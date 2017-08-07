Parker Drilling's (PKD) CEO Gary Rich on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Geach - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Gary Rich - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon-Al Duplantier - Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Paul Chambers - Barclays Capital

Matt Johnson - Nomura Securities

Walter Chancellor - Macquarie

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Parker Drilling Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jason Geach, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jason Geach

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me today are Gary Rich, Chairman, President and CEO of Parker Drilling and Jon-Al Duplantier, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.

As a reminder, during this conference call, management may make statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. These statements are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States securities laws and speak only as of the date of this call. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. During this call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, and in accordance with Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of these measures in its earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Rich.

Gary Rich

Thank you, Jason. The second quarter of 2017 was a strong quarter for Parker Drilling and a significant improvement from the first quarter results. While the overall market for oilfield services remains challenging, we are seeing encouraging signs, particularly within the United States.

Our U.S. rentals business delivered a fantastic quarter with revenues up 47%, more than double the 21% increase in U.S. rig count, and incremental margins exceeding 70%. Our U.S. Tubular Goods Utilization Index increased to 69.7 in the second quarter compared to 55.1 in the first quarter. Revenue improvement in our U.S. Rental Tools segment was not solely limited to land markets as our offshore rentals posted higher revenues as well. As we stated before, the low variable cost structure of this business, combined with the fixed cost reductions we implemented during the downturn, have enabled us to achieve excellent upside incremental margins as revenues have grown. Our International Rental Tools segment benefited from the startup of several new well-construction contracts that, as you may recall, had been delayed from the first quarter to the second. These new startups were partially offset by the completion of some contracts in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. However, overall revenues and gross margin posted sequential improvements.

Turning to our Drilling Services business. Our U.S. barge operations posted a dramatic improvement in utilization, as we put three rigs into surface -- or into service during the quarter and as many as four rigs operating simultaneously on a mix of single and multi-well contracts in the Gulf of Mexico. During the quarter, we had an option to utilize a fifth barge rig intermittently. However, we determined it was more economical to work with our customers and optimize the use of four rigs to avoid incurring costs to start and stop operations on the fifth barge rig.

Internationally, although there remains a good deal of uncertainty, we are encouraged by pockets of activity we see in select markets, and we believe our position -- we are positioned nicely to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. In June, we executed a one-well contract plus optional wells with Chevron for a rig in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. This is the rig we had pre-authorization for expenditures last quarter, as we mentioned on the last earnings call. The anticipated term of the initial contract period is 7 months with mobilization planned late in the third quarter and operations commencing in the fourth quarter.

In Latin America, activity remains soft. Based on our current visibility, activity should remain roughly at current levels for the year, with upside likely coming in 2018 as additional activity is projected as a result of land concession awarded as part of the Mexico's Round 1.3 process. Overall, our U.S. businesses have improved the most year-to-date, while the international side of our business has been slower to show signs of recovery, which is consistent with historical downturns. However, all segments of our business are looking better, and we anticipate continued, if slow, improvement. I believe our long-term strategy and the structural changes we made to our company are beginning to show in our results. We will continue to maintain a lean cost structure, look for new and innovative ways to support our customers and seek out new opportunities wherever they arise.

Before I turn the call over, I would like to take a moment to thank Jon-Al Duplantier, who has been a key member of our executive leadership for almost 8 years, for volunteering to lead our financial organization on an interim basis. He has stepped in and the organization has not skipped a beat. A search process for the CFO role is ongoing, and we will fill the position as quickly as possible, without sacrificing quality.

Jon-Al will now provide financial information about the quarter, and then I'll return with some thoughts on the outlook of the business. Jon-Al?

Jon-Al Duplantier

Thanks, Gary. Overall results for the 2017 second quarter included revenues of $109.6 million, a net loss available to common shareholders of $31.1 million or a loss of $0.23 per common share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.5 million or 12% of revenues.

Now I'll turn to our 2017 second quarter segment results as compared sequentially to the 2017 first quarter. In our International & Alaska Drilling segment, second quarter rig utilization was 32%, which was flat with the first quarter. Revenues decreased by 4% from $63.2 million to $60.7 million. Excluding reimbursables, which typically had minimal impacts on margins, segment revenues were down about 5% from the first quarter.

Gross margin for the segment declined 15.5% to $9 million -- to $9.3 million from the prior quarters $11 million. The decreases in revenues and gross margin were primarily attributable to an O&M contract in the United Arab Emirates that was completed in the first quarter and lower earnings from our joint venture in Kazakhstan. These decreases were partially offset by a company-owned rig in Russia going from a standby rig to an operating rig.

In our U.S. Drilling segment, both revenues and gross margin improved significantly in the second quarter. The improvements were driven by a substantial increase in revenue days as utilization increased from 4% in the first quarter to 19% in the second quarter. Revenues were $5 million, up from $1.2 million and gross margin improved to a $1 million loss from a $3 million loss in the previous quarter. Though our operating expenses increased to support the additional activity, we had solid incremental margins of 51% for the quarter. Our Drilling Services contracted backlog was $289 million at the end of the second quarter. Of the $289 million in backlog, 29% relates to activity over the remainder of 2017 and 30% is projected in 2018.

In our U.S. Rental Tools segment, revenues increased 47% to $29.7 million for the quarter from $20.2 million in the previous quarter. The growth in revenues was driven by increased U.S. land rental activity, select price increases and increased offshore revenues as customers transitioned from drilling to completion activities. The business generated strong incremental margins of 73% and gross margin as a percent of revenues improved to 46% in the second quarter from 33% in the first quarter.

In our International Rental Tools segment, revenues were up 4% to $14.2 million compared with $13.6 million. And gross margin was a loss of $2 million, up from a loss of $2.4 million in the prior quarter. The growth in revenues was attributable to increased tubular running services in the Middle East, partially offset by reduced rental activity in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions. This modest -- the modest improvement in gross margin resulted from additional TRS activity, partially offset by increases in payroll, taxes and benefits. Regarding other financial items, second quarter G&A expense was $6.5 million, down from $7 million in the first quarter. This reduction was primarily due to incentive compensation adjustments. We expect G&A expense in the third quarter to range between $7 million and $8 million.

Our second quarter pretax loss amounted to $28.1 million, and we reported a tax expense of $1.7 million. The reported tax expense reflects the mix of results in the jurisdictions in which we operate and our inability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses as a result of our existing valuation allowances. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was a negative 6.2%. For the remainder of 2017, we expect our effective tax rate to range between negative 5% and negative 15%.

Capital spending in the second quarter was $12.1 million, resulting in a total spend of $26.6 million through the first half of the year. For the third quarter, we expect it to range between $20 million and $25 million. For the year, we expect total CapEx to range between $60 million and $65 million, which is higher than our previous guidance. The increase is primarily driven by our decision to selectively fund certain market share gaining opportunities in our U.S. rentals business. We continue to maintain capital discipline and are investing only in opportunities where we can achieve pricing levels that generate attractive returns.

Total debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $577 million, which includes a principal amount of $585 million, less $8 million of unamortized debt issuance cost. Our net debt position was $439 million or 56% of net capitalization. We ended the second quarter with $146 million in cash, down slightly from $150 million at the end of the first quarter. Looking forward, we will make our semi-annual interest payment during the third quarter and our capital expenditures will be as previously noted.

Regarding liquidity, we ended the second quarter with $228 million in total liquidity, including the $146 million in cash and $82 million available on the revolver. The revolver remains undrawn apart from $6 million supporting letters of credit and $12 million of availability limited by of our senior secured leverage covenant. We expect the senior secured leverage covenant to limit availability on the revolver to a lesser extent, if at all going forward. That ends the financial review.

I'll turn this back to Gary for comments on the outlook. Gary?

Gary Rich

Thanks, Jon-Al. Looking forward, we continue to believe that market conditions are gradually improving. The recent oil price volatility has given the industry reason to pause. All else being equal, we expect to see our own financial performance improve through the balance of the year. For the third quarter, we expect consolidated revenues and gross margin to increase compared to the second quarter, driven primarily by increased activity in our Rental Tools Service business.

For our U.S. Lower 48 Drilling segment, utilization should maintain similar levels with the second quarter. As a result, we are projecting the businesses gross margin to range between $1 million and $2 million loss. In the International & Alaska Drilling segment, third quarter revenues and gross margins should be flat to up as activity has stabilized. We should see some improvement in the fourth quarter as rigs in Kurdistan and Indonesia begin operating on new contracts awarded in the second quarter.

In the U.S. Rental Tools segment, we expect further improvement in the U.S. land activity, which should continue to lift revenues and gross margin. Offshore volumes and the continuation of completion versus drilling activity should add benefit as well. We expect incremental margins to remain strong in the third quarter. For the International Rental Tools segment, we expect revenues and gross margin to improve sequentially due to increased activity in the Middle East and Latin America. We are gaining a greater degree of optimism for our business. So that optimism remains guarded given the many cross-currents that can sidetrack the recovery.

While we are making preparations for activity growth in the longer term, we do so with an eye toward the possibility of more market weakness or instability in the short term. We believe that by continuing our operational and financial discipline, we are well positioned to benefit from increases in activity, while also remaining responsive to potential retrenchments. I am confident in our ability to whether these circumstances and as our investments in the international markets begin to take hold, we will be there to serve our customers, leverage our asset base and grow with partners' returns.

That concludes my comments. Operator, we are ready to take questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question is coming from the line of Paul Chambers with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Chambers

Gary, can you -- with added sanctions on Russia, can you kind of give us your perspectives on kind of the Sakhalin Islands, obviously, it's very important part of your O&M business, I believe you guys have an owned rig there as well. Maybe conversations with Exxon and any impact that you foresee related to that?

Gary Rich

Yes, Paul, thanks for the question. We've been watching it closely, and we feel that our business will go on unimpeded. We don't see any risks at this point to the business we have there.

Paul Chambers

And Gary, was the rig that you referred to that was gone from standby to back on contract, was that fifth Sakhalin Island rig? Was that elsewhere?

Gary Rich

We own -- it's the one that we own is there.

Paul Chambers

And secondly, as a follow-up here. Do you have available or I'm sure it will be in the Q, but the -- either the rig days or utilization for the international fleet?

Gary Rich

We publish that monthly. You can go to our website and pick that up.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is coming from the line of Matt Johnson with Nomura. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Johnston

So Gary, I thought your comments around the decision not to startup that fifth rig in the Gulf of Mexico were interesting. And I guess that's one of the benefits that you all have with such a dominant market position down there. You can actually work with your customers to come up with a solution like that. But my question is, what do you need to see to move ahead with another startup at this point? Is it something on the pricing front? Is it duration of contract? And where do you think your customers are and their thinking at this point? I mean, we had a volatile 2Q with the commodity, but we're kind of closer to $50 today. So just kind of curious, how you are assessing the next six to 12 months in that business?

Gary Rich

Well, both pricing and term would be helpful in making any decision there. The commodity variability that you references is one that I'm anxious to continue to watch to see how that plays out in the psyche of customers in that segment. We've talked before about them being what we think are particularly sensitive to that variability. But being at $50 a barrel today, I think, is actually a real positive sign and one that would give me confidence that things will continue to improve.

From an overall perspective on how we think it'll play out right now, Q3 is not going to be that much different than Q2 on that barge business, and we think that Q4 is probably in that same kind of ballpark, maybe even a little bit better. So that's why we look at it and say, you know what, let's be careful of activating too many rigs. And it's really more a function of all the people you have to bring on board to keep them going. So we can respond if the market does solidify like it kind of appears right now from a commodity price perspective. But we're also going to be cautious and not get ourselves hooked up to some expense that we can't keep going from a revenue point of view.

Matt Johnston

Okay, got it. Fair enough. And just kind of connected to that one, when we think about duration, did you have a number in mind in terms of what that would need to be? Is it a 6 months contract or a 1 year contract? And if we were at $50, hypothetically, next year on a sustained basis, is it realistic to think that some of your customers might be willing to enter into contracts for that duration?

Gary Rich

We have some multi-well contracts that are ongoing now, for one thing and to your previous statement. I mean, if it's 6 months, I'm sure we would seriously consider activating the rig for a 6-month contract.

Matt Johnston

And then just one more quick one from me. Just wondering if you could give us the split between onshore and offshore in the U.S. rentals business for 2Q?

Gary Rich

To your question, I'm not going to give you exactly what it was, but I can tell you that there was -- neither grew disproportionately. If one grew a little bit more than the other one significantly disproportionately, the land definitely outperformed in total, but the split between the 2 of them didn't change appreciably in the quarter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Walt Chancellor with Macquarie.

Walter Chancellor

So just sticking on rentals, obviously a strong quarter in the U.S. Are you seeing any change in terms of content shift towards larger diameter drill pipe. Certainly, in the Permian, folks are talking about some really long laterals potentially. Just wondering if that played into the quarter at all? Or anything you're seeing there?

Gary Rich

I think that there is a constant desire to get larger IDs and smaller ODs on the pipe. And I believe our team has done really good job of making sure that we've got a mix of fleet that can deal with customers, and we're utilizing that, that is most optimum, to leverage most of the price increases and things that we're showing and which has driven our own -- our incrementals so well in that business. The group there is masterfully managing the market right now. I think they're doing a really good job.

Walter Chancellor

Okay. I appreciate that color. And then on Mexico, some optimistic commentary about 2018. Can you just provide a little bit more color on where things are in that process in terms of whether it's tendering or other indications of demand. We've certainly seen some successes offshore. Just curious any data points you have for what's going on onshore.

Gary Rich

The Round 1.3 continues to -- which is the onshore piece, continues to give us confidence that there will be a nice recovery of activity in Mexico as it go forward. The timing of it exactly is something that's still we're all kind of watching. I definitely feel confident that in '18, we'll see some good positives, but I don't know if it's second quarter or third quarter of '18, fourth quarter type thing. But I really like what I see in terms of the companies as well as the progress that each of those companies are making. And we are having a discussion with multiple of those companies about projects that we think will play well for Parker.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears we have no further questions at this time. Mr. Geach, I'd like to pass the floor back over to you for any additional concluding comments.

Jason Geach

Thank you. That ends of our second quarter earnings call. I appreciate your time today and your interest in Parker Drilling. Please contact us by telephone or e-mail if you have any questions regarding material covered in our earnings press release or during this call. Goodbye, and have a great day. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentleman, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.