SemGroup Corporation's (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 07, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Alisa Perkins - Head of Investor Relations

Carlin Conner - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Fitzgerald - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Minielly - Vice President of Crude

Analysts

Shneur Gershuni - UBS

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Ryan Levine - Citi

Alisa Perkins

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone. We are glad that you could join us today for our second quarter conference call. I hope that you had a chance to review our press release and earnings presentation, which can be found on our Web site.

I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain projections, forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to read our full disclosures and our latest press release, slide presentation and SEC filings for a discussion of those items. These materials contain reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

Hosting the call today is Carlin Conner, our CEO; Bob Fitzgerald, our CFO; and Dave Minielly, Vice President of Crude.

With that, let me turn the call over to Carlin.

Carlin Conner

Thank you, Alisa, and thanks everyone for joining us today for our second quarter update. This summer has been eventful, so we have a lot to cover this morning. Our second quarter results were up slightly from the first quarter and tracks expectation. Bob will go into more detail on our performance results shortly. Before that, I would like to take a step back and look at how we are executing on our strategy.

Slide four of our presentation outlines accomplishments and progress we made since our conference call last quarter. To fully appreciate the scope and intention to these highlight, we need to go back in time almost three years. That’s when we recognized the critical need to balance our portfolio in the phase of a lower for longer crude price environment. At that time, we designed and then partner a very clear strategy to stabilize our cash flows, become less dependent on producer balance sheets and commodity prices. Our initial focus was to find a way to access the downstream refining facing market on the Gulf Coast. Second, we committed to grow our midstream operations in areas where we could leverage our existing footprint, while improving contract quality. Thirdly, we committed to pursue M&A opportunities that would further advance our strategy.

Fast forward where we are today. During the past month, we successfully completed the construction of the Mark-Haul pipeline project. We also closed the acquisition of Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company also known as HFOTCO, one of the largest oil terminals in the U.S. This acquisition establishes SemGroup's position on the Houston Ship Tunnel.

Slide five goes into more detail around last month's HFOTCO acquisition. With respect to the financing, we’re focused on funding the second payment as quickly as possible in a way that minimize long-term costs to SemGroup. As mentioned on our HFOTCO call, we have number options we are considering. These include non-core asset sales, joint ventures and structured equity. Funding a portion of this second payment with a large common equity offering is always an option. However, it is an option that is not preferred nor expected given today's market environment.

While we do have these remaining financing decisions to work through, I can't emphasize enough how excited we were to add this asset to our portfolio. HFOTCO is a versatile growing and independent deepwater terminal. It provides a foundation of secure cash flows that are not dependent on elevated commodity prices. Strategically positions us as a critical service provider in U.S. Gulf Coast Energy markets. It provides dynamic growth options that are driven by exciting new supply chains.

And when you considered the recent completion of Maurepas, combining with a HFOTCO acquisition, we now have a secure foundation of cash flows that are agnostic to commodity prices and do not require extensive CapEx to maintain. These two transformational projects will deliver portfolio balance and a new source of capital for both reinvestment and dividend growth.

The integration of HFOTCO is going well. We’re extremely pleased with the early commercial momentum. In addition, we are pleased to advice that the full team has been retained. This year's contract renewals are largely complete and extensive growth projects are on-schedule and on-budget. In addition, multiple opportunities are being pursued to further grow our presence around HFOTCO. We firmly believe that this unique and versatile asset, serving a market and region that is evolving, creates extensive optionality which will drive value-appreciation.

Turning to slide six for a more in-depth update on our key projects. As I stated, construction on all three pipelines in the Maurepas project is now complete. The 24-inch crude line is operational and cash flowing. The two intermediate pipelines are completed and expected to begin contributing EBITDA in September. I want to highlight how proud we are that our experienced engineering and operations team successfully overcame a number of challenges, including permitting delays and a 45-day work closure this summer due to weather related issues.

In Oklahoma, we continued to make progress on our two new stack pipelines, and expect to complete construction by early first quarter. Both projects are back stopped by long-term contracts with investment grade counterparties. In addition, SegGas recently contracted with an additional customer to transport gas on the Canton Pipeline to the Rose Valley gas processing complex. This additional agreement is backed by a long-term acreage dedication from a producer. Both pipelines will leverage existing asset capacity, driving capital return efficiencies. We fully expect to continue to announce additional customer commitments that will further enhance our returns.

In Canada, growing demand for our latent sulfur recovery capacity and capability is driving significant opportunities with well capitalized producers. Our SemCAMS team continues to make progress towards further commercialization of our previously announced Wapiti plant. This plant will add to Duvernay and Montney footprint. In addition, we are reviewing other pipelines and processing expansions in this highly active region. And we are now looking at extending our Wapiti footprint north. If there’s ample interest we envision constructing a new plant into 2019, 2020 timeframe.

Ongoing projects at HFOTCO are on schedule and on budget. If you recall, the team in Huston is doing a fifth deepwater dock and additional 1.45 million barrels of crude tankage, which is backed by a long term take-or-pay contract with an investment grade counterflow.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Bob who will discuss our financial results in more detail.

Bob Fitzgerald

Thanks, Carlin. Starting on slide seven. SemGroup reported net income of $9.6 million compared with the net loss of $10.3 million in the first quarter. The first quarter was negatively impacted by nearly $20 million charge related to the refinancing of bonds. As announced earlier this morning, the SemGroup Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.80.

SemGroup posted second quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $55.4 million, up nearly 8% from $60.7 million of prior quarter. Earnings for all three of our crude segments were essentially flat in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. In our crude transportation segment, White Cliffs volumes were down slightly quarter-over-quarter, while remaining at the high end of our expectations. We continue to expect White Cliffs volume to average 100,000 to 110,000 barrels per day for the year. Glass Mountain Pipeline contracted volumes were up sequentially due primarily to the step-up in shippers minimum volume commitments in April.

Crude supply and logistics adjusted EBITDA was flat quarter-over-quarter as we continue to experience compressed margins in key marketing regions, and were negatively impacted by inventory cost timing. Supply and logistics volumes were down sequentially as the first quarter volumes were elevated due to schedule constraints at our third party terminals.

Turning to SemGas, adjusted EBITDA was up slightly from the previous quarter, largely due to a onetime contractual true up of $2.5 million, partially offset by lower volumes. Currently, two rigs are operating in the acreage dedicated to our plant, which is slightly below our initial expectations. We have lowered our forecasted volume to approximately 7% for 20 million cubic feet per day to 260 to 280 million cubic feet per day. We expect to see contributions from the Canton pipeline project, starting in the first quarter of 2018.

SemCAMS’ adjusted EBITDA was up about $3.4 million sequentially as the current quarter benefited from $4 million annual true-up of minimum volume commitments. For the remainder of the year. we are anticipating that customers will be shipping at or above through take or pay levels. During the second quarter, we had a plan to turnaround at a K3 plan, which is less than approximately four weeks and was completed on time and on budget. Overall, the turnaround negatively impacted the quarter by approximately $1 million as we are able to move some volumes through our K8 plan and we captured higher cost recoveries. With the continued development around our assets, we've increased our anticipated volumes by nearly 6% to a range of 400 to 420 million cubic feet per day.

SemLogistics posted adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3 million down $800,000 compared to the prior quarter due largely to the seasonal decrease in throughput volumes. SemMaterials Mexico EBITDA was relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, reflecting the continued constraints in the federal government's road construction budget.

Moving to slide eight for leverage and liquidity position. SemGroup ended the quarter with the net compliance leverage ratio of 3.7 times compared to our target of 4.5 times and our maximum covenant of 5.5 times. Our total liquidity as of June 30th was approximately $850 million. As previously noted, SemGroup closed the acquisition of HFOTCO on July 17th. SemGroup funded the initial $1.5 billion consideration by assuming $751 million of HFOTCO net indebtedness, and $301 million in cash using the SemGroup's revolving credit facility and issuing 12.4 million shares to SemGroup common stock. Although, not reflected in SemGroup's second quarter results, HFOTCO reported net compliance leverage as of June 30th of 6.8 times compared to a covenant of 7.5 times.

I'd like to point out a few items in regards to the HFOTCO debt structure, which is detailed on slide 16 of the presentation. For the past several years, HFOTCO has operated with a higher leverage ratio which retains relatively strong BB credit rating from both the agencies. This is in recognition of the strong, stable and secure cash flows generated by HFOTCO's asset position and long tenured customers. The ratings also reflect that HFOTCO debt structure includes $225 million of advantaged taxes at low cost Hurricane Ike bond that mature in 2050. We expect to keep the HFOTCO debt as a key component of our capital structure.

On a pro forma basis, our June 30th net leverage is 3.8 times calculated on our covenant basis, which includes adjustments with $301 million revolver draw as well as $70 million pro forma less 12 months distributions from HFOTCO to SemGroup. Our pro forma consolidated leverage ratio is 5.2 times. As Carlin noted earlier, we are evaluating options to fund the remaining consideration related to the HFOTCO acquisition that will not add incremental debt to the Company. In addition, we're evaluating other options that will further de-lever the Company on a consolidated basis, including non-core asset sales, joint ventures, and structured equity. Post acquisition, our consolidated liquidity is nearly $630 million as of June 30th. We expect to turn out a portion of our revolver debt later this year.

Turning to slide nine, SemGroup is narrowing its initial 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $270 million to $280 million due primarily to the continued softness in the crude supply logistics market and the timing of Maurepas cash flows. With the expected addition of $60 million of adjusted EBITDA in connection with the HFOTCO acquisition, SemGroup is updating its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of between $330 million and $350 million. We expect to provide 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance with our year-end results. Management reaffirms that dividends will be reviewed annually in December of each year, targeting 10% dividend CAGR through 2020. In December 2017, management expects to recommend to the Board of Directors a dividend increase of 10% on an annualized basis.

Now, on slide 10 for our updated capital expenditures guidance. For the year, we expect to deploy approximately $575 million of capital expenditures, which now includes approximately $75 million in growth projects for HFOTCO, which are on time and on budget. On a consolidated basis, we expect to spend $60 million in maintenance projects.

I'll now turn the call back over to Carlin for some final comments.

Carlin Conner

Thanks Bob. This summer marks incredible achievements toward our long-term goals. These achievements have laid the foundation to stable and growing cash flows, going forward. Our portfolio is now generating significantly more secured cash flows that are insulated from crude oil price volatility, while providing exciting new growth paths. Projects on the Gulf Coast, in the STACK and Central Alberta, provide a path to double digit dividend growth, while growing coverage and de-levering. After a lot of hard work and persistence, our strategy is beginning to bear fruit. However, we’re fully aware that to deliver shareholders value we need to execute on the growth projects under construction, address the second HFOTCO payment in a timely manner and at the lowest cost, strengthen the balance sheet and pursue additional organic growth off of our expanded and diversified platform.

With that, I'd like to thank you for your time this morning. And now, turn the call over for questions. Operator?

The first question comes from Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Please go ahead.

Shneur Gershuni

Just wanted to talk about the financing plans on a go forward basis, and do appreciate some of the color that you provided today. When you talk about in your slide deck, structured equity and so forth, I was wondering if you can give us examples of what you're thinking about, do they have to be full equity credit from an agency perspective, or is this something that just must comply with your credit facilities? Just wondering if you can give a little bit more color on that, if possible?

Bob Fitzgerald

We’ve got to evaluate preferred equity structures, which we believe could help fund early pay-off of the outstanding amount. We've not settled on any specific structure at this point. But based on initial discussions, we’re pretty confident that there is healthy appetite in this market for preferred offering. It doesn’t have to receive full credit from the both rating agency. Obviously, some of that doesn’t get full credit. But we're looking at through all those options today.

Shneur Gershuni

And just continue on that, when you talk about potential JVs and partnerships and so forth. Are you talking about newer/existing assets like let's say Maurepas or you thinking about you JV-ing on projects that are currently in construction?

Carlin Conner

Shneur, this is Carlin. We're looking at all of the above. We do have a pretty healthy backlog of capital. And so as we look forward in some of the basis where we're building, we’re open to ideas of sharing that capital and bringing in partners. We’re also available to discuss other interesting concepts around joint ventures, and off course non-core asset sales. I think it's important to point out we hired Evercore to help us in evaluating all of our options. And I think if you listen to the call script, we’re really focused on these three options of non-core asset sales, joint venture and structured equity.

Shneur Gershuni

And just shifting to your results, and so forth; one, I was wondering if you can expand on the Maurepas delay; and then secondly, with the Canton Pipeline that you announced last quarter, you had talked about the potential to get far and above the committed amount, or the committed volumes that were there in this some would be expandable. If you have made any progress on further off-take agreements that can lead to filing up the full capacity of your mid-line system?

Carlin Conner

First, let me handle the Maurepas question. The delay from our last guidance on the project, it was really driven by weather constraints during this past summer. He had a very interesting occurrence of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, which is an important floodgate of the Mississippi River, it was open for only the 12 time, that’s 85 year history. That forced us to leave the work area for almost 45, what I’d the 45 day delay. So that pushes back quite a bit. But we’re happy to report that fuel work is done and we’re now cash flowing on the crude system and we’ll be cash flowing on the 6 and 12-inch in early September.

And as far as Canton, I think your question was around Canton Gas system. And as we've talked about before, the initial set-up for that system was 250 million a day capacity, which we could expand quite a bit with further compression. The good news is our base-load customer, our first customer investment grade long-term counterparty has indicated that they will -- their profile, their gas profile is much more robust than the early stages. So we’re going to actually seeing more gas coming than we thought. And then as we mentioned in the script, we have added a second customer, a producer with an acreage dedication that is going to bring on supply. So we are definitely in the middle of commercializing that whole pipe and we have some exciting opportunities in front of us.

Shneur Gershuni

And so would you expect to bring the compression on sooner than originally thought?

Carlin Conner

Yes, I think we’re definitely accelerating the compression.

Next question comes from Tristan Richardson with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Tristan Richardson

Just on the HFOTCO, you guys narrowed the outlook for the EBITDA contribution at HFOTCO, just by a small amount. And I noticed you guys said that outlook for '18 and '19 is on track. Just curious if that narrowing from 60 to 65 down to 60 is that just a function of the timing at the close. And then just secondly, you talked about contract to renewals largely been complete at HFOTCO. Just curious just generally speaking how the contracting process works at HFOTCO?

Carlin Conner

Let me answer the contracting. As we've talked about when we had the call, when we announced the acquisition, HFOTCO has the resistance in the crude business. The crude business is largely underwritten by long-term contract with this business. You have long tenured customers that have been there for an average over 15 plus years, so you do have these contract renewals that cliff on every year. So there is a pretty healthy maintenance of contract that’s ongoing. And so as we sit here in mid '17 and we’re one month into operating HFOTCO, we’re very pleased with the contract renewals that have already occurred in '17. So we’re very much on track. As far as the $60 million versus the -- what we said earlier, I think we said $60 to $65, it has everything to do with the timing at the close.

Tristan Richardson

And then Bob I think you alluded to this someone on your comments are in the Canadian business, but just curious the upward revision the outlook there. Is that purely a function of the K8 plan capturing more than you expected, while K3 was down? Or is it -- if you could maybe just comment on from either producer outlooks changing or just a little more commentary there would be helpful?

Bob Fitzgerald

It really didn’t have anything to do with the K8, taken on some of K3 volumes during the downtime in K3. It was all about the aggressive drilling that’s going over Montney, Duverney, really just really happening in both areas. We’re seeing a lot of volumes coming down our Wapiti pipelines system into K3, and we’re also seeing good development around the Duverney area, which is feeding into K8. So one thing I would like to clarify, we had kind of a true up as we mentioned in the prepared comments in the second quarter for CAMS. That really pertains mostly to the second half of '16 volumes that weren’t delivered during that timeframe, and then the annual true up hit in the second quarter. Currently, those producers are all hitting their take or pay and actually going above that. And we expect that to continue, and that growth to continue, which is why we raised our volume guidance for the rest of the year.

Next question comes from Craig Shere with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Craig Shere

Couple of questions already answered here; any comments about the potential size of the revolver terminal and the expectation of remaining the -- keeping the revolver size static, going forward.

Bob Fitzgerald

I think with regard to the revolver size, Craig, I would say that today we think that $1 billion revolver at SemGroup is fine. We do have some options around that within an accordion feature related to it. As far as the size of potentially terming out some of that revolver, sitting here today, we’re looking somewhere in the range of $300 million to $400 million. But that will depend upon the markets and what they look like at the time we pull the trigger on.

Craig Shere

You talked about the NPCs already. So how soon do you need to announce another plant further north in the Wapiti area to hit that 2019-2020 potential timeframe?

Carlin Conner

Craig, this is Carlin. It’s a great question, because if you recall, we made the announcement on our current Wapiti plant earlier this year and it's not going to be ready until first half of '19. So you can use that as a measure. The project do take a lot of time up there, especially the permitting, permitting is ongoing. And we will hopefully have a FID sometime in the near future. But market and permit conditions will obviously did take that.

Craig Shere

So it's been around -- it sounds like an extremely positive call and you’re talking full steam ahead on accretive growth projects. At the same time, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of concern about getting your arms around the back end payment on the latest acquisition, and on overall balance sheet leverage. Is it fair to say that you don't feel capitally constrained relative to these accretive growth projects?

Bob Fitzgerald

Craig, clearly, we recognize the importance and we have prioritized the second payment. And that's why we talk about trying to get that out away sooner than later. The bottom line is I guess the confidence as you may be hearing is that we have a plan and we said that, and we feel like with the options that we have and the feedback from the market already, the potential counterparties, it's fairly positive. And we just -- it is full steam ahead. We clearly will be paying attention to the balance sheet going forward. And any big projects that have a longer term delivery of cash flows coming in will have to be managed within our balance sheet targets. And if that means we have to joint venture some of those projects or find partners, we will do that.

But we believe it's important to take advantage of the assets and the footprints that we have. In Canada, we've been sitting on that for a while. We're finally at a point where it looks like that asset will be paying dividends for us. We definitely want to be very careful on how we play it, going forward. We don't want to appear to our customers that we're not ready to spend CapEx to follow them. And we definitely want to tap into that growth. So understood the question, but the full steam ahead is really because we have a plan for the second payment and we feel very confident about it.

Craig Shere

Last question, retaining second payment. Do I understand that you can prepay any portion of the 600, and you get a discount of basically 5% return on your money on anything prepaid; and could we have a solution in the second half '17 for a good portion of this rather than having to play the long time.

Carlin Conner

Bob has been assigned that project. So I'm going to kick it to Bob.

Bob Fitzgerald

I think that you have it right. We get 5% per annum discount of the $600 million payment. It's repayable before the end of 2018. So we were focused on that. We get it done sooner than later. We absolutely want to capture that and then that was part of our positioning in our prepared comments. So we're not going to sit around. We're not going to wait till next year to do something. We're going to start taking action as soon as we can. So we love to get it done, as soon as possible, to get a bigger discount.

Carlin Conner

And Craig just to follow-up, we see it’ll free options, as we mentioned as most likely options at this point. We do not envision that any one of those options will follow. And we believe a combination out of those options will be the answer, going forward.

The next question comes from Ryan Levine with Citi.

Ryan Levine

Two questions on the second HFOTCO payment. If you so, just to follow up on that last question. If a portion of it were to be paid, i. e. half of it, would you receive the 5% discount on half of the payment that was made? Or do you only receive the discount at the entire liability here, or obligation has been?

Bob Fitzgerald

No, it's not required to pay the entire month to get the 5% discount. So we'll get that discount and any partial payment as well. But obviously as we’d indicated, our focus has been full [indiscernible].

Ryan Levine

And then how does the HFOTCO debt covenant treat the second payment liability to a window in connection with the acquisition? is it -- would you get any release in reducing that obligation?

Bob Fitzgerald

No, it has nothing to do with the HFOTCO bank credit facilities and the covenants, that was completely separate from that. And the HFOTCO debt obviously, it did not recourse that in SemGroup.

Ryan Levine

And then last question. What portion of the full quarterly EBITDA contribution do you expect in the third quarter from Maurepas?

Carlin Conner

So we're running -- well we're not giving out that level of guidance now, Ryan. But if you think about what full quarter Maurepas looks like then we talked about $60 million a year run, so that’s -- a quarter is a fourth of that. And then you can probably kind back into what it would look like.

Carlin Conner

Thank you. Thank you all very much for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest and support. Have a good week.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

