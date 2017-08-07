Snapchat Is Misunderstood And Undervalued: Great Buying Opportunity At Lower Than IPO Price

There are many possible reasons for the decline in Snapchat's (SNAP) share price. Most recently, it seems to be the ending of the "lockup" period during which original investors of Snapchat could not sell shares. Before that it was the worse than expected user growth and enormous losses released on their first ever quarterly earnings report. The stock has been compared to stagnant companies like Twitter, and it has proclaimed by many that Instagram will kill its growth with its copycat like features. However, these negative headlines will be trivial in the long run for many reasons. At a market capitalization of around $16 billion, Snap is a steal for the platform it provides its young and growing user base to communicate and create content in a way like no other service can.

Snapchat Is a Different Breed

The Content is Entirely Different

Snapchat has been compared to other social media applications and platforms, but it is truly something different. Snapchat provides a platform to make everyday communications through homemade pictures and videos reaching large amounts of audiences with minimal work. The content created on Snapchat is vibrant and descriptive making it easier for people to share what they are doing in a fun way. The way people use Snapchat is fundamentally different than the way people use Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

The Content is More Valuable to Users

The type of content created on Snapchat is inherently more valuable than all other social media platforms. Snapchat users send video or picture messages to communicate what they are doing. It has replaced text, email, and calling for many because it describes so much more than the other forms of communication and it is so quick and easy to send. Snapchat has become so useful that users spend massive amounts of time on the application and its likely to grow as user growth continues and the network effect strengthens. Its current users need it the most to stay connected to others.

Snapchat Advertising Potential

Snapchat has just started to tap into their massive advertising potential. The vibrant images and video content sent to others on Snapchat are an incredible place for advertisements and truly engage the users because it reflects their true selves and their daily activities. It allows advertisers to get closest to consumers' personal lives.

Snapchat has already tapped into monetizing this content through Snap Ads, Filters, Lenses, and even their Discover category. All four categories represent huge and unique opportunities for advertising with massive user engagement. For example, it is reported that the rate for a Discover Spot on Snapchat can run companies $50,000 a day. Today I counted approximately 40 Discover publishers on the Snapchat application. Annualized this would mean the company would earn around $730 million alone in revenue on the Discover feature. Discover is just the start of the excitement. When you consider that there are over 10 billion daily video views and on average 9000 snaps are sent per second, the opportunity for monetization becomes much larger. Snapchat can monetize a fraction of these snaps through Snap Ads, filters, and lenses and make tons of cash. If Snapchat monetized just 10% of the videos at $10 per 1000 impressions, the company would earn $3.65 billion in revenue a year through Snap Ads, filters, and lenses. See Table Below.

Jones, Brock, "Snapchat Advertising Revenue from Video Views Estimation."

When you include the Discover potential revenues the foreseeable ad revenue computes to over $4 billion. While, these estimates are very difficult assumptions to make, this exercise serves as an indication of Snapchat's underlying economic earnings power. With 166 million daily users, Snapchat has plenty of room to grow. As its user base grows and its network effect truly takes hold Snapchat has potential to earn many times my foreseeable revenue estimate as they monetize more snaps and charge more for each advertisement.

Valuation

Snapchat is misunderstood in the way it is valued. Other analysts use ratios such as price to sales or look at its negative earnings and feel that is overvalued. However, Snapchat is in the early stages of monetization and cannot accurately be valued until full monetization of users happens. Firstly, with the little data we have, we know that sales have grown incredibly over the last year as show in their most recent quarterly earnings report. See the image below.

Source: Snapchat 10Q

The huge revenue growth shows that Snapchat should either have a massive price to sales ratio or that it is too volatile of a metric to value the company. Also if you see from the cash flow statement below, most of the losses were stock issuance expenses rather than cash losses.

Source: Snapchat 10Q

Although still U.S. GAAP losses, these non cash losses are not as devastating to the company's survival as cash losses. It also goes to show that the net income number can be highly manipulated by non cash and one time items.

I believe that Snapchat should be valued using a metric that is less volatile and truly more predictive of future profits. Snapchat should be valued by how many daily active users it has and how much each user is worth. As earnings reports come out, investors should evaluate how much they think each user is worth and how many Snapchat has. As I believe that Snapchat is a better platform to advertise on than Facebook, it should eventually be valued per user at roughly the same rate. Of course I will give a slight discount to that value because of the risk of Snapchat not being able to monetize its users.

Currently Facebook (FB) is worth around $191 per daily active users after taking into account its 1 billion DAU using Whatsapp, its 1.325 billion DAU using Facebook, and its 250 million DAU using Instagram and its $492 billion market capitalization. Snapchat should be able to command at least 75% of that value based on their ability to monetize so far. This would leave a value per user of $143.25 and with 166 million DAU, an estimated value of around $24 billion which is much higher than the current $16 billion valuation. As Snapchat user growth continues, the estimated value of the business should also increase.

Conclusion

Snapchat is a differentiated platform with huge earnings potential. People group it into social media, but it is different. While many investors will try to use traditional metrics to compare it to other social media companies, the keys to understanding an investment in Snapchat are the way people use it and how much each daily active users are worth. Its first mover advantage and better interface will most likely propel its user growth for years to come dodging the competition from Instagram. As it grows its users and monetizes its platform, it has the potential to become massively profitable and more valuable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long HAIN, LB, IBM, CF, and PYPL call options.