Microsoft And Repatriation Tax Reform

WINDFALLS. We all love to receive them. Many like to criticize them also. The American work ethic generates ethical questions regarding the fairness of windfalls and who should benefit from them. My 11/9/16 post election article about market expectations for Trump's first 100 days provided a discussion of his plans for a windfall created by reform of the tax rates on repatriation of foreign corporate earnings. Now, more than 200 days into the Trump presidency, many of his anticipated centerpiece policies lay on the floor in tatters, some mortally stricken, others perhaps in need of resuscitation. Tax reform remains as perhaps the last and best vehicle to breathe life into his legislative goals.

Today, I'll discuss how Repatriation Tax reform is directly effecting Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and examine a model of where repatriation could take MSFT in the coming months and remaining years of the Trump administration.

Company: Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)



Current Price: $72.15

Dividend: $1.56 (2.16%)

Fair Value:

YDP (2.75%) $56.72



(Repatriaon Model): $78.91

Analysts' Median Estimate: $80.18

Prior Research:



4/23/14

6/15/16

10/13/16

Prior Results:

Service E.I.I. coverage of MSFT began 6/15/16 and working positions continued for 4 months to 12/16/16. Net total gains for that period were $8.18 ($2.15 premiums + $0.36 dividend harvest + $5.67 intrinsic gains) on an initial basis cost of $48.87. This represents absolute gains for the six-month working period of 16.73% (33.48% annualized yield rate).

Current Outlook and Discussion:

Microsoft YDP fair value for the current dividend stream is about $57 currently. A dividend hike can be anticipated soon that might bring YDP fair value up into the $60 to $62 range. Historically, at least since 2011, MSFT shares have traded at prices very well correlated to the dividends, sometimes lagging behind YDP value for some months, sometimes ahead, but reverting to the YDP range repeatedly. The MSFT market price has been in a significant bubble since the Trump election last year.

The bubble is in part because MSFT is making good penetration in the cloud market and therefore is expected to show renewed revenue and earnings growth (ultimately feeding accelerated dividend growth). This aspect has been discussed extensively by others elsewhere and I will therefore not revisit it now.

A second element, as discussed in my post election analysis of financial anticipation for Trump's first 100 days, is MSFT's foreign earnings held offshore. Shares have risen and remain consistently well above the current $56.72 YDP fair value, in a YDP based income valuation price bubble. But is the bubble price justified? Sometimes bubbles burst, sometimes company conditions improve to validate the higher valuations expected by the market. Let's dig deeper to evaluate MSFT's possible path to valuations consistent with the current market prices.

The Windfall:

Over $2.4 trillion of un-repatriated US corporate income is parked overseas. These are funds that will never pay US tax until they can be coaxed home by some form of tax reform. A mere trickle of about $100 to $150 billion per year returns to US shores under current tax policy. The benefits of tax relief are instantly apparent, as documented by the response to a 2004 "tax holiday" for repatriation of foreign income. That holiday resulted in over $300 billion returning to US shores in 2005 at a time when only $50 billion per year had been flowing home without the holiday. There is really no doubt that Repatriation Tax Reform will generate instant windfalls.

Who will benefit from the a Repatriation Tax Reform windfall? The prior 2004/5 reform saw the vast majority of the $300 billion home flow spent on share buyback plans. It has been argued by reform opponents that this was a wasted windfall. I disagree. That $300 billion was a useful windfall to the US government tax receipts, helping to keep the ballooning deficit for being even worse. Repurchase plans mean that the sellers of those shares had liquid cash to re-invest and buoy markets, or spend as discretionary income, thereby boosting the economy. It is estimated that every $1 billion spent into the economy creates 10,000 to 13,000 jobs. The $300 billion "squandered" thus created 3 to 4 million jobs if stock buybacks simply flowed into consumer spending by those who were the sellers of those shares. That's not a bad result "if" we accept that such squandering was the only result. Translated to the current >$2.5 trillion available to coax home, job creation could be on an order in excess of 25 million new jobs created. These are not trivial numbers.

In addition, stock buybacks result in the same dividend funds going to fewer share holders, thus boosting their disposable income incrementally. And of course shares can be expected to rise somewhat proportionately, reflecting a larger percentage ownership of the company of each share and a the value of the larger dividend stream to those shares. So, again, the "squander" is really a compounding benefit even if simply spent on share buybacks.

However, for the very reason that critics called stock repurchase plans a squander, funds invested in growing the business organically or accretively are even more valuable to generating shareholder wealth and thus economic growth.

Modeling Repatriation Tax Reform for Microsoft:

Microsoft, with over $110 billion of un-repatriated income stashed overseas, is one of the top three companies standing to benefit from Repatriation Tax Reform. In fact, as shown in my model below, MSFT shares could easily achieve a fair value of $79.00 just from employing its repatriation windfall. Lets look at this model and its numbers.

I think a large part of the current "bubble" is grounded in expectations that some form of the Trump repatriation tax reform will be enacted before the 2018 elections. If we take a 10% tax rate to bring that $110 billion-plus home, that will still leave MSFT with about $100 billion in liquid cash to put to work earning added money for shareholders.

There is little doubt that the $100 billion-plus will be applied in several ways. Perhaps 10% to 20% to shareholders as a special dividend. With total annual dividends paid currently at about $11.85 billion, this would translate to $1.62 added on top of the current annual $1.56 in dividends, for a total of $3.18.

Perhaps another 30% of the $100 billion will be dedicated to share buybacks. At an average $75/share as the buy backs, that $30 billion from repatriated cash can retire ~ 400 million shares from the 771,000 million outstanding, about 5% reduction in total outstanding shares. That directly fuels room for a 5% dividend hike even at the current total dividends paid/year outlay.

My next assumption is that the remaining $50 billion will be invested by MSFT in acquisitions, organic expansion, and other generators of regularly recurring revenues. If Microsoft can generate its current 14% return on invested capital, the $50 billion will generate about $7 billion in earnings a year. Next, I apply the 56% payout ratio to those earnings and calculate the $7 billion forecast boost in annual earnings will generate an added $3.92 billion annually to the current dividend. That is a 33% boost to the current dividend of $1.56/share, taking it to $2.07/share. We add the 5% boost from the share buyback I described earlier, and the total expected annual dividend forecast becomes $2.17/share.

I then can do a YDP fair value appraisal based on this dividend forecast, using the 2.75% historical yield rate trend for MSFT shares, YDP appraised fair value for income investors is then shown to be $78.91/share for the forecast MSFT with its foreign cash repatriated and put to work based on the model I have described here.

By now, so of you are probably shaking your heads and asking "isn't the $1.1 billion in foreign held cash already priced into MSFT shares?" The answer is an unqualified "no." In addition to the demonstrated historical correlation of MSFT share price to dividend distributions (the YDP model), a look at the expected price based on price/book ratio shows no correlation between the two. This completely rules out cash being part of the valuation the market applies to MSFT shares.

This model needs lots of things to happen to even begin to apply.

The repatriation tax reform needs to happen. That is still likely, since it can be supported by all parts of the political spectrum and also generates a big tax cash windfall for the federal government on money that is never coming home to be taxed without some such form of tax reform. However, the timing is unknown. I would estimate it will be after the midyear elections so the political benefits are election neutral.

Of course, it will also take time to buy back shares, but given MSFT's average daily volume of 25 million shares, that could happen within less than a year of the start of such a program.

Putting $50 billion of new equity capital to work will take some time too. Although $50 billion is not a large number these days when it comes to takeovers, the $50 billion is equity, not total leveraged funds that may be put to work. So, it may take a few years to fully get there if such a program as envisioned in this model is launched.

The bottom line is that the current "bubble" and the continued rising price channel of the shares that has carried MSFT to the current $72.15 is not unreasonable. It is not even a real bubble if expectations unfold via this repatriation model or any other approach that fuels the dividend machine to a similar degree.

Investors will have to decide on how realistic the model concepts are and the assumptions made for application of repatriated cash.

Those who seek to benefit from MSFT long-term growth and wish to focus on value based pricing for accumulation of shares may find this repatriation model useful as a map for how it is possible to get from today's ~$57.00 fair value for income investors, to a $79.00 fair value in the foreseeable future.

Closing Thoughts:

Many of you are particularly interested in valuation methods. This presentation shows that valuation is far more than a mechanical exercise. While it is true that MSFT has a very good correlation of YDP appraised values to market prices over time, the current "bubble" must be evaluated to determine what is driving the price at this time and how that reflects on future value expectations.

Anytime shares are in a bubble like this, a large caution flag needs waving. Be sure you understand and are comfortable with the risks going forward at this time with Microsoft, along with possible rewards and what it will require to realize those future expectations. Risk can arise from many paths, even from doing nothing. Holding shares to avoid tax consequence risk can itself create risk of missing out on exit in the high prices of a bubble. Buying puts to insure your current intrinsic gains have the risk of any insurance that the premium spent will waste away without the contracts being used. Even if the bubble bursts and the put insurance protects your intrinsic gains, your use of those puts will again expose you to tax consequence risk. It's a difficult path and the answers are unique for each investor and change over time. I can only try to help you be aware of some of the trade-offs you should weigh in reaching your decisions.

