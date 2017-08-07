Tractor Supply Is Getting Interesting

Photo credit

I’ll admit I haven’t really ever been a fan of Tractor Supply (TSCO). It isn’t anything against the company or its operating model as it has proven it deserves a spot in the marketplace of niche retailing. But the stock has always been so expensive that I’ve advocated shorting it before and with some success, as you can see in the chart below. Investors, however, finally caught on a few quarters ago that TSCO wasn’t going to grow into the stratosphere and have revalued the stock accordingly. But has it been enough? The reaction to the Q2 report would suggest that perhaps a bottom is in.

We’ll begin with the chart because I believe it has some very important implications for TSCO shares here in this potential period of transition for sentiment. The most obvious thing is the epic downtrend that began last summer and has continued straight through to today, resulting in shares being slashed from $96 to $50. This sort of thing was overdue as TSCO traded with ludicrous valuations for a long time but is decidedly less so today, something that I’m certainly taking note of.

The problem is that with the 200DMA very negatively sloped and still almost $10 over the current share price, the bulls have their work cut out for them to say the least. In addition, there are many spots of resistance overhead, including the $59/$60 area where the prior two rally attempts have been rebuffed, as well as the high $70s where prior lows were made and then low $80s where the gap down last September began. In other words, even if the bulls do switch sentiment back into their favor, there are lots of spots above the current share price that will almost certainly prove to be battlegrounds.

The encouraging thing, on the other hand, is that the bulls are in control right now over the short term. The decline from $53 to $50 in the past few weeks was accompanied by a bullish divergence in the momentum indicators, implying the sellers have less conviction and that buyers are stepping in when needed. That’s bullish and it means that TSCO is more likely to be in a bottoming process than setting up for new lows. That matters and is unequivocally bullish but at the same time, TSCO has to crest $59/$60 for any of this to matter and it hasn’t done so yet. Stand by folks, this could get interesting.

On a fundamental basis, TSCO seems to be improving as well. Total sales were up 9% in Q2 as TSCO combined opening new units with a slightly positive comp sales number, which is something the market responded very positively to. The headline number was a +2.2% comp sales number but a calendar shift and one less selling day in this year’s Q2 makes the number a bit messier than it otherwise would be. At any rate, the point is that TSCO’s comps were indeed solidly above zero and that’s what investors were focused on as this wasn’t always the case in the past few quarters. TSCO’s ability to get back above zero with respect to comp sales may be a bottoming process of sorts for its results. We’ll have to wait and see but given the price of the stock and the positive comp sales results, the bulls look emboldened here.

In addition, the comp gain was due entirely to higher transactions and a flat average ticket. While average ticket gains are nice and certainly should be pursued, higher traffic counts mean that TSCO is getting people in its stores. That sounds trite but that is the single hardest job of any retailer and TSCO seems to have found a way. That’s very positive news and again, I think this is what bulls are latching onto here.

Unfortunately, the good news ends with comp sales as TSCO’s gross margins fell slightly and SG&A costs rose by 50bps. That, combined with the 10bps decline in gross margins means that profitability was whacked and indeed, net income growth was just about one-third the rate of revenue growth. That’s a problem and it means that even if revenue is on the road to recovery, TSCO has its work cut out for it with respect to getting EPS growth moving materially higher as well. TSCO blamed lower gross margins on freight-intensive products as well as higher diesel prices and the SG&A increase on higher store labor; those things are certainly not transitory and can persist for a long time. That doesn’t bode well for TSCO’s operating margins for the rest of the year and bulls certainly would have hoped to read that the decline in operating margins was some one-time event; it wasn’t.

That brings us to the valuation and while things are undoubtedly looking better than they were, the stock isn’t particularly cheap. As of now, shares are going for 17.5 times this year’s earnings and TSCO is expected to grow EPS over the medium term at about 12%. That means the stock is roughly 1.5X its growth rate and while that’s certainly not nosebleed territory, it isn’t all that enticing. The reason I say that is because there is a bunch of variability in EPS estimates for TSCO right now given the state of flux that we find revenue and margins in. That introduces both downside and upside risk to estimates but for me, I think it is a bit early to assume some upside risk to estimates because the recovery in comp sales is so early on. In addition, margins are worrying to me as it looks to me like weakness could persist at least through the rest of the year, given the reasons I outlined above.

As a result, while I’m not bearish on TSCO any longer, I’m not bullish either. One okay quarter is not enough for me to jump into a stock going for 17+ times earnings, particularly given that margins could spoil the whole party. I have to think the bulls are going to have a difficult time at least for a few months in getting the stock to rally just because there are so many levels of resistance overhead from here. There is an enormous amount of damage that has to be repaired and it is going to take some time. So even if you are bullish on TSCO, you certainly don’t have to run out and buy it today. But given all we’ve discussed, I’ll sit on the sidelines because I still see problems with TSCO; they just aren’t as big as they once were.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.