Medusa Mining - Is It Finally Time To Invest?

With the long awaited expansion project due to be completed early next year, I ask the question "is now finally the time to go long?"

The expansion project, when completed, will transform Medusa, allowing it to generate its current market value in cash flow within a year at gold prices above US$1,350/oz.

Management has cut its production guidance for 2017 no less than twice over the past six months and increased its costs as well as delayed the much awaited expansion project.

The company released its fourth quarter activities report last week which showed a marked improvement on the third and second quarters this year.

Medusa Mining investors have been a long suffering group, with the share price down 42% year to date, over 60% over the last 12 months and significantly underperforming its peers.

Introduction

Medusa Mining (OTCPK:MDSMF) (MML) is an ASX listed junior gold miner with mining operations based on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

Before proceeding further into detail, I should point out that this company's primary listing is on the ASX, in Australia. It has a pink sheet listing in the US, but the liquidity is very low. Thus, investors are advised to perhaps seek the ASX listing if interested in the company.

MML has one currently producing mine (Co-O) and several development prospects nearby (Bananghilig and Saugon being the most prospective). All up, the company has some 345koz reserves (at a grade of 6.5g/t) and 1.34moz resources. Importantly, the bottom of the ore deposit is open as are the sides, so it's likely the actual amount of gold there is a lot higher than the low reserve figure would suggest.

Source : MML

Last year to 30 June 2017, the company produced 80.7 koz for an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$1,374/oz and C1 cash cost of US$595/oz - a disappointing result following the year before's 108.6 koz produced for AISC of US$999/oz and C1 cash cost of US$466/oz.

The company has for over 3 years now been investing heavily in an expansion project of its Co-O mine, which was approved in April 2015. The stated goal of the project is to lift production from the current annual rate of circa 80koz to 130koz - 150koz and reduce the company's AISC from the current US$1,374/oz down to under US$1,000/oz. Indeed, the expansion project is the chief reason why the company's AISC is more than double its actual cash cost of producing gold; the company books part of the cost of the project within its AISC (but not in C1 cash costs).

On the plus side, the company is both unhedged and remains debt free. It also has passed the Philippine government's mining audit earlier this year, which sought to environmentally examine the entire mining industry and retains an attractive MPSA type mining license, valid for 25 years from 2008 and renewable for a further 25 years.

First, a mea culpa

It's been about 2 and a half years since I wrote about Medusa Mining, and from what I can see, no one has written anything on the company for over a year now. Personally, the reason for my hiatus was that I basically gave up on the company in disgust after it continually failed to live up to its long standing promise to investors to become a 200,000 ounce gold producer at a cash cost of $200/oz.

The articles I wrote back then are PRO articles so unlikely to be accessible to non SA subscribers, but for the sake of completeness and transparency, they are here, here, and here.

Rather than have you read through them, I will spare you and disclose that in each of them, I was a bull. Since the last one, however, in January 2015, MML's price has fallen about 65%, over a period in which the gold price has fallen a little under 3%. By comparison, the Dow Jones junior gold mining index has risen 14%.

Source: Google Finance

For me, in hindsight, the first sign of trouble I suspected was when the company announced that the former CEO Geoff Davis was leaving and being replaced by Boyd Timler in March 2016. Davis was the company's founder and after a long absence, rejoined in September 2014 and promptly began righting the ship. I wrote about it at the time. Prior to that point, management had repeatedly missed guidance and forecasts. I worried about what Davis' departure would mean for the company and whether it suggested perhaps problems with the expansion project.

As it turns out, I was right to be a little concerned as the company's performance under Timler has been woeful. In that time, he has presided over a destruction of over 63% of the company's value (during a time that the gold sector in general has performed well) and overseen no less than 2 downward revisions of production guidance over the last 9 months. Further, the much awaited expansion project has been delayed 9 months. Reason enough to be very skeptical of the company's future direction for sure.

Medusa disappoints on 2017 production guidance ... again

One of the catalysts for the woeful underperformance year to date has been managements terrible efforts (again!) at managing investor expectations. As I mentioned above, there have been 3 separate production forecasts issued over the past year, with 2 downgrades over the past 9 months.

Initially, following the year to June 30, 2016, results, production guidance for the year to 30 June 2017 was set at 105 - 115koz ay AISC of US$1,000 - US$1,100/oz. Further, completion of the expansion project was again reiterated as by 30 June 2017.

Q117 (quarter to 30 September 2016) production came in at 21koz and AISC of US$1,334/oz - well below the quarterly required run rate. Still, investor panic hadn't set in as management had also made the point that production for 2017 would be significantly back end loaded and a poor expected 1Q had been communicated to the market earlier and was due to lower grades from mine scheduling.

When Q217 (quarter to 31 December 2016) came in at 17.4koz and AISC US$1,498/oz, the game was up and investor sentiment soured. The reason given was much higher maintenance and downtime as the company's only operational shaft, the L8 shaft, struggled to cope with ore lifting as well as providing access for the expansion project work. Still, management should have been well aware that this would likely be a factor earlier.

Management seemed to realise the game was up following the Q217 results and in January 2017, revised production guidance down from 105 - 115koz to 85 - 95koz and AISC US$1,250 - US$1,350/oz. You can read the release here.

3Q17 production came in at 18.4koz with AISC at US$1,555/oz which lead to a second 2017 full year production downgrade in May from 85 - 95koz to 77 - 80koz. Again, higher than expected maintenance on the L8 shaft was blamed as well as higher than average rainfall during March which resulted in flooding and the need to source ore from lower grade areas of the mine.

Note: guidance is midpoint divided by 4.

Source: company filings

Note: guidance is midpoint.

Source: company filings

By the time 4Q17 production and costs were in, which, incidentally, were much better than the previous 2 quarters before it, the damage had already been done and the share price down around where it is now - 29 Aussie cents / share.

The latest quarter shows signs of promise

From the above charts, you can see that the 4Q17 results were a lot better than the previous quarters. The swing in the production had more to do with better grade being lifted from the mine than a higher mining rate, which is currently constrained at around 140kt or ore per quarter. I'll dig into this in more detail below.

The reason then for the better gold production was that the company was able to process more of its higher grade ore and less of the lower grade development ore. Further, the higher than average rainfall during March created flooding that meant that mining had to be redirected away from the higher grade zones and into lower grade areas. Hopefully, the effect of this has passed.

Source: MML

Whether or not the setbacks that plagued the year to June 2017 (above average rainfall and flooding, excessive wear and resulting higher maintenance and downtime on L8) are passed now, only time will tell. The current guidance for 2018, which is set for 80 - 90koz at an AISC of US$1,050 - US$1,200/oz, it would seem to suggest management thinks so as the production target forecasts another 4 quarters much the same as 4Q17, albeit at lower cost.

Completion of the long awaited expansion project - now within sight

The expansion project has been a long road. First mooted over 3 years ago followed by a comprehensive feasibility study and final board approval April 2015. From there the scope was widened in July 2015 and a completion date of sometime during the June 2017 quarter set.

It's impossible to understate the importance of the expansion project on the MML; it will increase the company's mining capacity up from 560kt/year to 675kt/year; lifting gold production up to around 140,000 oz/year compared to its current run rate of around 80,000. In doing so, it will also greatly reduce the company's AISC courtesy of cost leveraging.

The reason for the current limit on mining is that to date the company has been restricted in the amount of ore it can hoist from the mine faces to the surface, which stands at about 1,550 t/day, or about 560kt/year - notwithstanding the fact that the total lifting capacity of the 4 shafts it has in operation (L8, Baguio and Agsao shafts plus the Main portal) is much higher. The current (constrained) situation is shown below - taken from the company's most recent investor presentation in October 2016.

Source: MML

The reason for the restriction of the mining rate to just 560kt/year is that the main operational shaft which services the mine from levels 3 to 8 (and soon to be down to level 10) - the L8 shaft - is being used not only lift the gold rich ore from the mine to the surface but has also to ferry men, equipment and development, lower grade ore to and from the surface. This has meant that only about 1,050 t/day of the L8's total lifting capacity of 1,700 t per day has been dedicated to lifting things other than what make the money - i.e. the gold rich ore.

MML has been burdened with this constraint to its mining activity for years and it has meant that the company has consistently been producing at a much lower level than it was originally designed for. The rest of MML's kit (its milling and ore treatment equipment) are designed for treating over 720kt/year - well in excess of what the mine can currently supply at around 560kt/year.

To lift this bottleneck, management has been busy over the last 2+ years building a service shaft next to L8, which will allow L8 to be used exclusively for lifting ore whilst men and equipment will be ferrying using the service shaft. The result is that the company's annual gold production should increase from 80koz currently to 140koz, and at a much lower cost.

The completion of the service shaft was supposed to be by June 2017 - as per the slide below from October 2016. However, earlier this year, management disclosed that completion will be delayed 9 months and is now scheduled for sometime during the March quarter next year.



Source: MML, July 2015 investor presentation

Source: MML, July 2015 investor presentation



Source: MML, October 2016 investor presentation

A 'new look' Medusa Mining - delayed but coming soon

As I mentioned, the expansion project has been delayed until sometime in the March quarter next year. That means, from that point on, MML will be a very different looking beast. Consider what will happen from the time the service shaft is finally completed.

Firstly, from completion of the service shaft, the company will have the capacity to lift up to 675kt of ore annually - a 20% increase over the current level now.

Further, if the scheduling issues due to the high rainfall and higher wear on the overstretched existing L8 shaft (which forced the mine to source ore from lower grade areas rather than the richer grade, more representative areas of the mine) are done with, then this should mean a return to the 6+ g/t grades that the mine achieved last quarter. Remember, we know 6+ g/t grades are likely here as the company's reserves have a proved grade of 6.54g/t - as shown below in the latest reserve statement from Monday.

Source: MML reserve and resource statement, August 2017

Lastly, the mine should able to return to the sub US$1,000/oz AISC it used to produce at before the commencement of the expansion project back in 2015 - which should be easily possible given 1) the higher production rate and 2) the fact that the company is no longer incurring the high, incremental cost of developing the service shaft (given the shaft will be complete). Indeed, management's expectation is that costs for the year to June 2018 are US$1,050/0z - US$1,200/oz; and that's with a further 9 months of shaft construction to be completed.

Just how much could the expansion project affect Medusa's financial performance?

OK, so the expansion project won't be completed until the sometime between January and March next year. So that means that there are still some months to go before things start to drastically improve for MML. But it's still timely to consider just how much of an impact this expansion project will have on MML's financials. I set this analysis out below.

For a gold miner like MML, it's a pretty straight forward exercise to estimate financial performance. The company has zero debt, has no hedge book in place and has just the one mine.

For simplicity's sake, I will assume that the full benefit of the expansion project commences from 1 June 2018 - that allows another few of months of slippage from management's own target to have it all done by March. Also, for simplicity, I will assume that MML's exploration expense is US$4.5m pa - as it was in 2016 and 2015. SG&A and sustaining capital expenditure are, by definition, included in AISC.

My analysis assumes, importantly, that mining production increases to 675ktpa of ore - or about 140koz of gold. Investors should note, however, that MML is also looking beyond the current expansion project involving the L8 Service Shaft - which I have discussed at length above. The net result of the service shaft completion will be an increase in daily ore lifting capacity to 2,500 t/day (which equates to roughly 675kt/year). However, there is a plan in place to increase this further to 2,700 t/day which I will ignore for now, in the interests of remaining conservative. Indeed, if MML is able to perform as I set out below, there is more than sufficient upside based solely on hitting 2,500 t/day.

Source: Author

The stunning conclusion from the above is all in the last line. On pre tax basis, at a gold price of US$1,350/oz, the current expansion project (the L8 service shaft) would allow MML to generate its own market value in cash flow within a year.

Conclusion and takeaway

MML has had a pretty testing year to 30 June 2017. Its market value has fallen by over 60%, its management team has issued two separate downgrades to production guidance since November last year, and completion of its expansion project - construction of a service shaft next to its main L8 shaft - has been pushed back from June 2017 to early next year. Investors certainly have had reasons to pause for breath.

However, it's always darkest before the dawn, and I think now is the right time for investors to become reacquainted with MML. With the gold price now back around US$1,250/oz, and the expansion project set for completion early next year, I plan to use any falls in the gold price over that period (and, as a result, any declines in MML's share price as a result) to add to my existing long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDSMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.