Bojangles Isn't As Cheap As It Looks

Bojangles (BOJA) has struggled immensely in the past few quarters with off-putting comp sales numbers and disappointing earnings. The Q2 report didn’t do anything to move investors off of their cautious stance on BOJA and in fact, a guidance slash seems to have made it worse. The stock made new lows off of the report but has bounced a little; is it time to throw in the towel on BOJA?

We’ll begin with the chart and if you’re long, this has to be pretty tough to look at. The stock made a new relative high back at the end of April over $22 but since then it has rarely seen more than a tiny blip up. The stock fell almost $10 to its low off of the earnings report and while it is up 90 cents from there, that is surely little solace to bulls. The problem with this – other than the massive capital losses for those involved – is that the low made off of the report is a new low, indicating that there really wasn’t much conviction from the bulls to stem the tide of declines.

In addition, the 200DMA is rolling over and the 50DMA is extremely negatively sloped. Neither of those things are good and with the stock struggling the way it is, any rally attempt will be met with many layers of resistance overhead. That’s not to say the stock cannot rally – because it could – but it is to say that the road ahead for BOJA bulls is long and bumpy.

With the technical picture a mess, that just leaves the fundamentals and a sense of value to salvage the day for BOJA. The problem is that with its recent results, I’m not sure BOJA does represent value here and that’s coming from someone that – in BOJA’s early days of being a public company – was a steadfast bull. I believed in its ability to not only open new units, but grow comp sales and expand margins as well. The problem is that this long term bull case has obviously not panned out and we find the stock at $13. And given what I’m seeing, I don’t see the long term bull case here any longer.

Total revenue was up 2% due to 51 more units being operated but what really caught my eye was the comp sales numbers BOJA reported. Total comps were down 1.4% as company-owned outlets fell 3.3% and franchised units were essentially flat at -0.1%. That decline of 1.4% isn’t horrendous by any means but remember that this chain is still growing; that sort of comp number from a growing chain means sales momentum is waning and that doesn’t bode well for its long term future.

The entire quick service restaurant industry is struggling as even mighty Starbucks is working through some traffic issues. The same is true for BOJA as its comp decline was due to a sizable loss of traffic, partially offset by gains in price and mix. That, too, is the name of the game in quick service these days as consumers are being fed price increases to offset weak traffic at many names, BOJA included, but it isn’t enough. I’ll admit that I’m worried about BOJA’s traffic numbers and to me, this rather meaningfully impairs the long term bull case going forward.

With respect to margins, things were actually worse than the traffic story. Contribution from restaurants fell from 19.7% to 16% YoY, an enormous decline that sent profit dollars falling despite the increase in revenue. The culprits were restaurant labor and operating expenses, which both rose much more quickly than revenue (food/paper costs were roughly in line with the revenue increase). In addition, G&A costs caused operating margins to fall as well as they increased more quickly than revenue, exacerbating the decline in restaurant contribution margins. In other words, there really wasn’t anything to like from a profitability perspective and considering this was a main tenet of my bull thesis in the past, I’m concerned to say the least.

The thing is that BOJA really doesn’t have much going for it right now. Traffic is down in the mid-single digits and margins are suffering as a result of the deleveraging of fixed and operating costs. That has taken EPS growth potential and whacked it such that management issued a pretty sizable guidance cut for this year, which prompted analysts to slash estimates for 2017 and 2018. That’s to be expected given what has transpired but it also means that BOJA – even after almost being cut in half – isn’t all that cheap. It’s going for 16.8 times this year’s earnings and slightly less than that for next year but given all the issues BOJA has, I’m not sure 2018 estimates are of much use right now because we don’t know where the bottom is yet.

So that’s the question; do you think BOJA has found the bottom? If so, you’re probably thrilled to pay 16.8 times earnings for the stock but to me, the growth story is broken. I could deal with slower comps but the decline in margins was swift and brutal and has completely derailed the bull story to me. For that reason, I don’t think BOJA is cheap here; I think it is fairly priced. I certainly don’t want to short it down here for any reason but I’m not really interested as a bull any longer. There are too many risks to the long term growth story for me to take the plunge here at almost 17 times earnings.

