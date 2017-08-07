STORE Capital Trades At 50% Discount

Introduction

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) (STORE for short) attracted a lot of attention after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) invested into the company. Although some can argue 9.8% of STORE is still a tiny investment for Berkshire, Berkshire actually has hit the ceiling of ownership that STORE allows without board exemption. Per STORE's 2016 10-K:

"One of the requirements for maintenance of our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes is that no more than 50% in value of our outstanding capital stock may be owned by five or fewer individuals... These restrictions include a provision in our charter that generally limits ownership by any person of more than 9.8% of the value of our outstanding stock or 9.8% of our outstanding common stock, unless our board of directors exempts the person from such ownership limitation."

After researching this company, I decided to ride on Buffett's coattails. Because I found STORE is a rare REIT that offers a good dividend but even better growth. Discounted cash flow model reveals that the company has about 100% upside, making it a great bargain in the current overall highly valued stock market. STORE is not only ideal for income seekers but also terrific for all value investors.

STORE is the third company created by a highly successful management team vetted by two famous investors

If having a serial entrepreneur bodes well for a company's future, then having a successful serial entrepreneurial team is an even more auspicious sign. STORE’s senior leaders have been working together for between 10 and 35 years. In particular, the "Holy Trinity" of the company - CEO Christopher Volk, CFO Catherine Long, and Executive VP of Acquisition Mary Fedewa - was formed long before the time of STORE. Mr. Volk and Ms. Long started working together in a company called Franchise Finance Corporation of America (FFCA), which Mr. Volk successfully sold to GE Capital. It was at GE Capital where they met Ms. Fedewa. Later, the three of them founded Spirit Finance Corp. in 2003 and eventually sold it to a consortium of investors in 2007. In 2011, long before Berkshire became a partner, famous value investor Howard Marks' Oaktree Capital seeded Mr. Volk and Co. and STORE Capital was founded.

So let's take a look at why both Oaktree and Berkshire invested in STORE.

STORE has a structural advantage in a big market

STORE's business, triple net lease, is very similar to lending. Its customers are usually large or midsize companies that do not have access to capital markets but need liquidity. In order to get cash, these companies can either get a loan collateralized by their real estate or sell their properties to STORE and then lease the properties back.

So why would these businesses choose STORE over banks? Because STORE in general can pay more for the property than banks can. Nowadays, banks with tightened lending standards do not make generous loans. For example, a property worth $1 million can get a loan of $500K if the loan-to-value ratio is at 50%. No banks make loans with a loan-to-value close to 100%. However, since STORE is not a bank, it can offer its customers a much higher bid.

If you are a business owner and you need liquidity, would you collateralize your $1M property and take out a $500K loan or would you sell your property to STORE for $800K and then lease it back? I think the answer is obvious - STORE provides much more liquidity to businesses than banks do. So this is STORE's structural advantage; by being a non-bank entity, it can offer much better deals than traditional lenders such as banks. Its value proposition resonates extremely well with its target market. STORE's target market is gigantic; management estimates that the size of STORE's investable real estate market is over $2.6 trillion. STORE’s asset currently sits at around $5.2B, and the big addressable market implies there is still plenty of room for growth.

But I'm sure some readers at this point are wondering: if STORE is paying more than banks for the same property, does that mean its investments are overvalued and susceptible to write-downs? This is a great question and brings us to the next point.

STORE has sound underwriting standards and robust risk management

After spending over 30 years in the triple net lease business, STORE's executives really put a lot of thoughts into sound underwriting. STORE touts to have three layers of protection against impairment losses while many other real estate assets usually have only two layers.

The first and unique layer of protection is unit-level profitability. First, all STORE assets are profit-generating centers, not back office or cost centers. This reduces risks that tenants might move to cheaper areas upon rent renewal. Second, almost all STORE tenants (92% based on company's Q2 presentation) must pass STORE's unit-level financial review. As a result, in 2017 Q-2, STORE tenants' EBITDAR (EBITDA + Lease)/Lease Ratio stands at a very healthy 2.6. This unit-level profitability test is very important because companies in a downsizing mode will keep profitable stores and exit unprofitable ones.

The second level of protection is corporate credit. In other words, if the STORE location turns unprofitable and is unable to pay rent, the operating company is liable for the bill. To make sure tenants' ability to pay on a corporate level, SCORE relies on both Moody's risk calculation and its own proprietary grading system called the STORE score. As of 2017 Q2, 75% of tenants have investment grade. The STORE score, according to the company, is “being purely quantitative, and is a base risk score that often understates contract quality."

The third level of protection is property value. I mentioned that STORE can offer more for a property than banks can. But that doesn't mean STORE is necessarily overpaying. Instead of using loan-to-value ratio employed by banks, STORE uses a replacement cost metric to protect itself from overpaying for a property. Again, per the company's 2017 Q2 presentation, STORE's assets on average are valued at 82% replacement cost. This means STORE can effectively sell its properties at about 20% below the cost of building an identical store at the same location, providing a good cushion against asset impairment. Since its IPO in 2014, STORE has sold its assets at profit every year, proof that the underwriting has been conservative.

To further reduce risk, the company manages its portfolio proactively. Management eschewed retail properties long before the decline in traditional retailers became headline news. Tenants in the retail space only count about 17.4% of the total portfolio as of Q2 2017 and STORE's retailers are in more e-commerce resistant areas such as furniture, farm supply, and sporting goods. About 70% of the tenants are in the service sector, with a healthy split in areas including restaurants, education, entertainment, and health and fitness. The top tenant contributes only about 3% of total revenue and top 5 tenants contribute only about 12%. What is even more assuring for investors is that STORE fine tunes its portfolio in light of current market development all the time. Every quarter, STORE divests assets because of risk concerns. And amazingly, these strategic divestitures have been executed above STORE's marks. In other words, other market participants are paying a premium for assets that STORE considers risky, a sign that shows how prudent and forward-looking STORE's risk management is compared to others.

Valuation based on discount cash flow model

I define the discount rate as my investment hurdle rate, which is 10%. Since pre-Berkshire 2017 AFFO guidance is $1.75/share and stock-based compensation is $0.09/share, I further adjusted the AFFO to be $1.66/share by removing cash from stock compensation. What's left is to find out STORE's growth rate.

STORE has stated that it can generate over 5% of AFFO growth internally by annum. STORE's lease term dictates an annual 1.8% lease escalation. If we assume that annual lease escalation mostly passes down to the bottom line, lease escalation gives about 2.7% AFFO growth. STORE also leverages the retained 33% AFFO and reinvests in new deals, generating another 2.59% AFFO growth annually.

But this actually is an understated number, because management has not, and rightfully so, included the return on the dividend payout. If we assume shareholders receive 67% of the payout and pay 35% tax on dividend, then shareholders can reinvest about 43.5% of the dividend. Conservatively investing the 43.5% of AFFO into U.S. Treasury with risk-free rate generates about another 1% of AFFO growth on top of STORE's 5%+ internal growth.

In total, STORE's annual growth rate should be more than 6.34% (2.75% from lease escalation, 2.59% from AFFO reinvestment, and 1%+ from dividend reinvestment). Plugging the growth rate and discount rate into the terminal discount cash flow model, we get the present value of STORE at 48.5/share.

Present Value = ( 1.66 X ( 1 + 6.34%) ) / ( 10% - 6.34%) = 48.50/share

DCF model suggests STORE currently trades at less than 50% of its present value.

Someone might quickly point out that the AFFO used in the calculation is before Berkshire's purchase and the new AFFO is now 4 cents lower. While this observation is correct, we also should keep in mind that STORE raises equity every year regardless. The Berkshire purchase essentially "pulled" the 2018 offering into 2017 and management said during the conference call that 2018 offering will be substantially lower because of Berkshire's investment. As a result, 2017 AFFO is understated and 2018 AFFO will be overstated. To compensate for the short-term earnings distortion, I use the pre-Berkshire guidance. For people who are still wondering what the present value is if we use the new AFFO, the number is 47.33.

Risks

It does not mean that STORE is risk free just because Berkshire invested in the stock (let us not forget about IBM (NYSE:IBM)). It is better to understand the potential downside than putting blind faith on Buffett.

Banking deregulation: I consider this one of the biggest risks to own STORE. Big banks currently do not have a presence in the mid-to-large size business markets largely because of tight regulations. But we know banking deregulation is incoming and mega banks might come back into this space. More competition might compress STORE's margin on new deals and renewals. STORE's portfolio is not immune to changing dynamics: Its portfolio is resistant to e-commerce but not immune. One of STORE's big tenants, Gander Mountain, filed for bankruptcy although STORE was able to recover almost 100% of the underlying assets. In general, admissions in movie theaters are in a long secular decline and restaurant performance is impacted by online ordering and meal kits deliveries. Although I am very confident in STORE's risk management, asset impairment risks are still possible. Furthermore, STORE could also mismanage its portfolio in the future. STORE does not benefit much directly from tax reform: as a REIT, STORE pays little tax and will not lower its tax much even if tax reform happens down the road. REITs in general might not fare well in a rising interest rate environment and STORE might not be immune from a sector correction. I do not see this as a huge risk since sector volatility doesn't really affect the fundamentals of the business. But investors should be aware there could be a lot of ups and downs in the stock.

Summary

DCF model suggests that STORE is trading at only half of its intrinsic value. Oaktree and Berkshire's investments into STORE are votes of confidence in both STORE's management and business model. The big upside more than justifies the risks I mentioned. However, as rates increases, I suspect STORE's price might become volatile along with the REIT sector down the road. Therefore, I suggest investors purchase a sizeable stake at the current price and be prepared to add more shares if the price drops.

