AI: Salesforce Vs. Oracle

Cloud giants Oracle and Salesforce both released AI platforms late 2016; however, it is only now that we can observe and analyse their success.

We can hope that Salesforce will break the $100 threshold and Oracle will trade well above its 52-week high at $55.

Investment Thesis

In the past, artificial intelligence (AI) was mostly rules based; analysts would write the rules so that if the algorithms encountered an unusual pattern, they would automatically trigger a specific response which instantly provided a conclusion. Nowadays, machine learning takes AI that one step further, automatically comparing the pattern to known, past instances to determine the likelihood that a specific event has occurred. But why am I telling you this? Cloud giants Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) both released AI platforms late 2016; however, it is only now that we can observe their success and analyse which is the better investment in terms of AI exposure and future momentum.

Investor Stimulus

With hopes of stealing the AI spotlight, Salesforce pre-announced "Salesforce Einstein" in early September and issued a formal press release on Sept. 19, the same day as Oracle's AI announcement. I am almost certain that this was planned in order to stimulate the market before Einstein blended into the news alongside Oracle's cloud suite. Looking at the graphs below, I didn't see the result I had expected. In fact, investors didn't seem too bothered by the result, and even the early announcement led to little momentum in stock price movement.

As seen above, if anything it resulted in a negative effect for both parties. Note that Oracle did have a poor Q1 report on September 19th, and although up 1.8% to $8.60bn in revenue, it did miss expectations by $100m and hence only reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. However, even Salesforce saw little upsides despite beating revenue expectations by $20m, up 25.2%. I would have thought that something like this would cause a sizable movement given the upsides in the respective cloud segments on the balance sheet, but it is clear that investors wanted more than just a new product - this is why I think that we are at the perfect point in time to reflect on both platforms and analyse the potential further growth from each.

Brief Earnings Analysis

Looking forwards towards the end of fiscal '17 for Oracle, cloud revenues total to $1.4bn, up 64%. SaaS cloud sales were up 75% year-on-year to $1bn. Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenues were reported at $403m, up 42%. Its end-of-year report has been out for some time now, and hence plenty of analysis has already been published on Seeking Alpha regarding this.

One can expect that Q1 earnings for fiscal '18 will be very similar to that of Q4 fiscal '17 given the success that Oracle is currently having in its cloud sales. Cloud sales are almost certain to thrive as its platform advances and continues to exceed user expectations, so in this sense, future growth is almost guaranteed. I personally expect to so see revenues hit $8.8bn representing a 2.3% rise quarter-on-quarter; this isn't unrealistic. Supposing this does happen and forecasting a 7.68% upside, identical to that of the aftermarket reaction to the end of year report, we can look forward to a price per share of $53.59; once again, given that the 52-week high is currently at $51.85, this is perfectly possible and not out of reach.

Comparing this to Salesforce, repeatedly exceeding quarterly expectations seem to have little effect in terms of fuelling new investor momentum. Furthermore, the company released its latest report on April 30 bringing the numbers we wanted to hear:

Subscription and support revenues saw upsides of almost 24% contributing to a total revenue increase of 24.6%, up almost $2.4bn quarter-on-quarter.

As one would expect, the release of Salesforce's platform and the clear development that will be needed to keep it current within the sector have led to research and development (R&D) spending hitting almost $400m - this will almost certainly increase over the next few years.

Free cash flow was reported at $1.07bn, and operating cash flow came to $1.23bn, up 17%.

The face value of these numbers certainly portrays Salesforce to have strong fundamentals, but you do have to ask yourself realistically how long can a company sustain growth at this rate - impressively, it has a mean quarter-on-quarter gain of 27.9% since 2014. It continued to please with the rest of the reports and perhaps one should note that it has raised its end-of-year revenue guidance to $10.3bn, a 23% growth for the year. This will no doubt be raised once again, and I predict an end-of-year revenue growth figure of approximately 25%. It seems as though Salesforce has simply just aimed for 20% growth in all aspects of the balance sheet; however, its $65.05bn market capitalisation compared to Oracle’s $207.25bn puts it at a severe disadvantage in terms of cash and cash equivalents coupled with implied market dominance.

In a time where there are more technology M&A deals than ever, the ability to hold large volumes of cash allowing acquisitions of competition to enhance existing products is a huge deal. Although Salesforce reported sizable figures as graphed above, compared to Oracle's $21.78bn, it is almost powerless. April 18th marked the day that Oracle signed an agreement to acquire Moat, a digital measurement cloud company; although remaining independent, they will work together to strongly complement their data cloud audience. I see this being the first of many acquisitions to hit the scene with much more to follow - this is only positive for Oracle. On the contrary, I think it would be very hard for Salesforce to finance any more acquisitions in the short term and instead will concentrate on further R&D spending. With respect to partnerships, although Salesforce may not be able to fund future M&A deals, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) chose to deploy Salesforce's Sales Cloud Einstein and Service Cloud Einstein as part of its global digital transformation strategy. Another key partnership to note is IBM (NYSE:IBM) and the work together to improve Watson and Einstein.

Salesforce’s Einstein vs. Oracle Adaptive Intelligence Apps

For those of you who aren't familiar with Salesforce's AI initiative, to quote from its website:

Einstein enables you to become an AI-first company so you can get smarter and more predictive about your customers. Sales can anticipate next opportunities and exceed customer needs

Service can be proactive by resolving cases before they happen

Marketing can create predictive journeys and personalize experiences like never before

IT can embed intelligence everywhere and create smarter apps for employees and customers

Since 2013, Salesforce has been buying data science and machine-learning companies ranging from MinHash to BeyondCore. Instead of investing the $700m spent on these acquisitions into R&D of its own, essentially it has bought time invested within IP and AI along with the knowledge of almost 200 data scientists and AI experts. A smart move for sure, gaining key market exposure without the need to spend hours on end developing a product from scratch. Originally when Salesforce introduced its AI platform, it centred around making its core products more intelligent. Progressing through the year, it has added more intelligence across the line exposing the functionality to developers who build on top of Salesforce's application. Showcasing the AI line to be a little more than a "gimmick" and more of a product to stay with almost unlimited growth opportunities.

First announced at Oracle OpenWorld, as the name Oracle's "Adaptive Intelligent Applications" suggests, we are immediately seeing a conservative approach to coining the term AI within its platform. Quickly evaluating its product by using a quote from its website:

Oracle Adaptive Intelligent Applications have direct benefits for functional business units, providing them with actionable business and customer insights to make more informed decisions: Finance professionals can nimbly negotiate best supplier terms, while optimizing cash flow needs and balancing costs—especially during critical financial events such as the end of a quarter or for a high volume of payables.

can nimbly negotiate best supplier terms, while optimizing cash flow needs and balancing costs—especially during critical financial events such as the end of a quarter or for a high volume of payables. Human Resources recruiters can automatically identify best-fit candidates in the shortest time and HR managers can create job descriptions that will help candidates more efficiently find the best and most well-suited positions.

recruiters can automatically identify best-fit candidates in the shortest time and HR managers can create job descriptions that will help candidates more efficiently find the best and most well-suited positions. Marketing and Commerce managers can drive higher conversion rates, lift, repeat purchases, and ultimately, revenue, with smart, contextual offers and recommended actions for individual consumers.

managers can drive higher conversion rates, lift, repeat purchases, and ultimately, revenue, with smart, contextual offers and recommended actions for individual consumers. Supply Chain managers can automatically find the best options to distribute goods around the world, while optimizing costs and price for both the buyers and the transporters to provide the best value freight and transportation options for enterprise shippers.

Oracle's apps generate new insights, content, offers, and actions by interpreting user interaction. To avoid a black box approach, Oracle will include aided controls that will allow business users to weight their priorities behind the automated insights, offers, and recommendations. Currently, Oracle's AI apps are separate, but they are to be integrated with existing Oracle app clouds tethering the group together into one neat package. The company modestly list six apps, small in numerical size but a broad set of domains - well beyond the scope of Salesforce's focus.

Momentum and Future Success

After outlining each of the company's products, one must now evaluate the success of each and try to predict insights for the next 12 months to come. Oracle claims to have metric tons of data - a portfolio containing more than 5bn international business and consumer IDs coupled with more than 7.5tn monthly data points. With this much data at hand, let us just hope that Salesforce has a sufficient quantity of data to feed its deep learning animal to keep it in the race. R&D spending is not going to be slowing anytime soon, and observing the chart below it seems that Salesforce has already acknowledged this. On the marketing front, although Salesforce is known for spending vast amounts of revenue on this, it is Oracle that has taken the lead with an 18.06% growth in spending. Not only does marketing secure the retention and scouting of customers, but it also harvests consumer data - the exact ingredient needed to advance each product to the next level.

Despite the vast difference in market capitalisation between the two companies, both Salesforce and Oracle have exhibited tremendous upsides in their stock price of 30.89% and 30.01% respectively over the past year. More recently, Oracle has surpassed its dotcom bubble market peak; although quite the achievement, this could simply be the tip of the growth iceberg for the once software giant. Larry Ellison, Co-Founder and Chairman of Oracle, claimed that “we are well on our way to passing Salesforce.com” as the largest seller of cloud software. I think this day is a lot closer than we think. The future success of each company can be pinned down to its ability to keep its product current and keeping consumers happy; in other words, making their AI platform a frontier product on the market.

For purposes of forecasting, if we take their year-to date percentage stock growth and then multiply each by 12/8, then we have computed a crude annual percentage growth.

Annual Percentage Growth:

Salesforce.com - 46.34%

Oracle - 45.02%

Taking these figures and then generating an end-of-year trading price shows that we can hope that Salesforce will break the $100 threshold and Oracle will trade well above its 52-week high at $55. With a time horizon of only four months, an upside of approximately 11% is inviting to most, albeit a slightly aggressive strategy.

Conclusion

With 2017 U.S. digital advert spend hitting $83bn - Oracle is on the move. EPS has been growing quarter-on-quarter, but it is going to take a lot to catch up to the growth figures showcased by Salesforce. The companies are intrinsically quite different; one focuses on marketing and the other is known for being a database giant. One thing they do have in common, however, is their passion for extending AI outreach into their cloud platforms.

As investors, we must note that although Salesforce is trading at almost twice that of Oracle, this does not mean that Oracle is undervalued or that Salesforce is a better stock to hold. In fact both trade at rather high price-sales ratios with Salesforce's over 7 and hence not fitting my investment criteria along with other factors just yet. There is clear growth within this industry, but I cannot stress how much this relies on each company continuing to collect data and maintaining frontier product lines. For now, with this article merely scratching the surface of the potential for each product, I see no blockages on the AI cloud computing highway for those who wish to take on a little risk.

Oracle Share Price - $49.99

Salesforce Share Price - $89.72

