Despite Vega, Advanced Micro Devices Has 2 Catalysts Ahead

After two years of development, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled Vega, a high-end graphics card that is supposed to compete with Nvidia’s (NVDA) expensive GTX 1080 card. Early reports suggest that the performance is underwhelming. Despite the potentially limiting revenues for Vega, AMD still has two catalysts ahead: Ryzen and EPYC.

Vega Underperforms

AMD is enjoying success from its Polaris GPU line. The all-time new high for Bitcoin, at above $3,000 this past Saturday (August 5), may give Ethereum a lift. This will keep prices of AMD’s RX cards higher than normal. AMD said in its last earnings call that it did not include the benefits of GPU demand from crypto currency mining in its forecast. So investors only have Vega to consider this quarter.

To compare the two GPUs, users down-clocked Vega Frontier’s Edition to Fury X levels. The Fury card ended up running slightly faster than Vega at the same clock speed.

Source: Reddit

Reviews of the Radeon Vega FE conclude that the card benchmarks somewhere between the performance of Nvidia’s GTX 1070 and GTX 1080. Customer reviews are poor on Newegg.com, suggesting that AMD will have to lower the price to lift sales.

Source: newegg

AMD will more likely keep the price of Vega FE unchanged but more heavily promote Radeon RX Vega 56. This variant is, according to TweakTown, a GTX 1070 killer. The card will retail for $400.

Ryzen Growth Through The Second Half

AMD’s valuations are still unfavorable for value investors because the company does not have the full family of Ryzen chips on the market. Through the second half of this year, the inexpensive Ryzen 3 processors will target the mainstream and budget segments of the market. AMD will very likely gain market share against Intel (INTC). Intel’s sale of the Core i3 processors could weaken as OEMs offer systems built around Ryzen 3. Sales of Intel’s Pentium G solutions may hold up since they are very inexpensive.

At the high end, Threadripper not only offers more performance per dollar cost but AMD’s marketing already shows more promise than Intel gives for its i9 Core processor.

Source: AMD

Threadripper will target primarily the businesses that demand high-end performance. Since the 1920X chip, with 12 cores, is affordable at $799, compared to up to $1999 for Intel’s Core i9 CPU, consumers may end up upgrading their desktops with AMD CPUs. Even the 1950X, which has 16 cores, is $999 and costs half as much as a high-end Intel solution.

EPYC Growth

AMD’s CEO Lisa Su smartly built-up hype for EPYC last quarter (in June), ahead of its release. The company showed AMD’s EPYC SoC with four Radeon Instinct M125 accelerators working together. The solution ran at 100 teraFLOPS. Cloud computing and deep-learning solutions demand that much power. AMD already secured 20 EPYC-based platform wins. This includes Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, HP Enterprise (HPE), and Baidu (BIDU).

Revenue for EPYC started in June and will ramp up as AMD ships on more volume to customers throughout the second half of the year.

Risks

AMD excluded the impact of crypto currency mining demand in its forecast. It included the potential of a seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter for GPUs and consoles. Investors should still expect that unexpectedly strong demand for Threadripper and Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 may offset the weakness in the other divisions.

Takeaway

The charts show AMD’s stock is holding an “upward channel” pattern but it also shows a “double top” at $15. These patterns serve only as a guide for traders.

The longer-term prospects for AMD keep getting better. If AMD reports another strong quarter, the stock will continue moving upwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.