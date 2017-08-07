Teva Pharmaceutical: An Opportunity Or A Falling Knife?

Nevertheless, Teva isn't going to disappear and so the question is mostly a matter of risk.

The recent drop is for real and the roller coaster may continue for a while.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is the largest generic medicines pharmaceutical company in the world. It's estimated that one out of five prescriptions dispensed in the US belongs to TEVA.

For almost three decades - since it became publicly traded in early 1982 - TEVA rewarded its investors with phenomenal returns.

Even if you look at a chart that starts at 2000, you can see that for over ten years (until April 2010), TEVA has not only delivered great returns but also crushed any benchmark:

While the S&P 500 (SPY) went down between January 2000 to April 2010, Teva went up over 670%! Even the healthcare sector (XLV) as a whole remains far behind.

Then, suddenly, Teva entered a rough period. For over 3 and a half years, between April 2000 to November 2013, TEVA's stock became an investment that you really didn't want to hold:

In November 2013, the stock succeeded to change course, regain investor confidence in its management, and until August 2015, it once again became a Wall Street darling:

Nonetheless, since exceeding the $70 mark in August 2015, the stock has seen only one direction - down:

This decline turned into a massacre over the past week, following a disastrous earnings report that included a massive loss, a revised down guidance, a dividend cut, a decision to halt operations in 45 countries and a real imminent fear that the company may breach its covenants by the end of 2017.

The stock suffered its biggest loss over two consecutive trading days that shaved about 1/3 (or over $10B) of the company's valuation:

There's no doubt that TEVA has many problems:

Huge debt (over $35B) that the company must reduce quickly in order not to breach its creditors' covenants. This debt has grown ballistically over the past decade, following a handful of very costly (and thus far unsuccessful) takeovers of competitors. Nonetheless, it should be noted that this debt is relatively cheap (low interest rates) and until 2020 TEVA doesn't have significant payments.

Lack of leader(s). Teva has not had a permanent CEO for many months since the previous CEO left (or was shown the door). Rumors regarding a new CEO spread recently, but thus far, a formal announcement hasn't been made. On one hand, Teva is a headache that many potential major figures within the pharma arena don't want to deal with. On the other hand, Teva has already reached such a low level that it may offer limited downside for anyone who joins in right now.

Copaxone. The patents on TEVA's flagship drug are about to expire and generic competitions are (to some extent) - and will be (in 2018) - allowed to start biting this gold mine. The Copaxone is still generating billions for Teva and the impact of expected competition will surely be felt more and more on Teva's top and bottom lines. It's just a matter of time until competitors will be allowed to offer generic substitutes for the 40mg version too.

Prices of generic drugs are suffering from an ongoing decline that started 2-3 years ago and is expected to keep influencing all generic drug makers in the foreseeable future. This trend is a result of a major consolidation period that sees many customers (of the generic drug makers) merging and joining forces, thus getting the upper hand when it comes to negotiating prices with the drug producers. Although this trend is expected to continue - it's not likely to be long-lived from here. Another 1-2 years of further declining prices may be upon us, but sooner rather than later, the generic drug market should reach a new balance. The generic drug producers won't be able to withstand much more (than they already did) and in any case - the consolidation phase (of their customers) will come to an end at some point. This problem isn't unique to Teva - the whole generic (production) segment is suffering from it - but Teva, being the king of the segment (plus having other major issues), is getting hammered more than others.

On the other hand, it's important to remember that Teva is neither a losing nor a struggling business.

The company still produces $3-4B FCF a year.

The company has the ability to raise serious money ($2-3B) by selling assets (the company announced that it may be willing to sell certain activities) and/or by issuing new shares (less likely).

The company is expected to cut expenses substantially by closing activities in 45 countries as well as by laying off staff.

The company has additional drugs (Austedo and Fremanezumab) in the pipeline that, if approved by the FDA, have over $2B sales potential each. These drugs - and few others - may soften the damage that a competition with Copaxone will cause.

Speaking of Copaxone; although at some point there will be competition - some analysts expect such competition to be less fierce, i.e., only 1-2 substitutes, and possibly at a later stage, i.e., beyond 2018, than expected.

Furthermore, I wouldn't surprised if:

A new CEO will be announced soon.

The company may sell one of its recent years' acquisitions (at a much lower price of course). 1-2 of these acquisitions haven't been absorbed/merged well and they may be a better fit to some of TEVA's competitors.

Teva might be taken over. Although this is less likely in the foreseeable future, the current valuation (~$20B) makes TEVA very cheap and taking into consideration many synergies that a potential buyer may take advantage of - the current valuation definitely turns Teva into a (friendly or hostile) takeover target.

The main fear of investors is that TEVA will follow in the footsteps of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) and Endo International (ENDP):

Personally, I don't think that this is going to happen to Teva. In VRX's case, the company got crushed as a result of legal and accounting issues; TEVA doesn't have such issues. In the ENDP case - although the underlying reasons are similar - the company went on an M&A spree and in a two-year period (2013-2015), it took over 11 companies and loaded itself with debt that it couldn't service.

While Teva's M&A spree is its main problem (causing a huge debt burden), the company neither did that many acquisitions nor were they spread over such a short period of time. Moreover, Teva still produces billions of FCF that can allow it to service its debt even under the current situation/conditions.

We believe that an adjusted P/E of only 4.8 on the expected net profit for 2017 (without competition to Copaxone), or 6 on the expected net profit for 2018 (with competition to Copaxone), is attractive enough to look at TEVA as a speculative BUY.

The road is going to be very bumpy - there's no doubt about it - and we may see lower prices before we may see higher prices. Nonetheless, I dare say that TEVA won't be trading at $20 (or below) in 5 years.

I believe that once Teva removes/solves most of its immediate problems and burning issues - the path will be clear to slowly but surely gain track. Teva isn't going to see $50 anytime soon, but I do believe that in the long-run (five-year plus), it's more a $30+ than a -$20 stock.

Would I buy the stock right away? Possibly but not necessarily. Since I don't rule out seeing $18 (minus 10%) before seeing $25 (plus 20%) - the best way to tackle this is by selling a long-dated PUT option, e.g., $20 PUT with a 2019 expiry. If you can get a premium of $4 on such a combination (and this may be available very soon) - you are de facto either making a fantastic premium (4/20 is 20%) or getting the stock (if it gets assigned) at a bargain price of $16 (=$20-$4).

Naturally, the risk in here is that you will never get options assigned and possibly see the stock move higher without you holding it. Therefore, my advice would be use the option way with about half of the position you wish to build in here while the other half can be bought (straight away) if the stock is trading at levels that you can't resist.

For me, anything below $20 becomes hard (though not yet impossible) to resist...

