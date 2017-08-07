The AMD Vs. Intel Contest Is Really More Exciting Than Mayweather Vs. McGregor

AMD’s Renaissance/rebirth as a supplier of competent high-end processors and video cards should inspire Intel and Nvidia to improve their products. AMD’s no longer a pushover, it’s a legitimate contender.

The $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware industry is dominated by sales of high-end, not entry-level, products. Threadripper and Radeon RX Vega have long-term benefits from this niche market.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X is beastly good for gaming and business. It also excels in 3D graphic workload render times. It’s perfect for creative professionals like me.

I discussed earlier this year that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has a solid tailwind from the growing market for high-end PC gaming hardware products. Jon Peddie Research estimated that global market for PC gaming hardware products (processors, discrete video cards, keyboards, monitors, mouse, etc…) was worth $30 billion last year. AMD has obvious long-term economic benefits now that it can challenge the high-end processors of Intel (INTC) and GPUs of Nvidia (NVDA).

The chart below illustrates that high-end products dominate (43% share) the global sales of PC Gaming Hardware products. AMD’s bottom line can improve from focusing more on high-end gaming CPUs and GPUs. Entry-level Ryzen 3 processors are great for taking market share away from Intel. However, it is more profitable to cater to gamers who are willing to spend $3k on their PC gaming rigs.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

Core and hardcore PC gamers (Windows, Linux, and Mac) have compelling reasons to look at the savings they can gain by buying the more affordable high-end CPUs and GPUs of AMD. I would like to discuss for now that, when it comes to high-end gaming, AMD’s $999 Ryzen 16-core Threadripper 1950X is already almost as good as Intel’s $1,149 Core i9-7900K. Videocardz.com discussed real-world benchmark tests comparing AMD’s highest-end processors with Intel’s latest top CPUs.

Below are the screenshots of the AMD vs. Intel face-off testing configurations.

(Source: LinusTechTips)

(Source: LinusTechTips)

Gamers who care about getting the best frame rate at ultra-high graphics settings will find it very exciting to know that Linus Tech Tips’ tests proved that AMD’s Threadripper 1950x is now almost as good as Intel’s best desktop-level CPU, the Core i9-7900X. Note that AMD’s Threadripper is $150 cheaper.

(Source: LinusTechTips)

Linus Tech Tips tested and compared the gaming performance of Threadripper 1950X (Area 51), Ryzen 7 1800X (X370), Core i9 7900X (X299) and Core i7 7700K (Z270). The results should excite AMD shareholders. Using 3DMark, AMD’s Threadripper and Ryzen 7 1800X are clearly competent against Intel’s best desktop-level processors when it comes it gaming. A double-digit score difference is not that significant. If AMD’s CPUs delivered scores with triple-digit deficiencies against Intel’s CPUs on Fire Strike Ultra then I won’t be excited about it.

The 60 FPS level is the minimum acceptable frame rate for core and hardcore PC gamers. As per the Rise of the Tomb Raider test results, the Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 7 1800X passed the 60 FPS minimum requirement on DirectX 11 and DirectX 12.

(Source: LinusTechTips)

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs Are Still Only Warming-Up, More Patches Will Let Them Shine

The Ryzen 7 1800X initially was criticized because of its sub-par gaming performance. However, patches from game developers eventually improved its gaming performance. Stardock/Oxide issued a patch late March that boosted the Ryzen 7 1800X’s performance in its hit RTS game, Ashes of Singularity.

The before (blue) and after (orange) FPS count showed that game developers, not only AMD, have the responsibility to issue patches to optimize the gaming capabilities of the Ryzen 7 1800X. For many years, game developers were only optimizing for Intel’s processors because, before Ryzen, AMD never had a serious gaming-centric CPU.

(Source: pcper.com)

Going forward, the gaming performance of the Threadripper and Ryzen 7 1800X will further improve as more developers tweak their games/software to take advantage of their multi-core capabilities. Threadripper has a 16-core EPYC processor (the core i9-7900X only has 10 cores) and the Ryzen 7 1800X is an 8-core CPU.

AMD Can Also Compete In the Workstation PC Market

The AMD vs. Intel face-off is more exciting because the bigger number of cores of Threadripper is helping it beat the Core i9 when it comes to rendering graphics workloads. Ryzen therefore not only has a bright future in high-end PC gaming, it also has potential to compete with Intel on the enterprise/workstation PC level.

Creative professionals and content creators that use heavyweight software for 3D modeling and animation will appreciate Threadripper 1950x’s excellent multithreading performance. It also renders created 3D models faster than the Core i9-7900X.

(Source: LinusTechTips)

(Source: LinusTechTips)

Dell, which has the exclusive major OEM deal on AMD Threadripper supplies for 2017, is also a leader in the workstation market. There were 1.23 million units of workstation computers sold last Q4 2016, 20% Y/Y higher. Workstation sales also rose 22% Y/Y in Q1 2017. It will be to the great welfare of AMD if Dell also starts selling Threadripper-equipped workstations, not just Area 51 gaming computers.

AMD taking 200k units of Threadripper 1950X order from Dell per quarter is already a $199 million (less bulk order discount for OEMs)/quarter tailwind for AMD. After the 2017 exclusive rights of Dell, major workstation PC vendors like HP, Inc. (HPQ) can also start selling Threadripper-equipped computers. It could be realistic that Threadripper shipments for workstation PCs could hit 300K per quarter.

I do not know the market for workstation PCs. But if we guesstimate that the ASP is $3k and annual sales are 6 million units, we can say it's worth around $18 billion/year. The niche market for workstation PCs is, therefore, another worthy expansion opportunity for AMD’s high-end processors.

Conclusion

We should raise our bets on AMD in its comeback fight against Intel. Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen 7 1800X’s excellent gaming and graphic rendering performance confirmed AMD is no longer a pushover when it comes to high-end processors. AMD is a legitimate challenger to Intel’s championship belt in top-of-the-line (and most expensive) gaming processors. AMD is a legitimate challenger to Intel’s workstation processors.

I am confident that Mayweather will beat McGregor in the boxing ring, under boxing rules. It will be a boring fight. I am however very excited to see just how Intel will address the new knockout power of the EPYC-equipped Ryzen Threadripper. Maybe Intel will soon unveil its secret 10-nm 16-core Cannonlake Core i10 just to assure its shareholders (like me) that it really has an equalizer for the Threadripper.

I wanted last year for Intel to skip 14-nm Kaby Lake (a slight improvement on 14-nm Skyake) and go straight to 10-nm Cannonlake. Intel was overconfident and underestimated the impact of AMD’s 14-nm Ryzen processors. My view now is that Intel is making the same mistake of the overconfident Pacquiao, who lost his championship belt to the largely-unknown but deadly Jeff Horn. Like Senator Manny Pacquiao, Intel is too rich, too pampered, and too confident. AMD might badly hurt Intel in gaming and workstation processors.

My investment on INTC is much higher than in AMD. Sad but true, I made more capital gains on AMD. I might sell half of my INTC shares to buy more AMD soon. Intel is safe but boring. Betting on AMD is risky but exciting and very rewarding.

(Source: Morningstar)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC, HPQ, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.