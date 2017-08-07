Falling Dollar, Rising GLD

Financial markets are ready to emerge from the slow summer trading period that is typically characterized by reduced volumes and volatility. When we are looking at the historical trends in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), what we commonly see is a reversal in the dominant during this period as markets return to full strength -- and this is something that could lead to upside movement in the ETF. For most of the last three months, we have seen sideways trading activity in GLD with what has actually been a slight downside bias. And when we combine this with the recent activity in the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) we see supportive factors at the macro level based on the strong inverse relationships between the two ETFs. The long-term positive outlook in GLD will be confirmed upon an upside break of 123.10, as this would signal an end to the previous downtrend and open the door to a rally well into the 130s.



Over the last year, we have seen declines of almost 8% in GLD. This is not entirely surprising given the reduced volatility we have seen in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) and the stable rallies we have seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Historically, the GLD ETF is characterized as a safe haven instrument, and so we would expect these tickers to have a strong inverse correlation. But there are macro trends currently in place that could start to change the financial climate for investors currently long GLD

In this chart, we can see the current Fed funds rate relative to the historical averages. If you have been the reading news or watching the financial media over the last year, it might be easy to assume that the US economy is headed for higher interest rate levels relatively soon. But when we take a step back and look at things from this long-term perspective, we can see that this is simply not the case. Interest rates are at their lowest levels in decades, and if we put this in the context of the recent commentaries that have been made public by the Federal Reserve it actually starts to look like these trends will not be ending any time soon.

From an economic data standpoint, consumer inflation levels in the US continue to be a critical area to watch. After peaking in February of this year, the overall trend has been sideways-to-lower and if this continues there will be less cause for concern amongst the voting members of the Fed. It should be understood that we typically see higher energy prices during the summer driving period and since weakening oil prices have not had an upside influence on consumer prices there is little reason to believe that we will see any spikes in CPI readings any time soon. Lower interest rates create bullish environments for assets that are tied to the value of gold and so this is another macro factor that is supporting the outlook for GLD.

On the other side of the equation, we have the highly troublesome trends in US wages and salaries growth. The numbers have been volatile all year and we are heading back toward the lows that were posted last December. This is another uncertainty factor that should keep the Fed’s foot off the gas pedal in terms of its ability to start normalizing its interest rate policy.



DB Dollar Index Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

All together, this is positively for GLD. One factor that could reverse these trends would be a rally in assets tied to the US Dollar. But when we take a closer look at UUP, we can see this is becoming increasingly unlikely. In the chart above, we can see that the UUP ETF is currently on the verge of a major downside break. Key support at the 24 level was created in early May, and a downside break through here would erase all of the gains that were posted during the summer period. Since gold markets are primarily priced in US Dollars, this bearish event is UUP should be viewed as a strong positive for GLD. If you are a long-term investor, the outlook will be confirmed with an upside break of 123.10 and this bias will only change if we see the GLD ETF fail to hold above support at 117.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.