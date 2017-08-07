Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/4/17: Trinity, Integra, Pulse, IDEXX, Navistar, International Flavors, Apollo, AV Homes

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/4/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN);
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);
  • Navistar International (NYSE:NAV);
  • International Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX);
  • Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN);
  • ServiceMaster Global (NASDAQ:SERV);
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW);
  • Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL);
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE);
  • Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI);
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC);
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and;
  • AerCap (NYSE:AER).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), and;
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $13,334,900
2 Valueact BO Trinity Industries TRN B $8,905,474
3 Kraft Robert K DIR Apollo Global APO B $866,508
4 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Gmbh BO Navistar International NAV AB $745,759
5 Zanganeh Maky DIR Pulse Biosciences PLSE B $689,801
6 Morel Donald E Jr DIR Integra LifeSciences IART B $492,458
7 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Appian APPN B $437,541
8 Nash Joshua Lionel DIR AV Homes AVHI B $428,478
9 Hedayat Ali DIR Restaurant Brands Intl QSR B $306,600
10 Kingsley Lawrence D DIR IDEXX Laboratories IDXX B $303,517

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc DIR,BO Advanced Micro Devices AMD S $525,600,000
2 Gillette Robert J CEO,DIR ServiceMaster Global SERV S $48,669,180
3 Watson Jill Foss BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $20,887,353
4 Goldstein Adam M PR,COO Royal Caribbean RCL S $14,185,530
5 Schwab Charles CB,DIR,BO Charles Schwab SCHW S $12,547,198
6 Kelly Aengus CEO,DIR AerCap AER S $4,987,000
7 Robo James L CB,CEO,DIR NextEra Energy NEE AS $4,411,482
8 Darrell Bracken CEO,DIR Logitech International SA LOGI S $3,988,967
9 Jones Paul W DIR A.O. Smith AOS S $3,241,122
10 Hunsberger Susan VP,HR ServiceMaster Global SERV S $2,477,949

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

