Teva: A Sign Of Things To Come

Thesis

Teva's (TEVA) dividend was manageable when looking at it from a cash flow standpoint. Cutting the dividend despite this signals uncertainty around future revenue beyond the cut guidance. Coupling that with AGN still holding 100M of shares coming out of lock up this month and the conclusion is continued downward pressure on the stock price.

Introduction

Some time ago I suggested that while TEVA was a good buy we should wait to buy the company as a long-term hold until after AGN has sold the shares they hold. In other words, I argued that the stock would be under pressure for some time to come. I was, however, bullish on earnings.

Dividend cut is a sign of things to come

So what has changed after the dividend cut? Well, to be quite frank, the dividend cut comes as an incredible surprise to me. I am not alone if judged by the market's reaction. If we just look at the financials, it is clear that there is room for the payments.

TEVA paid $410 million in dividends every quarter or $1,640 million annually. The company's new guidance for operating cash flows is $4.4 to $4.6 billion this year. If we subtract annual capex of roughly $800 million, we're left with $3.8 billion in free cash flow. This is enough to cover the dividend twice. This should come as no surprise, not once in the last five years has the payout ratio been above 50%.

To me, this indicates a much bigger problem. I believe that cutting the dividend while it is still actually sustainable suggests that management sees a tough road ahead of them. It seems to be hinting at weaker revenues. After all, if management had confidence that current revenues and cash flows were sustainable, they would not find it necessary to cut the dividend. To be sure, I refer to the new guidance when I speak of current revenues and cash flows.

Buying opportunity

Then there's the issue of AGN selling their shares. For some context, this is what I wrote back in my article:

"Allergan (NYSE:AGN) will have the ability to sell 100M of Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) shares in August. Allergan acquired the shares when it sold Actavis Generics to TEVA. These 100 million shares represent approximately 10% of the total shares float. As you can see, this has the ability to create significant downward pressure on TEVA's share price, especially if we consider the average daily volume of the stock which stands at roughly 10 million."

However, I was actually looking forward to this as I followed this up with:

"TEVA has been under significant pressure since 2016. Investors were worried about the dividend being cut as well as disappointing results. In an article I wrote last month I explained why I considered the recent quarterly results to be a very positive development."

The main argument was that Copaxone loss of exclusivity (LOE) was being grossly overstated and hence would not be as much of a problem as many considered it to be. The reality is that I underestimated the situation. Given that management has cut the dividend while it is actually able to pay it, I believe that I cannot take this issue lightly. Perhaps it is just my skeptical persona, but I am inclined to believe that the worst is yet to come.

A $2 billion question

Now, some regarded AGN selling their shares as complete speculation and some even as nonsense. Whichever probability you assign to AGN selling their shares, you must at least assign a probability to the event. Of course, it does not have to be a high probability. However, this earnings release points to an interesting question:

Will AGN be quick to sell its shares now that TEVA is facing tough pricing headwinds leading to substantial depreciation in the stock price?

One could easily answer this affirmatively. As it looks now, it is not in the best interest of AGN shareholders for the company to be holding shares.

An argument against this is that AGN will not panic sell shares that appear to be undervalued. The second, much stronger point, is that even if AGN sells its shares it doesn't necessarily need to do so on the open market. There's not much I can say to refute this as it is an extremely valid point.

I will note that the current price action is not indicative of buyers lining up to purchase shares. Also, there seems to be some sort of reputational risk attached to holding shares of "price gouging" companies. Of course, the following is anecdotal, but most fund managers I spoke to regarding Valeant (NYSE:VRX) - which was also troubled by negative sentiment - recognized value but were too afraid to buy. The biggest reason being negative sentiment around the stock at the time.

Currently, there's a lot of negative sentiment around TEVA as well. Specifically, their pricing strategy is clearly facing headwinds. It would appear questionable to me that a fund is willing to purchase the stock under these circumstances. On top of that, 100 million shares of TEVA would likely need to be sold to multiple parties as the total value is close to $2 billion.

Conclusion

The latest earnings report reveals some unexpected problems. It appears to be a sign of things to come that the dividend has been cut, while the payout ratio was manageable. It seems implied that management is confessing that they are unsure about the development of future revenues. This could serve as a strong motive for AGN to sell the shares if is interpreting something similar. I expect selling pressure to continue throughout August.

