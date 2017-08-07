Getting Cautious On Texas Roadhouse

Photo credit

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has been on a steady upward trajectory for some time now as its sales and margin growth have remained largely intact during a tough period for restaurants. The stock, however, is trading about the same spot it was this time last year, the product of tumultuous but rather fruitless bouncing around. The reaction to the Q2 report was initially quite positive but the stock has since drifted lower despite a very strong comp sales showing, so what gives?

Let's begin with the chart because it looks to me like TXRH is heading for an inflection point. The stock made what looks like a triple top at $51 with that number reached in early May, early June and again a couple of weeks ago, but failing to crest it each time. That isn't particularly bullish as longs had a go at new highs three times but lost out to bears with more conviction. That's not great and while the stock hasn't rolled over yet, it certainly could if indeed the triple top holds.

In addition to that, the momentum indicators have been weaker every time the stock has rallied since it originally hit $51 a few months ago. That, again, implies that the bulls are losing conviction and while that doesn't mean a crash is imminent, it does mean that rallying from here is going to be more difficult. After all, someone needs to be around to buy the stock if it is to rally and right now, each rally is just met with more intense selling pressure than the last.

Finally, the stock is bumping up against its 200DMA, which is still rising, and that means that eventually, the 200DMA and the $51 area are going to come into close contact with each other. With the moving average supplying support for the stock and $51 resistance, something has to give. Which one gives will be very important for determining the short and medium term outlook for the stock and right now, my vote is that $51 wins and we see a lower stock. The momentum indicators look terrible and it just seems to me the bulls have little conviction here. That can change at any time but for now, this doesn't look like a stock I want to get long from a technical standpoint.

On a fundamental basis, there was some great news out of the quarter and some not-so-great news as well. We'll start with the good stuff as TXRH managed a +4% comp during the quarter, an extraordinary accomplishment considering not only the weak environment for restaurants, but indeed its own strong comps from last year. All factors were set to work against TXRH producing a nice comp number in Q2 but it came through anyway and the way it continues to grow is just extraordinary. It was good enough for an 11% increase in revenue in Q2 and that's really quite something.

Unfortunately, that did not extend to margins as wage inflation led to a slight decline in restaurant margin to 18.9% in Q2. While that's a nice margin from the stores, the decline in the face of an 11% increase in revenue and a 4% comp means that TXRH has its work cut out for it when it comes to margin expansion. This was a big part of the bull case for me when I was bullish TXRH a couple of years ago as it had the magic combination of revenue and margin growth. It seems the latter has gone, however, as higher wages are now working their way through actual results and are no longer hypothetical. I suppose there's some solace in margins at least coming in basically flat in the face of wage inflation but still, it has at least delayed the bull case if not outright altered it.

But is that good enough? The stock is going for 25 times this year's earnings, hardly a value multiple. To be fair, TXRH is going to grow EPS in the double digits for the foreseeable future but its PE of 25 is still better than 2X its growth rate, something I have a difficult time reconciling. This company is certainly a top-tier restaurant but at the same time, it is still a restaurant, a sector that continues to face headwinds to profitability. TXRH is finding a way around weak traffic but it is not immune from higher wages, as we saw in Q2. That makes me worry the old bull case no longer applies as it was dependent upon higher margins that apparently aren't in the cards at this point.

As a result, given what looks to me like a topping pattern in the stock as well as an expensive valuation and sector headwinds, I have to say the bias looks like it is to the downside from here. It would take an enormous amount to go right for TXRH to be able to sustain a rally in excess of $51 and I see far more headwinds than tailwinds. The only factor that falls into the latter category is TXRH's tremendous comp sales but even that isn't good enough to power the rally on its own. Thus, it looks to me like if you want to own TXRH, you can wait and get it for a better price; there's no reason to chase this one here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.