Johnson Controls: Microsoft-Powered Thermostat Is A Step In Right Direction

Recently we expressed our disappointment with Johnson Controls International plc's (NYSE:JCI) performance since the closing of its tax-inversion acquisition of Tyco International (NYSE:TYC). The company's shares sit at 52-week lows as investors were once again disappointed after its latest earnings report. At the time of our latest JCI article, we also expressed our disdain for the company's CEO and his outsized and excessive pay package. Despite our disappointments, we advised investors to remain patient until the company's current CEO likely leaves in the next year or so. We also recommended to investors that they give more time to management to achieve their promised benefits of the Tyco acquisition. In the company's latest earnings report, it recorded earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.59. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.71 per share, an increase from $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. JCI saw many of its businesses and its regions experience some good growth while others fell short. The company also noted that within its buildings business that the Tyco merger created some near term distractions that had contributed to it not achieving its revenue objectives. JCI, however, continues to offset its revenue shortfalls with its continued transformation strategy and productivity benefits.

During JCI's latest earnings announcement, it guided investors to the low-end of its prior earnings estimates of $2.60 to $2.62, representing growth of 13 percent. JCI, however, remained confident that its strategy and the strategic platform that it is creating would drive revenue/earnings growth. To drive growth, JCI has realigned its leadership structure to eliminate costs and redundant management layers and to optimize sales/service productivity. The company also remains committed to achieving its synergy/productivity savings targets. (JCI is set to meet its $300 million 2017-cost/productivity synergies targets.) With such efforts in mind, JCI's total sales increased 1 percent to $7.7 billion in its latest quarter. The company's building business sales were flat versus the prior year at $6.1 billion due to 2 percent organic growth being offset by adverse currency effects and net divestitures. The company saw continued momentum in its global applied HVAC business while its fire and security business declined. The company's product business recorded a 4 percent of organic sales due to very strong growth in our North America residential and light commercial HVAC business, which benefited from a significant amount of new product launches, despite beginning to lot more difficult comparisons. The company's power solutions business recorded sales that increased 6 percent to $1.6 billion.

While investors remain disappointed with JCI's performance, there are signs of innovation that give us hope as investors. For us, such hope emanates from the company's ability to innovate and adapt to technological innovations changing the lives of people and business. For example, in late July 2017 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and JCI announced their partnership to build a "connected thermostat." Such thermostat, named "GLAS," would be used in homes, workplaces and vertical market environments. The GLAS thermostat, which will be made by JCI, will include a touch-screen display that will enable customers to control their room temperatures and check their energy usage (and air quality). One MSFT partner, indicated that GLAS fits with MSFT's Internet-Of-Things ("IoT") strategy of offering flexible building blocks for end solutions. Where MSFT steps up to create all of the building blocks for customers/partners to work together to bring together industry-specific solutions that solve business challenges, JCI benefits by moving forward into the expanding IoT market. The GLAS thermostat, which includes Cortana digital assistant integration, will run on Microsoft's Windows 10 IoT operating system. As such, MSFT's partnership with JCI is important to bring human interaction with smart devices in vertical markets.

JCI is among the first companies to launch production-grade devices that incorporate MSFT's Azure IoT capabilities, and, once again, with GLAS the company is leading the way to innovate through the IoT. For JCI, aside from its GLAS product, there are significant opportunities ahead to move beyond simple device integration and provide natural, human interaction with smart devices. The GLAS thermostat has sensors that detect when a person is in a room or not and the thermostat will constantly monitor indoor and outdoor air quality. All of the sensors in GLAS are designed to save energy by changing settings in the moment, similar to the Nest thermostat. MSFT's promotional video for GLAS appears to market it for businesses/commercial properties given that MSFT designed it to be powered by MSFT's Azure cloud services. To date, it is not clear whether GLAS will be available to consumers or when such thermostat will launch. JCI's efforts with the GLAS product are important, nonetheless, because such product is part of a growing market that includes energy efficiency of buildings, which includes air conditioners.

JCI shares have underperformed while the shares of other air conditioner companies have performed well. As such JCI's shares have traded at a discount to such competitors despite the company's exposure to the long-term trend of building owners upgrading building technology to decrease operating costs and emissions. We have noted in the past that such discount would dissipate and it shares would rise once the company realized its full potential in the markets it sells into such as the building technologies market and the energy efficiency trend that supports it. While JCI is making progress with its integration of Tyco, it continues to exceed its cost savings forecasts from its productivity/integration cost savings efforts. JCI has finished much of its transformation to exit low-margin industrial businesses to focus on less cyclical higher-margin markets that are experiencing higher growth rates. Such transformation, however, has yet to satisfy analysts/investors sufficiently to drive JCI's shares higher. The company is likely to experience continued strength in its air conditioning/energy solutions businesses, while its volatile battery business may hinder its progress unless it is ultimately divested. In addition to JCI's transformation efforts, the combined JCI/Tyco businesses should benefit by combining each company's offerings of complementary product/services with customer/geography overlap, along with significant revenue/cost synergies. The combined companies will also drive growth through product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks.

With JCI continuing its Tyco integration efforts, it will also continue to focus on its market-leading building business that includes its heating and air conditioning equipment for commercial buildings, and on its devices for monitoring and regulating electricity usage, temperature and security. The company will also focus on its profitable but volatile automotive battery business that will benefit from fuel economy regulations due to its advanced lead-acid battery technology. We believe investors should begin a position in JCI shares now and complete such position on any overall market sell-off. As an investor waits for the company to fully realize benefits from its transformative activities, they will collect about a 2.55 percent dividend that may be increased. As the company's transformation continues to move forward, JCI will also be able to drive more consistent long-term revenue/earnings growth and the shares will be assigned a price-to-earnings ratio more consistent with its competitors.

Our view

We see JCI's partnership with MSFT to develop the GLAS thermostat as an important consideration for JCI shareholders as it shows the company's interest in innovating to push forward into burgeoning markets such as the IoT market. While The GLAS product has not been officially offered into the marketplace, we see such innovation as significant given its participation in the company's most important marketplace, the building business that includes heating and air conditioning equipment for commercial buildings and devices for monitoring and regulating electricity usage, temperature and security. JCI's slow and uneven transformation efforts to drive long-term revenue/earnings growth have shaken risk-averse investors. Investors realize JCI's transformation efforts have multiple moving parts, and, any misstep could adversely affect its results. We believe, however, that JCI shareholders will benefit from the Tyco acquisition if JCI can achieve its stated cost/productivity synergy goals. JCI's shares trade at a discount when compared to its competitors due to the uncertainty of the Tyco integration efforts. The company, with its exposure to energy efficient-building market trends, however, will benefit from commercial building operators efforts to reduce their most significant expense, heating/cooling costs.

Building owners/operators understand that high-energy-efficiency buildings are able to obtain higher rents and such buildings can also be sold at premium prices. JCI, a leading supplier to such building owners that can also assist them in improving a building's energy efficiencies, stands to be a main beneficiary of such building upgrade trend. The company will also benefit from: 1) JCI/Tyco offering complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap, along with strong revenue/cost synergies; and 2) product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. As noted above, as the company integrates Tyco into its organization, JCI's profit margins will also increase and its price-to-earnings ratio will expand and be more comparable with that of its competitors. Earnings estimates for JCI are $2.61 for fiscal year 2017 and $2.97 for fiscal year 2018. (Estimates have decreased slightly for both years in recent months and after its latest earnings report.) Shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates and 13.20 based on fiscal year 2018 estimates. While we believe that investors should start a position in JCI shares now, we believe that since the overall markets are at 52-week highs, investors should finish their position on an overall market sell-off.

Over the long term, a combined JCI/Tyco, the company's energy solutions business (including its air conditioning business), its innovations and other transformative actions will reward long-term investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCI, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.