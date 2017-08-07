Presenting: Groupthink Gone Wild

Ok, so on Sunday, Eric Peters of One River Asset Management is out with what he's calling "the case for long volatility" and I expect you'll see it circulating over the next couple of days.

You can read it in full here, but I wanted to highlight the following passage as a kind of short intro to what will be a short post:

It is hard to overstate the extraordinary nature of today’s landscape. All previous periods of extreme asset valuation required investors to imagine a vastly different tomorrow, a wildly optimistic future, a steeper slope. But today they expect the opposite. Due to unfavorable demographics and over-indebtedness, investors expect the slope to flatten, perhaps forever. Yet because of this flattening, they also imagine perpetually low interest rates, which they then use to justify extreme valuations across other asset classes in an endogenous loop that is increasingly disconnected from the real economy. This is the dominant pricing model for global assets today. I can imagine it continuing for a while still, but not in perpetuity.

That's just the latest warning from yet another professional investor about the extraordinary character of today's markets and the extent which what you're seeing on your screen is the product not of something that is healthy, but rather of a self-feeding dynamic that will, at some point, reverse with potentially dramatic consequences.

The important takeaway from Eric's piece is simply that no matter what you might hear from the scores of retail investors who want to believe that this isn't all engineered, it most certainly is. And the longer it goes on, the more precarious the situation becomes.

Peters goes on to note that the proliferation of short volatility vehicles (XIV) has created what amounts to a time bomb. This is familiar territory for Heisenberg readers. Thanks to the low starting point, even a nominally small VIX spike could force inverse and levered VIX ETPs to panic buy VIX futs into that spike, or as Peters puts it:

Rising volatility begets rising volatility. And given the unprecedented volatility-selling in this cycle, I can imagine a historic reversal.

If you've been following along over the weekend, you already know that the latest CFTC data (out Friday and current through Tuesday) shows that the epic VIX short hit a new record this week:

(Heisenberg)

Do consider that this comes just ahead of another potentially raucous debate over the debt ceiling.

Needless to say, we've got some precedent to fall back on for that. Here's a look at what the VIX did in the lead up to previous debt ceiling crises:

(Deutsche Bank w/ my annotation)

What you are seeing in equities (SPY) and in the short volatility bonanza is groupthink gone wild.

And if you think that's hyperbolic, consider the latest readings on Yale’s one-year investor confidence indices (so, percentage of respondents who think stocks will be higher a year from now):

(Heisenberg)

100% of institutional respondents and 99% of individual investors believe that the Dow will be higher a year from now.

In other words: people quite literally couldn't be any more "sure."

Again: groupthink gone wild.

Fair warning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.