FedEx: Are We Too Bullish?

Credit Suisse is out with a call on FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) today. Specifically, the firm is reiterating its bullish view on the stock, which seemingly is stemming from an investor meeting with management. Analysts explicitly note that there are growing secular tailwinds that will push domestic pricing higher in the near- and long-term. Of course you may recall when we at Quad7Capital covered the cyber attack fallout. Credit Suisse acknowledged that in the short-run there would be overhang, but agreed with our thesis that this is in the short-term only. We applaud the bullish stance and agree with the call, as we believe the name is a buy under $200. While we believe the stock would possibly test $220, Credit Suisse is even more bullish with an outperform rating on the name and a $237 price target, a full 17 points ahead of ours.

Is it too bullish? Perhaps in the short-run. Recall that when shares pulled back heavily a year ago in June 2016 we noted this as a buying opportunity, and that has paid off. It is important to understand that when we first opined on the name, we thought it was a strong company that was a touch too expensive. While it is priced for strong performance given its expanding multiple, the stock moves higher and higher. We also think that Credit Suisse should have acknowledged the dividend. When we initiated coverage we believed it should have raised its dividend, and of course it did recently raise the payout 60%. Are more hikes possible? We fully believe so. That said, FedEx has had questionable quarters, but that is no reason to expect growth to suddenly stop. However, in the most recent quarter, the name showed why we should be bullish, independent of the cyber attack on TNT operations.

Why? Well its earnings not only met expectations but exceeded them handily in the most recent quarter. Revenue was a solid $15.7 billion, rising 21.0% year-over-year and beating estimates by $140 million. As reported earnings were $3.75 for the fiscal fourth quarter compared to a loss of $0.26 per diluted share last year, so that is strong improvement. Considering adjustments when comparing year-over-year and as such adjusted operating income actually spiked significantly year-over-year to $1.76 billion from $1.51 billion. Adjusted earnings were $4.25 per share, up decidedly from $3.30 last year. What is more, these earnings crushed estimates by $0.37.

We were not surprised by the beats, although the degree to which consensus was surpassed was unexpected. Given that the company has also been watching expenses and has put into place profit improvement program initiatives, solid performance was expected. Mind you, oil prices are a huge expense, and the net impact of fuel has been lower in recent years, helping to improve results. One of the few blemishes worth noting was that operating margin was pressured and came in at 11.2%, down from 11.7% last year on an adjusted basis. Much of this is from higher expenses associated with TNT.

Where the strength lies is within each segment. They are performing beautifully, lending support to Credit Suisse's 'tailwinds' remark. The Freight segment reported revenue of $1.70 billion, up 6% from last year's $1.61 billion. However, due to lower average weight per packages, flat volume and higher wage expenses, operating income was pressured again. It fell 3% to $133 million, down from the $137 million a year ago. In the Ground segment, revenues increased strikingly, coming in at $4.68 billion, up 9% from last year's $4.29 billion. Operating income rose 7% to $702 million, from $656 million a year ago. Further, TNT Express saw revenues of $1.91 billion. Operating expense was high and as such adjusted operating income was $83 million, with margins of 4.4%. Then there is the all-important Express segment. Revenues were $7.18 billion, up from $6.72 billion last year. This 7% rise was a result of higher package volume, international expansion and higher base rates. Expenses here were well managed and operating income rose 20% to $909 million on an adjusted basis.

In, summation we concur with the Credit Suisse upgrade, although the price target is more inflated then ours. The key is that we are bullish as well as the growth in e-commerce has driven FedEx's growth as well as that of other rivals. Revenues were up sharply as a whole, and are expected to continue to rise, even with the TNT issues. We expect a few quarters of continued pressure on the back of competition and the cyber attack, but with moderate economic growth expected and adjusted earnings expected to be somewhere in the $12.00 per share range, we remain long-term bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.