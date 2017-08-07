Royal Bank Of Scotland: The Royal Redemption

The Royal Bank of Scotland is making a big move, or at least in our little world it is such.

How fitting, is it not? In a matter of days after initiating our coverage of Redemptions At Trade With Beta, we have got so much to get our hands dirty with. But, hey, this is pure coincidence - I did not drink my coffee with the bank's CEO or anything like that.

Let us not drift away, however, because The Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) just gave a signal that 'legacy securities' does not stand for 'forgotten securities' by all means. And they just proved it in their - fresh out of the oven - 2017 Q2 report.

Multiple Redemptions On The Way

What I have been referring to, multiple times now, is the following excerpt from an actual SEC filing:

RBS also intends to redeem seven debt accounted Tier1 securities with nominal value of £1.5 billion over the next few months in line with their relevant terms. Redemption of these securities does not involve a CET1 impact from foreign currency translation and provides coupon savings ranging up to 9%."

Source: RBS's 2017 Q2 Report

Note: 'CET1' stands for 'Common Equity Tier1' from the Basel Accords

For those interested in looking it up for themselves, this part of the material appears in Appendix 1: Capital and Risk Management -> Capital, liquidity and funding risk -> Management of legacy securities.

As far as our interpretation of the price action and every product's CUSIP numbers goes, four out of seven of the securities to be redeemed are:

RBS-H - CUSIP: 780097879

(Appears as US7800978790 in the report.)

(Appears as US7800978790 in the report.) RBS-F - CUSIP: 780097804

(Appears as US7800978048 in the report.)

(Appears as US7800978048 in the report.) NW-C - CUSIP: 638539882

(Appears as US6385398820 in the report.)

(Appears as US6385398820 in the report.) RBS-L - CUSIP: 780097788

(Appears as US7800977883 in the report.)

This kind of details are probably not of huge importance to us, but being meticulous pays off highly at some point.

Now that we have laid the foundation, let us take a look at how the market reacted to this information.

The Market's Reaction

A brief examination should provide us with sufficient information as to which of the preferred stocks were not pricing this type of move by RBS and in what direction it sent them.

Before you get tangled in the bunch of charts, I believe that the volume spike in all of these issues is a clear confirmation that we have not misinterpreted the CUSIP numbers and so on.

RBS-H - Royal Bank of Scotland, 7.25% Non-cumulative Dollar Preference Shares Series H ADR

Source: Barchart.com - RBS-H Daily Chart

RBS-F - Royal Bank of Scotland, 7.65% Non-cumulative Dollar Preference Shares Series F ADR

Source: Barchart.com - RBS-F Daily Chart

NW-C - National Westminster Bank, 7.763% Non-cumulative Preference Shares, Series C ADR

Source: Barchart.com - NW-C Daily Chart

RBS-L - Royal Bank of Scotland, 5.75% Non-cumulative Dollar Preference Shares Series L ADR

Source: Barchart.com - RBS-L Daily Chart

But now that we have looked at all of these charts and know that a redemption is drawing near, there is still more work to do. Perhaps we can find a bargain?

Conclusion

Technically, over the last week, we got a friendly reminder that companies have not forgotten about preferred stock issues which have remained outstanding for a multitude of years after having their Call Option kick in. For the most part, I am sure that in many cases there is a good reason for the delayed redemption, but one has to be really well-informed to be aware of such 'events.'

Purposefully, we will avoid delving into Basel III and the Capital Requirements related to it; however, any discussion on the matter is more than welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.