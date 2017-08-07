Snap's Misunderstood Marketing Strategy

SNAP owns the most valuable market (millennials) while FB owns more of the least valuable market.

I see more negative opinions on SNAP Inc. (SNAP) than positive. They focus on slowing user growth and negative income. They say SNAP offers nothing new and Snapchat is easily cloned by competitors. But it's misleading to talk about quarterly comparisons and crashing share prices.

Let's clear the air...

SNAP does NOT focus on total user growth! Their vision and marketing strategy preclude this. SNAP targets millennials with a user engagement strategy. They encourage existing users to spend more time with the app, rather than increasing total users. This is their growth strategy.

SNAP appeals to millennials. It lives and breathes millennials. The kids enjoy SNAP's difficult user interface because mom and dad can't figure out how to eavesdrop. College kids enjoy seeing events unfold via SNAP's Stories; real-time data from independent picture takers is more credible than mainstream corporate news. And millennials don't have to watch any of this on TV.

The younger crowd watches less TV and spends a great deal of time on their smartphones. The Snapchat app isn't officially accessible via traditional web browsers. This all proves who the target market really is.

Slowing Total User Growth

What's the problem with appealing to millennials? It limits total user growth. SNAP took the majority of the 18-34 year demographic with figures as high as 70-80%. They own it. SNAP accomplished this feat with very targeted marketing. But that alienated everyone else. The 35+ age group prefers Facebook's (FB) Instagram, as it links to their Facebook accounts and has a more user-friendly interface.

Where is SNAP's new growth coming from? They already own the millennial market while Instagram is taking the older users.

SNAP is aware of this problem. They don't see it as a huge issue. SNAP plans to grow by increasing user engagement with millennials rather than total users. Is this strategy doomed to failure?

Check out this article by Kathleen Chaykowski at Forbes. She stated:

"Snapchat has succeeded at captivating the user base it has. Users under 25 spend more than 30 minutes on the app per day and open it more than 20 times per day. (By comparison, people spend about 50 minutes per day on average on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger combined). Snap’s user base is an elusive market that’s getting harder to reach on television as it turns to its mobile phones, which makes the group highly sought after among markets hoping to foster brand loyalties."

I agree with this statement. And it offers a valuable insight. SNAP figured out an effective way to access millennials for advertisers. It's difficult reaching millennials with traditional advertising. Even FB (Instagram) failed to do this. Sure, lots of millennials use Facebook. But Facebook can't engage with them the way SNAP does.

Kids view Facebook as their mom and dad's social network. This is no secret nowadays. SNAP calls themselves a camera company and not a social networking site for this reason. They are a threat to FB. This is why FB shamelessly clones and copies SNAP's every move.

First, FB tried to buy SNAP for $3 billion. CEO Evan Spiegel turned them down and FB used Instagram to clone Snapchat for lack of a better choice. FB succeeded in slowing SNAP from adding older demographics. But they failed to take the millennial users from SNAP.

FB faces difficulty targeting millennials. It's a specialized market. FB risks alienating their broad user base if they put forth too much effort. Since they can't put that much effort into it, they can't appeal to millennials the way SNAP does. Worse, SNAP already owns the majority of the younger market. This is a business with network effects. The first to own the market usually wins the market.

It's the millennial users who engage with these apps the most. The older users on Instagram are less valuable and it misses the entire point of Snapchat. The point was to engage with younger demographics. A "camera company" is valuable insofar as it reaches millennials. You don't need a camera company targeting adults because adults are accessible through other mediums such as television.

I see the stats. Instagram has some 250 million users while Snapchat has about 160 million. Many see this as FB's victory. I do not. People forget the younger generation is the most valuable for these companies. FB has more of the wrong users. SNAP is better positioned for marketing in the future, and the future is what expensive tech companies are valued upon. Mark Zuckerberg and FB are right to be wary of SNAP.

Is SNAP Overvalued?

I believe SNAP is very expensive. There's no need to get into the multibillion-dollar valuation and the negative earnings. We all know what value investors think. And value investors won't trek here.

Let me ask a counter-question. What successful tech company is not overvalued? They're ALL overvalued. We're at the top of an eight-year long bull market.

Companies like SNAP hold value because of future expectations. People think SNAP will reach scale and stop losing money. Predictions of the future are often hyped. So should we avoid buying shares of SNAP?

I think they can be purchased. But don't purchase them based on fundamentals. That's a mistake in tech. Instead, gauge the crowd psychology and use the trends.

Observe the following chart. Just last Thursday and Friday, SNAP shares reversed upward on higher than average volume. This is a great entry point. Just be sure to place a stop. There is no sound fundamental backing for a post-IPO high flyer. If the trend continues downward, don't hesitate to cut losses.

There is something else to keep in mind. The SNAP crash isn't the monster everyone claims. FB shares crashed after their 2012 IPO. They went well below $20 and ended up at $170 today (a 10 bagger). I'm NOT trying to compare SNAP with FB. I'm making another point. It's not always a bad thing when shares crash after an IPO. It means that the company got full value for their shares.

It's the underwriters who want the shares to increase after the IPO and they always try to lowball the company going public. When the shares crash, it means the company succeeded in highballing the underwriters. Both Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel succeeded in this matter. But today, we can buy shares where the underwriters originally intended.

Summary

The entry point isn't bad. But understand the risk that this is an expensive company. It's high risk, high reward. This isn't due to SNAP being a poor business. It's a great business. The risk is mostly the high share prices.

The short thesis on SNAP is based on fundamentals. When are tech IPOs ever based on fundamentals? It's too soon to short. The slowing user growth is overblown. SNAP plans to grow through increased user engagement and they've succeeded in doing that with the most valuable demographic (millennials). This company might be many times more valuable than we initially imagine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.