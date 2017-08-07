Bond Collapse? Has Greenspan Lost It?

On Friday, Alan Greenspan warned that the bond market is on the verge of collapse. Is he right?

Apple’s better than expected earnings report on Tuesday, and a continued drop in the U.S. dollar helped propel the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 22,000 and beyond. This was another record breaking week for the Dow.

While the Dow was hitting new record highs however, the more “risk-on” areas of the market like the NASDAQ and small-cap stocks struggled. The tech sector really has not been the same ever since Amazon missed their earnings expectations by a wide margin. In the meantime, small-cap stocks are not very happy with the lack of progress that Congress made during their most recent session.

But the story of the week was CNBC’s Alan Greenspan interview on Friday. The former Fed Chairman claimed that the bond market was on the brink of collapse. He was eventually right about irrational exuberance many years ago, but what about this time?

Extremely good earnings by Apple (AAPL), a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and a sinking U.S. dollar helped the Dow close above the 22,000 level for the first time in its history. A sinking dollar has been good for big multi-nationals and also precious metals.

My target price for the Dow this year was 22,000, while my target for the S&P was 2,400. Those target prices were based on earnings expectations at the beginning of the year. So far, those earnings expectations have not only been met, but they have been exceeded.

In my newsletter this week, I will update my current earnings forecasts for 2018, along with my new target prices for both the Dow and the NASDAQ. These numbers are obviously moving targets as actual earnings and earnings guidance are given each week from corporate America.

As this current earnings season winds down, it has been yet another very good one. Right now we are on track for two double-digit earnings growth quarters in a row. This is the first time that this has happened since the third quarter of 2011.

The NASDAQ seems to be bumping its head in an area of resistance around 6,400, but we are nowhere even close to the irrational exuberance that Greenspan was referring to back on December 6, 1996. The NASDAQ seems to have paused after the big intra-day turnaround, followed by the whiff by Amazon last Thursday. The semiconductor stocks have been especially weak, but the value seems to still be compelling on many of them.

With a drop in earnings expectations from $12.30 per share to $8.30 per share, I had no choice but to sell my Amazon (AMZN) on Monday. Stocks follow earnings. I am surprised that Amazon has hung in there so well since this massive downgrade, but it continues to be a very popular stock. I did a 3 minute video during my Daily National Radio Show on Thursday on why I sold my shares.

I think at best Amazon hangs around the $1,000 area. But, with a 30% drop in earnings expectations, the stock has downside risk into the mid $700’s. I certainly cannot make a value case for the stock any more until they get their earnings growth back on track. In my opinion, their earnings growth trajectory has been put back by a few years.

Now to Alan Greenspan’s dire warning on Friday. In July of 2016, I warned about the bubble that was building in interest rate sensitive sectors like Utilities and REIT’s. With rates at all-time lows, investors were gobbling up anything and everything that offered better yields than the paltry rates that bonds were offering.

At the time, I used the following interest rate chart in my story. Rates were hitting all-time lows of 1.35% then. In my opinion rates had nowhere to go but up at the time, and PE ratios on utilities and real estate investment trusts had run into an irrationally exuberant period of their own. After all, a 3.5% yield looked pretty good next to a 1.35% yield on a U.S. treasury.

Not only were U.S. interest rates hitting historic lows, but at the time, interest rates were going negative in a few big markets around the world. Japan had gone negative…

And Germany had gone negative. Switzerland also went negative.

At the same time, investors in search of yield were gobbling up utilities almost as voraciously as they were buying tech stocks in the late nineties. It is hard for a retiree to make a living in a historically low interest rate world. In fact, it was the income dependent retirees that took the biggest hit from the extremely abnormal action by the Fed. THE FED kept rates at ZERO for seven years.

At the time of my article The Utility ETF shown was acting irrationally exuberant. This is not normal for a widow and orphans sector of the market. This ETF shown above corrected by almost 15% after my dire warning on July 5, 2016. It has since rallied back to its old high. If you did not sell the first time around, you are now getting a rare second chance to lighten up on interest rate sensitive instruments.

I also warned about the extreme valuation in the REIT’s at that time. A bell-weather stock like Realty Income (O) has corrected by over 19% since then. So much for that dividend yield. If you missed my warning on the REIT’s back then, I am sounding the warning alarm once again.

On July 25 of 2016, I wrote another article titled Unprecedented Risk in Bonds. In the article, I mentioned how the global bond market is three times ($100 trillion) the size of the stock market. And you thought that a bear market in stocks is bad, wait until you see a bear market in bonds! We have not had one in about three decades. No wonder a 91 year old Alan Greenspan seemed so animated and energetic on Friday!

Everyone wants to be warned before the next bear market in stocks hits, but they don’t realize what a bear market in bonds could do. Bond investors have grown complacent over the last three decades just like NASDAQ investors were in the late nineties.

In my Unprecedented Risk in Bonds article, I showed how that bond market had been behaving like tech stocks over the previous fifteen years. They had the wind at their back with falling rates. In fact, bonds had been delivering performance WAY OUTSIDE OF THE NORM for many years! The tech stocks did the same thing during the late nineties, and single family homes did it in the 2005-2007 area. We know how those bubbles ended.

This current bubble has the potential to me worse-much, much worse, however. It has been building for a lot longer time frame and once again, the bond market dwarfs the stock market in size.

Here is a major problem that exists in today’s investing environment. The majority of investors are now invested in a passive, computer modeled asset allocation that almost always has a large chunk of the pie in all kinds of bonds-corporate bonds, global bonds, intermediate-term bonds, long-term bonds, tax-free bonds, and many other flavors of debt, debt, debt.

Most financial planners today use the same software that spits out the same recommended asset allocations. And the older you are the more bonds that you own. As the freight train approaches you have the biggest nest egg in harm’s way.

Ask your financial planner just what projections his or her software is projecting for the bond portion of your portfolio over the next 3-5 years. I am not an asset allocator for this very reason. Why should age be the biggest factor in determining your exposure to the bond market, and NOT the direction of interest rates?

This reasoning makes little sense to me, but then asset allocation based on the efficient frontier has worked for over two decades now. Why shouldn’t it continue to work for another two decades?

Because the massive, massive bond market no longer has the wind at its back. Instead it has the wind in its face. I totally agree with Alan Greenspan’s dire views of the bond market. Greenspan explained that with interest rates at historic lows, they can only go up from here.

Once that happens the bull market in fixed income will collapse. Yes, he used the word c-o-l-l-a-p-s-e.

Now another the scary part of his prediction, “Once the whole thing starts to go, it will be rather rapid.” And even though he has no time-frame on his forecast, he has a chart that goes back to the 1800’s and he says that “this particular period stands out.”

“I have no time-frame on the forecast,” he said. “I have a chart which goes back to the 1800s and I can tell you that this particular period sticks out. But you have no way of knowing in advance when it will actually trigger.”

Greenspan also went on to say that stock market will also take a hit. Could this be the event that finally brings an end to 8 year plus the Bull Market?

In the meantime, my portfolios for income seekers are completely bond free…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.