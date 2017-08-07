Dow-DuPont: The Activist Horsemen

DuPont (DD) and Dow Chemical (DOW) are both heavily embattled when it comes to activist investors. There’s a real push to change how to split up this company after it closes its merger later this month. Trian Partners, who helped push DuPont into the merger, is still pushing for a "better" breakup. Then there’s JANA Partners, Third Point and Glenview Capital who also would like a say.

There’s a lot going on here. But there is one commonality

The big thesis - all investors would like to see the material sciences company turn out to be smaller. The belief is that Dow-DuPont could unlock more value by going even smaller. Keeping the materials science business as "large" is only massaging the "ego" of CEO Andrew Liveris. The company needs to focus on creating the "right" number of spinoffs for growth and opportunities. This could be a testy battle as Dow-DuPont is pushing back, with Liveris calling these activist investors "noisy" and their plans as "BS."



The right path.



Dow-DuPont could move part of the materials business to the specialty products company where it would make more sense. The activist investors have a disdain for Liveris, calling for his departure. Liveris was supposed to retire last year but has since decided to stick around until after the spinoff to ensure his legacy. Third Point is one of the investors against Liveris, but Third Point also helped push Dow into the DuPont merger, but under the condition that Liveris step down. But all the activists see Liveris as a roadblock to unlocking the most value in the split.



Dow-DuPont wants to keep the traditional chemicals business in the materials business, and the materials business will carry the Dow namesake.



The likely thesis? I believe that Dow-DuPont compromises on the split and agree that the materials sciences business shouldn’t be quite as large. As well, Liveris gets removed before the ultimate breakup. If it’s his legacy he really is worried about, he likely won’t be willing to risk it over a lengthy or expensive activist battle.



Now, Dow-DuPont is undergoing a review to see what the test options are. It could well come up that Dow-DuPont needs to further split itself beyond the three companies (as the activists would like). The company has said it won’t judge the review until it’s done. If Third Point is remotely right in its thesis that a deeper split of Dow-DuPont would unlock an additional $20 billion in market value, then it’s in shareholders best interest to side with the activist consortium. That $20 billion comes from a higher valuation if the right businesses are paired up following the split. That includes having Dow Corning as its own business, versus within a larger and slower growth segment like materials.



In the end, revising the breakup might not seem easy, as it’ll take 11 members of the Dow-DuPont to agree to a revision. There are 16 members - eight from each company. However, the four activists are out in full force. Together, Glenview and Third Point owns 2.5% of Dow and Trian owns 1.1% of DuPont. And for DuPont’s part, it’s CEO Edward Breen - who was handpicked by Trian founder Nelson Peltz - is much more open to a deal revision. So, the big hurdle is Dow’s Liveris - so ousting him opens the door to unlocking that $20 billion Third Point sees as being left on the proverbial table with the current plan. My bet is that the activists prevail here, with an eventual departure of Liveris. The review of the original plan began in May, so expect things to head up soon.