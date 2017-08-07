Altria: No, Blood Is Not In The Streets

When I was writing my recent article about selling some Altria (MO) shares last Friday afternoon after making my trade, I knew that I was putting together what would likely turn out to be an unpopular piece. Altria is a favorite holding of many an income investors and often times, I've noticed that when you write something bearish about one of the members of the upper echelon of the dividend growth kingdom, the community will rally behind it. That's fine with me. I wasn't hoping for a pat on the back for selling my shares. I did what I believed to be right for me portfolio in today's market environment and that's really all I set out to do when making trades.

With over 400 comments during the first 36 hours after publication, I've gotten plenty of feedback about my decision. A lot of this feedback has been thought invoking and valid. I'm humbled that so many individuals took time out of their busy weekends to post their opinion of my move. With that said, there was one overarching theme that developed in the comment stream of my piece, as well as on the Seeking Alpha headline forums originally covering the FDA press release, that I find totally irrational. Simply put, even after Friday's ~10% sell-off, Altria is not cheap. Yes, it was a volatile day for the stock, but no, blood is not running in the streets. When you look at the valuation, there is no other way around this fact. This is what I will be discussing in this follow up article.

I find it odd that when I write about selling a stock there always seems to be a chorus of people who find it necessary to degrade the trade, calling it irrational, emotionally drive, fearful, or worse…downright dumb. I've said this before and I'll say it again; I can assure investors that the share lots that I'm moving when making trades are not moving the markets. Neither are the articles that I write. So frankly put, personal insults are a waste of time, taking up space in what is otherwise an insightful and productive conversation. However, that is neither here nor there. I have a thick skin and I don't mind the insults. I enjoy the intelligent conversation that my articles here generate much more than any negativity that they also create. What worries me most is the fact that there seems to be investors out there who place some sort of machismo on buying the dip as the anti-thesis to the "weak hand" selling shares due to fear, regardless of whether or not the fundamentals support the decision. I believe that pride is a form of ignorance and can lead to underperformance in the markets.

Before I get into MO's fundamentals, I should also say that my aim here isn't to get anyone else to sell their MO shares. When I make a trade, I'm only doing what I believe to be right for me. I don't know what might be right for you. My asset allocation and risk/reward outlook is likely different than yours. My goals are likely different than yours. Therefore, so will be my trades.

My goal when writing for SA is not to give advice. I'll pull a page out of Jim Cramer's book here and say that what I've set out to do here when chronicling my portfolio management decisions publicly is to educate and to entertain. I've learned so much over the years reading SA articles and the community's feedback in the comment steams. I attribute much of my investing success to SA and its legion of well educated readers. I write to give back to this community and hopefully to inspire further informative discourse in relation to the markets.

So, with all of those disclaimers out of the way, let's wade into MO's fundamentals.

Here's a short graph showing MO's EPS, free cash flow per share, and dividends paid over the last 5 years. As you can see, these metrics are all trending in the right direction. FCF has suffered a bit in recent years, but it still covers the dividend nicely. I urge investors to take a close look at the company's EPS. MO's EPS has been growing fairly consistently for years. This is a good thing, and even more impressive when you consider the demand/volume issues that the company is having with its flagship product. With that said, it's worth noting that MO's 2016 fundamentals have been enlarged by one time events surrounding the sale of its SAB Miller stake. I've seen investors saying that MO is cheap because its trading at less than 10x earnings. While this appears to be true looking at 2016's EPS figure, it's a misleading statistic. MO did not suddenly triple its EPS in a year organically and investors should not count on one time items like this happening again anytime soon. As you can see, the analyst estimate for 2017 EPS is less than half of 2016's figure at $3.27. This means that on a forward basis, MO is trading for more than 20x earnings. This certainly isn't a cheap multiple for a company whose long-term normal P/E ratio is in the 15x range.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 est. EPS $2.06 $2.26 $2.56 $2.67 $7.28* $3.27 FCF/Share $1.87 $2.31 $2.23 $2.79 $2.57 $2.29 Dividend $1.70 $1.84 $2.00 $2.17 $2.35 $2.44

Before, I quickly touched upon the demand issues that MO faces in the cigarette space. This, combined with the FDA's recent announcement regarding potentially putting tighter regulations on the nicotine in tobacco products, meaning that they would no longer be addictive, is the reason that I recently trimmed my position. To me, it's the addictive nature of nicotine in tobacco products is one of the core building blocks that makes MO's business work and without addiction involved, I worry about this company's future prospects. Take a look at the company's revenue and margin related metrics from 2012-present.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ttm Revenue 17500 17663 17945 18854 19337 19583 % Change 5.30% 0.90% 1.60% 5.10% 2.60% 1.30%

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ttm Net Margin 23.90% 25.70% 28.20% 27.70% 73.50% 75.20% Gross Margin 54.70% 59.20% 56.60% 59% 59.90% 60.60% Operating Margin 41.50% 45.80% 42.50% 44.40% 45.30% 46.80%

While revenue growth isn't exactly robust, it's still positive and continues to trend upward. The company's margins are doing much better. To me, this is all very impressive considering the fact that cigarette volumes are falling year after year. When you learn about business, you're taught that typically, demand issues will lead to fewer sales and smaller margins. However, this simply isn't the case for MO, and I attribute this to the fact that the company's products are addicting which gives it an abnormally high pricing power. Without addiction this pricing power wouldn't exist. If the FDA succeeds in reducing nicotine to non-addictive levels in cigarettes and/or tobacco products, I expect that the company's balance sheet will eventually suffer.

MO also has amazing brand loyalty, which I also see as being artificially high due to the lack of competition in a high regulated market (with potentially much more regulation on the horizon). Simply put, why would you spend money to attempt to take market share in a slowly dying industry? You wouldn't, would you? This is why I don't expect to see a ton of disruption within the tobacco industry moving forward, giving already established players safety that isn't likely or logical relative to other markets. Some might say that this is an example of a wide moat, but I can't help but wonder just how valuable a wide moat is if no one is attacking the castle for good reason.

I'll give credit where credit is due; MO has done a good job managing its debt load and reducing its outstanding share count. These are two of the main metrics that I track when working on basic balance sheet related due diligence. As you can see below, MO is doing fine in both departments.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ttm Shares Outstanding (millions) 2010 1993 1977 1960 1943 1919 Long-Term Debt (millions) $12,419 $13,992 $13,693 $12,915 $13,881 $13,887

Lastly, we come to relative valuation. I posted this image on my last MO piece and many readers chose to ignore it. Frankly put, I think it speaks volumes. As you can see, MO is overvalued relative to its long-term historical norm. Granted, I understand that the entire equity market has been artificially elevated by ZIRP (zero rate interest policy), creating a TINA (there is no alternative) type of market where income focused investors have piled into equities as bond equivalents, often times ignoring the risks.

I've seen MO called safe and defensive…and it is, however, much less so than U.S. bonds. I think the ~20% decline MO experienced on the release of the FDA news showed this clearly. I get it, it seems crazy to slap a 15x multiple on a high quality company like this in today's market, but eventually this low rate party is going to end and when it does these "bond equivalent" equity bets are going to suffer. Also, for those who can't imagine MO trading at a 15x multiple should be aware that it wasn't all that long ago that the stock did trade at such levels. A little more than 3 years ago in early 2014 MO traded down below the 15x threshold.

But, even if you don't buy into the long-term historical norm, let's take a look at a 8.5 year history. I admit that the first F.A.S.T. Graph could be a bit misleading due to MO's spin-off in March of 2008. As you can see below, MO's valuation has slowly crept up above its normal trend line during this period as well. Simply put, this stock is expensive today, I don't see any way around that. This premium valuation, combined with the new risks that the FDA put on the table, is what I decided to trim my position and lower my exposure to MO. You won't hear me say that MO isn't a high quality company…but I have no problem speaking loud and clear that MO is an expensive stock.

What's more, you don't have to take my word for it. Morningstar recently came out with a note on MO that included a $59 fair value estimate. This price equates to roughly 18x 2017 EPS expectations. This is still more than I'd like to pay for shares, but still represents ~10% downside from here.

Conclusion

It concerns me how willing many investors have been to buy this dip. I've seen so many people talking about how cheap this stock is, calling this dip a golden opportunity, etc. These people are only paying attention to stock price, not fundamental valuation metrics.

I pains me to say this, because I've spent a lot of time trying to defend the DIY investor, but when I see comments like this being made, it makes me wonder if those big boys and girls who work on the Street are right when they refer to the retail investors, collectively, as "dumb money". I hope that this isn't the case, but when we begin to disregard fundamentals, we're headed in that direction.

I get it, certain investors need income in a present and MO's 3.7% yield seems like a pretty safe vehicle to meet those needs. However, I've seen others talking about staking their long-term financial future on this stock at current prices and to me, that seems like a shallow decision. I know that MO (and its former parent company) has been one of the market's best performers over the last 20,30,40 years, etc.; however, if I had to guess, I'd say that growth headwinds combined with the stock's current valuation will lead towards underperformance moving forward.

I've been accused of being emotion, selling on a down day. That's fine; the accusations don't hurt my feelings. I know being an emotion investor is not a good thing, but I think my past actions and their results speak for themselves. I said this is the comment section of my previous article several times, but all an investment decision is, is a risk/reward scenario. The ratio of this risk/reward analysis is not static and therefore, I don't believe one's equity exposure should remain so as well. This is why I say that while when I buy a stock, I hope to own it for years and years, at the end of the day, every purchase is made in a buy and monitor scenario. Simply buying and holding blindly is dangerous.

Since 2008, MO's EPS has increased 196% from $1.65 to the ~$3.25 that analysts expect to see this year. This is impressive performance. However, the stock's price has soared ~440% from $15 to $65 over the same period of time. The gap between fundamentals and stock price has widened over the years and I don't think this is sustainable. This decoupling will end eventually and MO will either have to sell-off or plateau while the fundamentals catch back up. Either way, the result isn't a good one for investors. This is why I expect relative underperformance for MO moving forward.

As I said before, I think MO is a wonderful company (though, one with a potentially significant headwind) but not a wonderful stock. I'd be happy to add to my MO stake again some day, should the valuation come back to me. I'd be a buyer of shares in the 15x earnings range, meaning a stock price in the $49 area. That means another 30% or so of downside from here. I don't expect to see this, but I'll be ready with cash when it occurs. In the meantime, I'll let my remaining shares run. Their cost basis is ~$36 dollars and I don't expect to be losing money on those anytime soon.

And finally, it pains me to say this as well, but unfortunately, I won't be joining you all in the discussion that this piece inspires for about a week or so. My wife and I are heading up to the great states of New Hampshire and Maine to do some camping/hiking and I won't have regular access to the internet. I look forward to seeing what everyone has to say and when I return and I'll be sure to respond accordingly. Until then, I hope everyone has a wonderful week. Best wishes!

