Class I Rail Carload And Intermodal Traffic Trends

Despite the changing environment for rail traffic, stable pricing and expectations for solid operating revenue and earnings should lead to further gains for railroads.

Source: Google Images

Overview

The recent Class I rail traffic report for July 2017 revealed some interesting information for how the second half of 2017 may be shaping up for railroads. The high-level story for the first half of the year was mostly focused on the strong rebound for coal traffic. But other major carload commodities, including chemicals, grain, crushed stone, gravel and sand and metals products, were all also part of the positive drivers for strong midyear results.

Out of the top six carload commodities, only petroleum remained as a strong underperformer for the first six months of the year. The other strong catalyst for 2017's improvement was driven by steadily increasing performance for intermodal traffic. Through the end of July, intermodal traffic accounted for 46 percent of all traffic carried on Class I rail networks.

In the July report, the most notable deviation from the first half of the year was the declining performance for coal, motor vehicles and equipment and grain. Chemicals, crushed stone, gravel and sand and metals products all have sustained their positive performance. Petroleum products also have witnessed some improvement, but still have remained negative year over year (YoY).

Judging from the baseline comparable that will be occurring from August through December, and sustained declines may be in order for carload traffic overall as four of the largest commodities could be negative for most of this period. Contrarily, intermodal traffic looks to be witnessing increasing demand as the peak shipping season gets underway.

With all Class Is reporting second-quarter earnings in July, the confluence of broader transports weakness and the revelation that carload traffic may weaken in the second half of the year may have been drivers for the recent stock price sell-off. It's hard to tell at the moment whether one had a stronger impact than the other.

Moving forward, I expect that rail stocks will still potentially increase further from today's levels. This will occur based upon the same factors of broader transports momentum, and the market being comfortable with lower traffic performance, as financial performance should remain robust.

Carload & Intermodal Traffic Commodity Review

Coal traffic declined this past week for only the second time in 2017 after 28 consecutive weeks of YoY growth. Coal traffic reflected just under 24 percent of carried carload traffic through week 30. Average weekly coal traffic carried over the first 30 weeks of the year was at just under 105,000. Week 30 reflected the upper end of traffic at around 112,000.

The baseline comparable average weekly coal traffic for the second half of 2017 is just under 113,000 with the upper end of traffic being around 117,000. This does not guarantee that coal traffic will decline; it simply caps any potential for robust growth over the next six months.

Coal's long-term potential is not expected to return to an expansion cycle for any prolonged period of time. The recent run-up was due to the energy recession which occurred from the summer of 2014 through March 2016. Over time, coal traffic will continue its gradual decline.

BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has the highest carload percentage of coal traffic at 38 percent. This is followed by Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) at 27 percent, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) at 24 percent, CSX (NYSE:CSX) at 21 percent, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) at 19 percent, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) at 13 percent and Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) at 7 percent.

Chemicals traffic has been somewhat erratic from a YoY carried carload traffic perspective. But this has been on a much narrower bandwidth range. Performance has shown improvement from the first quarter. Growth has accelerated with the recent uptrend showing signs of potentially returning to early-2015 levels.

Average weekly chemicals traffic for 2017 stood at just below 63,000 carloads carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 65,000. Chemicals traffic is set up to continue to witness gains for the remainder of 2017. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was at 60,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 65,000 (only one week). Chemicals traffic has declined of late, but still is greater than this average.

Unlike coal, chemicals products are expected to witness growth over the long term, especially in the form of exports within North America and globally. Chemicals is definitely a commodity that will be viewed as an incremental replacement for lost coal traffic over time.

Both Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific were tied with chemicals traffic carried reflecting 19 percent of all carload traffic. This is followed by CSX at 16 percent, Canadian National at 15 percent, Kansas City Southern at 14 percent, Norfolk Southern at 11 percent and BNSF at 7 percent.

Motor vehicle and equipment operate on a much more seasonally impacted performance. As most already know, vehicle sales have been declining as reported by major auto manufactures. The recent couple of years of over 17 million light duty units look to have come to an end, with 2017 expected to miss this number for the year. Nonetheless, not all Class Is are equal based on the recent trends.

Average weekly motor vehicles and equipment traffic for 2017 stood at just over 41,000 carloads carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 45,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was at 42,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 46,000. Motor vehicles and equipment traffic has declined YoY now for seven consecutive weeks. While the baseline comparable does not seem too tough, lower unit sales for the year may continue to weigh.

The automotive industry is one of the more interesting ones today. With autonomous vehicle technologies at the forefront, it is not certain how long-term growth trends will continue. This is mostly related to the shared economy, which is being touted as the next frontier. While automobile usage will likely continue to grow, annual units produced may not see historical growth trends carried forward. This does not suggest a negative result, just less clarity today.

CSX has the highest percentage of motor vehicle and equipment carried traffic at 13 percent. This is followed by Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern at 12 percent, Union Pacific at 10 percent, Canadian National at 9 percent, Canadian Pacific at 7 percent and BNSF at 5 percent.

Grain demand, as can be seen above, increased substantially during the summer of 2016. The peak appeared to occur this summer, with a steep decline during July. There are a variety of factors that can influence demand for grains, including weather, acreage used for other crops, among other variables.

Average weekly grain traffic for 2017 stood at nearly 37,000 carloads carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 41,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was at 40,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 46,000. Grain traffic has declined YoY now for four consecutive weeks, reflecting the strongest declines out of the top six commodities over the past two weeks. The tougher comparable will weigh on performance.

Grain demand is mostly tied to population growth and consumption of food-related products. However, as mentioned, there can be variables impacting supply and demand, and therefore, rail traffic. Long-term trends should see continued growth for both domestic consumption and exports.

Canadian Pacific has the highest percentage of grain carried traffic at 16 percent. This is followed by BNSF at 12 percent, Kansas City Southern at 11 percent, Union Pacific at 8 percent, Canadian National at 7 percent, Norfolk Southern at 6 percent and CSX at 4 percent.

Upon reviewing petroleum traffic, I like to also include crushed stone, gravel and sand. This is due to the relationship of crude by rail (CBR) versus frac sand demand for increasing oil drilling. It should be noted that crushed stone, gravel and sand also include commodities for building structures including buildings and roads, but the substantial increase of late has been mostly attributable to frac sand demand as oil rig counts have increased dramatically from last year.

Average weekly petroleum traffic for 2017 stood at nearly 25,000 carloads carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 28,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was close to 26,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 27,000. Out of the past 112 weeks (that's longer than two years), weekly petroleum traffic has only had a positive week once.

Average weekly crushed stone, gravel and sand for 2017 stood at nearly 31,000 carloads carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 36,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was close to 27,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 30,000. There has been a noticeable deviation between traffic for crushed stone, gravel and sand versus petroleum.

CBR traffic has been on the decline based on two primary factors. First, the energy recession has had a negative impact due to lower production of crude-related products. Second, the build-out of pipeline infrastructure for takeaway capacity of crude and natural gas products has increased substantially. These factors have lessened the expectations for greater CBR growth over time, with exceptions being Canada and Mexico markets.

Contrarily, frac sand demand has increased substantially as the North American rig count increased from the energy recession bottom in March of 2016. Rail networks provide ample capacity for important frac sand production locations, so the deviation between these two commodities may continue, granted frac sand demand may shift from rails to lower-cost transportation over time.

Canadian National has the highest percentage of petroleum carried traffic at 9 percent. This is followed by Canadian Pacific at 8 percent, Kansas City Southern at 8 percent, BNSF at 7 percent, Norfolk Southern at 5 percent and CSX and Union Pacific at 4 percent.

Union Pacific has the highest percentage of crushed stone, gravel and sand carried traffic at 10 percent. This is followed by BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern at 7 percent, Canadian National at 6 percent, Canadian Pacific at 5 percent and Kansas City Southern at 4 percent.

Intermodal traffic has been a strong performer for 2017. The deviation of trailer traffic from containers is explained by the discontinuation of Norfolk Southern's Triple Crown service, leading to a substantial decline in trailer traffic. As can be seen, some of this was transferred to container traffic, notably domestic intermodal containers. Some of it was also transferred to boxcars, and some of it was lost to the trucking industry. It took a while for the down-cycle to end, but trailers have now returned to parity with container performance.

Average weekly container traffic for 2017 stood at nearly 360,000 units carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 385,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was close to 352,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 372,000. With greater than 46 percent of all traffic stemming from intermodal, container traffic is poised to serve as an anchor for second half performance, even if growth is only moderate. Container traffic served as 94 percent of total intermodal traffic through week 30.

Average weekly trailer traffic for 2017 stood at nearly 23,000 units carried, with the upper end of traffic being close to 27,000. The baseline comparable weekly average for the second half of 2016 was close to 24,000, with the upper end of traffic being close to 29,000. As has been the case of late, trailer performance will likely continue to mirror container traffic.

Intermodal services is one area that is expected to similarly serve as an incremental replacement for declining coal traffic. Intermodal has also become more synonymous with e-commerce as railroads have looked to market this service towards the highest retail growth drivers. For 2017, intermodal has had a banner year; this is anticipated to continue in the second half of the year and remain a stable driver for traffic performance.

Norfolk Southern has the highest percentage of intermodal unit carried traffic at 53 percent. This is followed by BNSF at 51 percent, CSX at 44 percent, Canadian National and Union Pacific at 43 percent, Kansas City Southern at 42 percent and Canadian Pacific at 37 percent.

Summary

As mentioned in the overview, I do not view the higher baseline comparable for core carload commodities for the second half of 2017 as the main reason for the recent weakness in stock prices. I do believe that it raises some questions, more so for 2018.

Most core carload commodity traffic levels will likely remain near 2017 highs, the exception being motor vehicles and equipment for select Class Is. For the remainder of 2017, operating revenue and earnings estimates are expected to be strong. Despite weakening from the first half's robust gains, I do not see any material impacts to financial performance. This should lead to improving stock prices in the near-term, corresponding with broader transport improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.