Yirendai Offers Dividend Safety For Growth Investors

Yirendai Ltd. (YRD), the Chinese peer-to-peer lending marketplace, reported its Q2 numbers earlier this week. Prior to the earnings release, we believed Yirendai offered investors a strong growth play at extremely attractive valuations. And, well, the narrative just got better following the latest earnings update. However, Mr. Market seems to disagree, with Yirendai stock price falling by nearly $5, or nearly 12.2% in the trading session immediately following the earnings release. The big question: Does the post-earnings fall make Yirendai an attractive buy?

A Quick Roundup Of Q2 Numbers

Yirendai reported a strong Q2 report card. The company comfortably beat analyst estimates on the top line as well as bottom line. The 66 cents EPS came in 4 cents higher than analyst consensus while the $174.5 million revenue print beat the revenue estimate by $16.36 million. In percentage terms, Yirendai delivered a 6.5% earnings surprise and a 10.3% revenue beat. These are impressive numbers, without a doubt.

The numbers look even more impressive when you look at the growth. Yirendai reported an 80% YoY growth in loans facilitated and 61% YoY revenue growth. The only sore spot was the 3% growth in Net Income, which was hit by one time items. Excluding the one time expenses, the Net Income would have been 26% higher than Q2 2017, which is impressive bottom line growth. All in all, Yirendai posted Q2 numbers worthy of a growth play. And, in this context, the post-earnings decline in stock price makes Yirendai an even more attractive long play.

Wall Street Estimates Are Rising

The strong Q2 earnings have had a telling impact on Wall Street estimates for the next few quarters/years. The FY 2017 EPADR (Earnings Per ADR) consensus is now up by 16 cents to $3.05 while the FY 2018 estimate is up by a more impressive 18 cents to $4.08 per ADR.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The updated FY 2018 estimate implies an earnings CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 22.8% through FY 2016-FY 2018.

A Growth+Dividend Play

The latest earnings announcement also brought along another pleasant surprise for Yirendai investors. The company announced a special dividend of $1.5 per ADR, which translates into a yield of over 4.5% for Yirendai investors. Going ahead, the company plans to make semi-annual dividend payments while maintaining a payout ratio of 15% of Net Income. So what is the dividend yield investors can expect?

The company has reported EPADR of $1.5 through the first half of 2017. Annualizing this, we get FY 2017 EPADR of $3.00 and 15% of that (dividend payment) equates to about $0.45, the annualized dividend payment. Based on the last closing price of $33.05, these payments translate into a dividend yield of 1.4%. While it doesn't seem much, here is what investors shouldn't miss. The FY 2017 EPADR consensus of $3.05 is more than three times the FY 2015 EPADR of $0.87. If the company can maintain even a tenth of this growth, dividend payments should continue to grow significantly. With Wall Street anticipating an earnings CAGR of 22% (details above) between FY 2016-FY2018, the dividend growth should closely track this growth.

Yirendai Valuation

Yirendai currently trades at a trailing twelve month price-to-earnings ratio of 10x, which is a discount to its historical valuations as well as the broader market. Ever since its IPO, Yirendai has traded at an average PE multiple of 11.1x its TTM earnings. The S&P 500 currently trades at a PE ratio of 24.7x, more than 2x that of Yirendai. Hence, we believe that Yirendai gives investors an exposure to earnings growth, a good dividend yield as well as room to benefit from re-rating, all of which make Yirendai a solid buy.

Based on the updated consensus numbers, we believe that Yirendai ADR is worth $45.2 on a conservative basis. However, given the firm's history of comfortably topping Wall Street estimates, a price of $57.4 isn't unlikely.

Source: Yirendai financials, Amigobulls, Yahoo Finance

Hence, we believe that Yirendai ADR has a fair value in the range of $45.2-$57.4, which implies a potential upside of 36% on the lower end and 73.7% on the upper end from the last closing price (August 4) - all of this while enjoying the safety of a good dividend yield. Hence, long term growth investors as well as income investors should look at the post-earnings pullback as an opportunity to go long Yirendai stock. We believe Yirendai is a solid long term growth play, and at the current valuations, it is clearly a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.