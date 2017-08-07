Diminishing Returns In Closed-End Funds: CEF Weekly Update

In early July we saw a surge in CEF performance, which helped average discounts for CEFs rise to 3.17% by the end of last week. However, from the middle of July to the present, we haven’t seen any group of CEFs see a strong surge in performance. A quick glance at the CEF Insider indices is extremely telling. While taxable bond CEFs have had a steady rise in-line with its 2017 performance, buy-write funds have actually fallen from their YTD peak in recent weeks while equity CEFs are flatlining; the momentum in foreign funds and tax-free bond funds is also wavering:

It appears that the strong initial performance of the year is taking a bit of a breather. While this isn’t a reason to panic, it is an opportunity to consider entering or adding onto positions in the most well-priced CEFs with strong income and NAV growth potential. We have seen many investors take exactly that approach, especially for those funds that are priced highest relative to their NAVs.

Most Premium Priced Funds

A new entrant into the top 10 most premium priced funds is also well known as having one of the largest total returns of any CEF over the last decade—and, in fact, the fund has beaten almost all mutual funds and ETFs over the same period. That fund is the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (PTY), a fund I have recommended frequently in the past. Not to be confused with PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), which is also priced at a similar near 15% premium to NAV:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.45 17.86 55.98 9.86 RCS 1.28% 7.83 10.49 33.97 8.24 GUT 1.67% 5.61 7.1 26.56 8.45 PHK 1.08% 6.92 8.75 26.45 11.07 DMO 2.58% 21.62 26.34 21.83 10.71 PCQ 1.29% 14.3 17.16 20 5.38 PCK 1.38% 8.71 10.35 18.83 5.48 ECC 10.05% 17.79 21.04 18.27 11.41 PCN 1.08% 15.35 17.64 14.92 7.65 PTY 0.89% 14.92 17.1 14.61 9.12

The interesting thing to note here is that PCN’s lower yield means that its dividend will be much easier to cover from net investment income, while the 19 basis point delta in management fees is likely to discourage capital into that fund to a certain extent. PTY is also the cheapest fund of the top 10 most premium priced funds when looking at its management fee, which may explain why it’s attracted enough capital despite a lower YTD performance on its NAV to bring it to the top 10 list.

Most Discounted Funds

Of course, management fees aren’t enough to encourage tremendous capital into some closed-end funds, which is why familiar fund Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) remains one of the most discounted of all CEFs despite its extremely low management fee (which is largely helped by a large of leverage in the fund):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price BIF 1.43% 11.98 9.98 -16.69 4.11 DNI 1.69% 15.18 12.65 -16.67 4.74 CAF 1.89% 25.44 21.45 -15.68 0.32 GAM 1.24% 41.29 35 -15.23 0.83 RIF 2.24% 25.79 21.89 -15.12 6.03 ADX 0.62% 17.3 14.85 -14.16 1.35 SGF 1.46% 13.2 11.34 -14.09 0.8 CUBA 4.07% 8.54 7.34 -14.05 1.84 SRF 4.02% 9.74 8.39 -13.86 5.72 MXE 1.87% 13.77 11.9 -13.58 0.05

However, the annualized forward yields of these funds are probably the real reason why investors often shun these funds. Low annualized yields because of atypical dividend policies results in low yields for all of the most discounted funds, despite trends in NII, NAV growth, and other metrics. This yet again demonstrates that CEF investors tend to focus on yield more than other financial concepts such as value, growth potential, capital preservation, and so on.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

