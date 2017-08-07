FMC Corp.: Shares Spike To Multi-Year Highs (As Transformation Wins Over Investors)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares surged higher after its latest earnings announcement as both its revenues and earnings exceeded estimates. As a result of such performance, analysts continue to raise the company's 2018 earnings estimates. We have been writing about FMC for over three years to point out how the company was transforming to benefit from an eventual cyclical upturn in the global agricultural markets. FMC is a pesticide (and Lithium) selling company that announced earlier in 2017 its goal to become the agricultural industry's fastest organic revenue growth with the assistance of its newly acquired DuPont (NYSE:DD) assets. The company initiated such goal despite continued weakness in the farming industry whereby it noted that crop chemical demand had decreased in North America and Europe in 2017 but has increased in Asia and Latin America. (For 2018, the company targets mid- to high single-digit annual revenue growth.) To achieve such stated goal, the company aims to drive sales growth for its internally developed crop chemicals. The DD transaction involves FMC acquiring 15 DD crop chemicals in development to add to the nine already in FMC's product pipeline. (After the DD transaction closes, FMC will become the fifth largest global pesticide manufacturer.)

FMC, which produces Lithium for use in electric vehicles, also indicated earlier in 2017 that it would decide in 2018 how to separate its Lithium business (either by an initial public offering or spin-off). With FMC's near-term goals in mind, let us review its most recent earnings results. The company characterized its most recent quarterly results as "strong" and indicated that it expected its pending transaction with DD would close on November 1, 2017. FMC recorded second quarter revenue of $657 million, almost a 7 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.48, a 4 percent increase. The company's agricultural solutions business recorded revenue of $583 million, a 6 percent increase due to increased volume in Brazil and new product launches in Asia that was partially offset by lower North American sales. Earnings for the business were $96 million, a 5 percent decrease due to weakness in the North American market as pricing depressed results. The company continues to execute its strategy of maintaining discipline on price and terms and limiting its credit risk while pursuing revenue growth only where it makes sense. FMC sees continued growth opportunities in Asia and Latin America but also aims to balance its earnings growth with earnings quality, credit risk, and cash flow generation.

For 2017, FMC expects that its agricultural solutions revenue will range from $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, about a 3 percent increase at the midpoint. The company expects earnings for the business to be from $415 million to $445 million, an 8 percent increase at the midpoint. FMC expects second half 2017 growth will be driven by improved Latin American performance as significantly higher volumes and lower operating costs will more than offset adverse pricing issues. The company's performance in Latin America represents the benefit of its efforts in Brazil in recent years including: 1) a reduction of its cost base to better match market conditions; 2) greater discipline in its sales process with regards to sales terms and cash collection; 3) eliminating sales of low value product from its portfolio; and 4) reducing the amount of its product in distribution channels. The company noted that its actions in Brazil were "painful," but such efforts position it positively going forward. Globally, FMC expects the crop protection market to decrease by a low to mid single-digit percentage in 2017 as the North American market continues to experience difficult market conditions due to weaker grower economics. The company expects the European market to be down in the low-to-mid single-digit range for 2017, while it sees the Asian market to be flat to slightly up.

FMC's Lithium business recorded a very strong quarter. The business's revenue was $74 million, a 17 percent increase due to improvements in pricing/product mix. Earnings for the business were $24 million, a 47 percent increase due to significantly higher prices and improved mix that offset higher costs. Higher costs for the business were largely due to the impact of seasonal operating conditions and costs related to FMC's Lithium business expansion project. The company raised its 2017 guidance for its Lithium business as it expects: 1) business revenue to range from $340 million to $360 million, a 30 percent increase at the midpoint; and 2) earnings to range from $115 million to $125 million, a 70 percent increase at the midpoint. The main driver of the increase in the company's Lithium business earnings guidance is its increased confidence in the ramp-up of its new Hydroxide operation in China. FMC reiterated its intention to create two independently listed public companies with leading positions in their respective industries. The company's current plan is to move toward a separate listing of its Lithium business in the second half of 2018. With FMC's Lithium business results in mind, we note that the company maintained its 2017 agricultural solutions guidance while it raised its Lithium business guidance 9 percent at the midpoint. The company expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.50, a 20 percent to 30 percent increase.

FMC has received approvals from most of the major jurisdictions needed to close its business transactions with DD. The company's transactions with DD are contingent upon the closure of Dow Chemical's (NYSE:DOW) merger with DD. The company expects cost synergies from the DD transactions to range from $40 million to $80 million in 2018. (With additional cost synergies to come in 2019 and beyond.) With the expected closure of the DD transaction in mind, we reiterate our belief that mergers/acquisitions amongst the major agricultural companies support the idea that a larger competitor will acquire FMC. We have noted in past articles that media reports indicated that BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) had considered acquiring FMC, but BASF held off to seek opportunities to acquire assets spun off by major agricultural companies attempting to gain approval for their pending mergers. With respect to FMC's DD transactions, we note that the acquired DD assets include three insecticide products that generate over $1 billion in global combined annual sales. Additional benefits of the acquired DD assets include: 1) a part of DD's crop protection research and development expertise; 2) over 1.8 million compounds; 3) 14 regional laboratories; 4) DD's regulatory expertise; and 5) skilled DD employees. FMC expects the DD transaction to be immediately accretive.

FMC's business asset swap with DD allows it to become a significant player in the agricultural chemical market. The company's prior transformative efforts to move towards higher growth higher margin businesses have already resulted in greatly increased earnings estimates for 2018. With that said, the company will reemerge as a takeover target as the DD business swap transaction closes and the involved assets become integrated into FMC. As noted above, BASF remains the likely acquirer in the intermediate term. We believe agricultural companies will continue to seek non-organic growth through mergers and acquisitions rather than organic growth through innovation. We also continue to believe investors should purchase FMC shares on any overall market weakness given the long-term trends that favor its businesses. In the near term, investors will collect about a 0.80 percent dividend (that could be raised).

Our view

Our investment thesis has successfully come together since our recommending FMC's shares when they traded in the low $50s to the low $40 range where multiple insiders made substantial share purchases. While we expect continued share price appreciation as FMC integrates its acquired DD crop protection assets, we believe that new long-term investors should consider the company's shares on a 5 to 10 percent pullback. Investors in FMC shares at a value-oriented price will benefit from FMC's acquired DD assets, which include an industry-leading selective insecticide portfolio (including products with full patent protection and which the company expects will generate over $1 billion in 2017 revenue). FMC's acquired selective insecticides from DD are complementary to its current broad-spectrum insecticide portfolio. The acquired DD portfolio also includes herbicides with proprietary technology that significantly diversifies FMC's crop exposure in herbicides. In addition, the company's acquired DD assets will provide it with a significant increase in its geographic presence in Asia and Europe. Upon closure of the DD transactions, FMC's crop protection revenue will be spread about equally across all four major market regions.

We expect FMC acquisition chatter to increase once the DD transaction closes and FMC announces the divestiture of its Lithium business. In the near term, FMC will continue to navigate through weakened agriculture markets and adverse currency effects. FMC will continue to benefit from its strategic investments, synergies from its Cheminova A/S acquisition (transforming it towards higher-growth businesses), and new product offerings. Long-term trends favor the markets FMC sells into. The company's agricultural division sells into a market facing favorable long-term trends, such as the need to feed a growing population and increased protein consumption by an expanding middle class. Positive long-term trends also favor its Lithium business, as Lithium is used for energy storage, a market that is recording strong growth as electric carmakers use Lithium-ion batteries to power their cars. FMC's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 17.10 based on the 2018 earnings estimate of $4.93. While the company will continue to navigate through adverse agricultural market conditions, investors need to understand that such adverse conditions are cyclical in nature and will resolve themselves in the long term. We believe investors should purchase the company's shares during an overall market sell-off and collect about a 0.80 percent dividend as its transformation continues.

(Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on FMC and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMC, DD, DOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.