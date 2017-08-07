Applied Optoelectronics: Down Big, Up Big And Now What?

We believe this stock can and will rally another 35% to its pre-earnings price.

Valuation is cheap and the current growth narrative may actually be more promising than the one before the Q2 report.

On Friday, 8/4, Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) stock got killed as investors freaked out that the secular growth narrative was coming to an end. We thought the sell-off was a gross overreaction to a mere pause in the growth story. We said buy the dip.

The stock is up more than 10% on Monday, 8/7, and we feel the big move warrants another update from us. The big move higher begs a natural question. Now what? We say stick with the rally. AAOI dropped 34% on Friday. It's up 10% on Monday. That means there is a whole 35%-plus upside gap between Monday's intra-day price (~$71) and the pre-earnings price (~$98). Meanwhile, the valuation remains cheap and the growth trajectory remains promising. The sentiment, which appeared depressingly dour on Friday, has turned a corner as bulls now seem to be in control. Overall, we continue to like AAOI stock both in the near and long term.

AAOI Price data by YCharts

AAOI stock really got killed on Friday, so Monday's big move higher hardly recovers what was lost. Our thesis is that AAOI will actually return to its pre-earnings price sometime quite soon. Given the stock's tendency to post big daily moves, we think AAOI stock will continue to trend towards the $100 level in a rather swift fashion.

As we have stated before, AAOI is a multi-year growth story and the current concerns around AAOI stock feel unnecessarily short-sighted. The growth narrative is pausing in Q3 due to 40G fall-off outpacing 100G ramp. But that pause is temporary and somewhat expected considering the transition away from 40G and towards higher data rates. In Q4, 100G demand ramp will outpace 40G fall-off, and the growth narrative will resume.

Moving past the near term noise, AAOI is really a growth story at the 100G and up data rates. It really sounds like the 200G and 400G growth stories will be just exciting as the 100G growth story has been, and that means robust demand for AAOI product will continue over the next several years. As companies shift towards higher and higher data rates over the next several years, that will: 1) highlight AAOI's low-cost leadership position in the market and allow the company to grab more market share, and 2) grow gross margins as higher data rate product usually carries with it higher margins than lower data rate product.

Meanwhile, the company continues to broaden its customer base and diversify its revenue streams. That puts the company less at-risk to sometimes erratic one-customer spending habits. As the company scales, operating results will smooth out and the stock will be exempt from 35% sell-offs like the one it saw after Q2 earnings.

All in all, the growth narrative now actually looks more promising than the one before the Q2 report. One-customer reliance is a problem, but that's being fixed. Meanwhile, the long-term revenue and gross margin narratives are better than they have ever been due to demand ramp at higher data rates.

So now let's talk valuation. AAOI stock trades around 12.4x FY18 EPS estimates. That is a pretty low multiple for a growth stock with a projected earnings CAGR of 15% over the next 5 years. There really isn't much reason that a stock with this robust of growth potential should trade at such a discounted valuation. That is especially true considering there aren't any problems on the balance sheet.

Consequently, we think AAOI stock can and will head materially higher, even after today's big move. We like AAOI stock both in the near and long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.