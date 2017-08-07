Ply Gem Holdings (PGEM) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 07, 2017 10:00 am ET

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone who has dialed in to today's conference call and those of you viewing our webcast. This morning, we issued a press release for our second quarter 2017 results. The press release as well as a slide presentation for today's call are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at ir.plygem.com.

I would like to remind everyone that any forward-looking statements that we make on today's call in our prepared remarks and in the associated question-and-answer session are based on the company's current plans and expectations, and they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results to be materially different than those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information, I'd like to refer you to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today's webcast, in addition to discussing results that are calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, GAAP, we will refer to Ply Gem's adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in our press release, which was issued earlier this morning. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is important to investors' understanding of our business.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Gary Robinette, Ply Gem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Gary?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Shawn, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call. I will start with the highlights of our second quarter results, and we'll then turn the call back over to Shawn who will discuss our financial results in more detail.

As noted in our press release this morning, we delivered record sales and adjusted EBITDA results for the second quarter. In addition, I'm pleased to say our team achieved our 13th consecutive year-over-year quarterly growth and adjusted EBITDA, which can be attributed to the improving industry metrics as well as our own operational performance in a recovering U.S. housing market.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $81.1 million, up from $76 million in the prior year for an incremental growth rate of 5.4%. As a result of this increase, our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA now exceeds $235 million. Our sales during the second quarter was driven by strong demand for our products in both the U.S. and Canada. Our U.S. businesses experienced an organic growth rate of 6.4%, which was largely driven by the demand within our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment and our new construction windows, while our Canadian business experienced an organic growth rate of 10.5%.

Our overall gross profit increased $1.6 million, while our gross profit margin contracted as we had predicted 140 basis points for the second quarter to 25.1%. This contraction was driven by higher commodity costs, primarily related to PVC resin and aluminum, partially offset by $13.6 million of realized selling price increases.

As a result of continued inflationary input costs, associated with PVC resin and aluminum, which increased 9.6% and 21% respectively quarter-over-quarter. We announced additional selling price increases for our vinyl and metal accessory products within our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment during the second quarter. As we've said on prior calls, our price increases typically lag commodity inflation by roughly 90 to 120 days. Therefore, we expect to begin realizing these price increases in the latter part of the third and into the fourth quarter.

Overall, I am pleased with the record results we achieved despite somewhat of a pullback in market demand and commodity costs headwinds experienced during the second quarter. As the housing market recovery progresses and we execute on our strategic plan, I expect to see continued improvement in Ply Gem's overall performance and profitability.

I will now turn the call back to Shawn to Ply Gem's Chief Financial Officer to review some of our key financial highlights. Shawn?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Gary. I will first summarize our second quarter 2017 and first six-month financial results of our individual segments, and conclude with the discussion of our key liquidity measures which continued to trend positive.

In summarizing our results of our business segments, I will start with our Windows and Doors segment. Sales for the second quarter increased $15 million or 5.7% to $281.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2016, while our sales for the first six months increased $22 million or 4.4% to $520.4 million. The sale growth experienced during the quarter was driven by a $12.3 million or 7.4% increase in sales for our U.S. new construction products and a $3.7 million or 16.6% increase for our Western Canadian window business, partially offset by lower sales for our U.S. repair and remodeling products of 1.3% and an unfavorable foreign currency impact of $1 million.

The sales growth experienced during the first six months period was driven by a $24.6 million or a 7.7% increase in sales for our U.S. new construction products and a $4.6 million or 10.7% increase for our Western Canadian window business, partially offset by lower sales for our U.S. repair and remodeling products of 5.3% and one less shipping day, which negatively impacted our sales by $3.6 million.

Taking in new account the one less shipping day in the first six-month period, our U.S. new construction vinyl window unit volume increased 5.6% while our repair and remodeling unit volume decreased 4.4% relative to the first six months of 2016. The lower unit sales in our repair/remodeling window products relative to the overall market demand is mainly due to softness in select geographical areas, mainly Texas, as well as acquisition integration activity for certain repair and remodeling customers which adversely impacted unit volumes.

We are working closely with our repair and remodeling window customers to address the integration impact and bring our order rates back in line with the broader market. Our average selling prices and product mix increased $9.3 million and $18.9 million in the second quarter and the first six months of 2017 respectively. The realized increases in average selling prices demonstrates our commitment to being the price leader while driving profitable growth.

For the second quarter, our Windows and Doors gross margin improved to 110 basis points for the second quarter 2016, and improved 90 basis points for the first six-month period. Our gross margin expansion in the second quarter and six-month period was driven by improved pricing and product mix for our U.S. and Canadian Windows and Doors businesses partially offset by higher raw material costs for our glass, aluminum and PVC resin.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter decreased 90 basis points, as a percentage of sales, from 13.7% to 12.8 %. While for the six months SG&A expenses decreased 70 basis points from 15.1% to 14.4%. The improvement for the second quarter and six months relates to improved leverage on the fixed component of SG&A expense.

Now, I will discuss the results of our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment. Sales for the second quarter increased $19.2 million or 7.8% to $263.6 million compared to the second quarter 2016, while our sales for the first six months increased $33.6 million or 8% to $454.4 million. Second quarter sales were driven by an organic growth rate of 8.2% in the U.S. and 3.9% in Canada.

Favorable demand factors in both the U.S. and Canada increased our unit volume by 7% and 2.6% respectively, while selling price and product mix increased $5.2 million partially offset by an unfavorable foreign currency impact to sales of $900,000. The sales growth experienced during the first six months was driven by favorable demand factors in both the U.S. and Canada and increased our unit volume by 7% and 4.6% respectively.

In addition to our organic volume growth, our selling price and product mix increased $5.7 million, but was partially offset by one less shipping date which negatively impacted our sales by $2.6 million. For the second quarter, our Siding, Fencing and Stone gross margin contracted 410 basis points, which was largely expected as we discussed on previous earnings calls. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven by higher aluminum and PVC resin costs, which increased 21% and 9.6% respectively during the second quarter.

Although we were able to partially offset the higher material costs with selling price increases that were implemented in early 2017, our realization from these early price increases was below our expectations due to timing and market acceptance. Thus, we announced additional price increases during the second quarter. These additional price increases are expected to improve gross margins as we progress through the second half of the year.

Gross margins for the six-month period contracted 330 basis points, primarily due to unfavorable aluminum and PVC resin costs partially offset by realized selling price increases, which were announced at the end of 2016 and our Canadian gross margins, which improved 160 basis points.

SG&A expense for the second quarter decreased 60 basis points as a percentage of sales from 9.4% to 8.8%, while for the six months SG&A expenses decreased 50 basis points from 10.9% to 10.4%. This improvement for the second quarter and first six months relates to improved operating leverage on the fixed component of our SG&A expense.

Now I will discuss some of our key balance sheet and liquidity metrics. We ended the quarter with no borrowings against our $350 million ABL Facility. And taking into account the amount of cash on hand, Ply Gem's available liquidity was in excess of $300 million. Obviously, a very favorable and strong liquidity position as we head into the back half of the year and into period in which we historically generate the majority of our free cash flow. As a result of the strong operating performance during the first half of 2017 and the trailing 12 months, we achieved an LTM-adjusted EBITDA of $235.6 million.

Our debt leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter 2017 was 3.8 times, which is in excess of a half a turn improvement from the second quarter 2016. We expect further improvement in our debt leverage ratio throughout the second half of 2017 and into 2018, with our intent to drive the leverage ratio to 3 times or less, which will be achieved through incremental adjusted EBITDA growth and strong cash flow generation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $9.5 million or 1.7% of sales, which was within our expectations. We expect our full-year capital expenditures to approximate 2% of sales.

With that overview of our second quarter and first six-month results, I will turn the call back over to Gary Robinette to discuss our business outlook. Gary?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Shawn. The fundamentals of the U.S. housing market continue to be favorable and our business is well positioned to drive profitable growth while continuing to expand our cross-selling opportunities through integrating our expensive product categories across our businesses and continued new product innovation through Ply Gem's inside center and foundational labs.

As we move through the remainder of 2017, we expect annual big ticket exterior repair/remodel growth to be approximately 3% and new construction single family housing growth to range between 5% and 10% in our markets. We expect the growth in new construction to be led by entry-level homes, which have not been represented thus far in this housing recovery. As builders continue to focus on satisfying the need of the first-time homebuyers, we expect this to play well into Ply Gem's extensive product portfolio and value proposition.

In addition to participating in the continued recovery of the U.S. housing market coupled with the start of the Canadian dividend, we are also embarking upon a significant profit enhancement initiative across Ply Gem. As a company, we have committed to a 2% incremental improvement of our adjusted EBITDA margin before 2020.

Our 2x20 (17:09) initiative will transform our business through operational excellence, the realization of the remaining Simonton acquisition synergies, cost rationalization and SG&A efficiencies. These transformational changes in our business will allow us to accelerate our profitability and enhance shareholder value in the near future.

With the continued recovery of the housing market in 2017, combined with our profit improvement initiatives that are intended to offset commodity costs and wins, we expect our annual adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $250 million to $255 million and that our third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the $82.5 million range.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator, who will lead us in question-and-answer session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from the line of Scott Rednor of Zelman & Associates. Please go ahead.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Hi. Good morning, Gary. Good morning, Shawn.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, Scott.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

I just want to focus on Siding; sales growth there up 8% or 9% with the days (18:35) year-to-date. That's stronger than you guys have posted in sometime and probably where Street has been skeptical of your growth. And obviously you're having some of the cost issues. So, Gary, from a high level view, this business is historically guiding price over cost. So, is your communication today that you're running the business well if demand is there, but it's just shifting out when you need to get price to cover cost?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I think pretty much. So, if you kind of dissect the Siding numbers, I mean, they did take share in the quarter. So, we were pretty excited about that and outperformed the VSI, so that's the good side. But I will say, and I'll get to the price in a minute, is that some of that growth did cause some ramp up. Well, we had a ramp up in the Windows side, but we had a little bit of ramp up so you'll see that on the conversion. But the majority of it was on the price. And just to give you – if I can just take a minute and go through, the producers announced about $0.06 increase in PVC, and for us that's somewhere around a 10% increase in cost, but in the second quarter alone at one point in 2016, our lowest purchase and our highest purchase in 2017, there is a 27% gap. So, we always knew it was going to be come in the second quarter, now I think that's what you're seeing.

Now, as Shawn mentioned in the call that we've responded with more price increases. We'll get to the other side. I will like to say, our competitors, they've kind of slow balled. I think they view that this $0.06 was going to come back to $0.04 or $0.03, we didn't view it that way. So, we've kept pushing. And I think all that means is that moved out us getting on the other side by probably a quarter. Now, if they decide they're going to still – if the other competitors are little bit slower, it can move a little bit, but that's how we view it. And we see that in our numbers in the third quarter and fourth quarter; by the fourth quarter, we'll get on the other side of it.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

And then just transitioning to the Windows business, the headwinds in R&R, I want to say that you guys have saved them for several quarters. When should we think about that annualizing? And certainly on the Texas side, builders are reporting stronger orders there for a number quarters in a row. Should those headwinds start to fade as we look to the back half for the year, or is that premature?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yes. So, now, on the new construction in Texas, we were up probably 2% to 3%. Our R&R business in Texas, it was in Houston, which is the softer of the markets. And quite honestly, if you look at our R&R units and it's mostly on the Simonton side, we had a huge customer that bought another huge customer and we always try to make one plus one equal two. We always think that it doesn't equal three for a while. And that's why we have the big units, they closed some locations. There's a lot of movement going on there. If you pull them out, our units are up. So, but you can't pull them out because that – again, we'll get on the other side of that one as well.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Scott.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Rehaut of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning, it's Jason in for Mike.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Jason.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

First question. So, first question just on the updated EBITDA guidance. So, I appreciate the color and the specificity on 3Q. But as I look at what the progression for the year would look like, it looks like it implies a pretty big ramp in 4Q in terms of what the incremental margin would look like. And also relative to, I think, the trends that you see from 3Q to 4Q historically, so just want to understand, I mean, what gives you the confidence that you can return to that type of year-over-year margin improvement in the fourth quarter and some of the puts and takes there?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, let me handle the demand side and I'll let Shawn do the margin. But we do have – and you're right, when you look at it, it looks like a substantial increase, which it will be. But on the sales side, as you noted, we're a 120 days behind, so we'll see some of the impact of demand today that's coming in we'll hit in that fourth quarter, and we've had some nice wins. So, we've not played that to the market yet, but we want the southwest Home Depot business and that'll be somewhere in that $15 million to $17 million, and that all rolls into the fourth quarter as we roll into the stores. We're in their special catalog as well. So, we've not baked that in and that should be 2018 numbers.

In the Siding side, somebody go and force a line review on the Siding in Home Depot as well. They were substantially below our number. We didn't meet it. We had to give up some price there, but in doing that, that competitor had the Home Depot exteriors, so we just hold Home Depot. We'll give some concession, but we want that business and that's around $15 million and that's starting to roll in as well and that'll be completed by the fourth quarter, and that's 250,000 squares, so in that squall of $13 million to $15 million range something.

And then, we've got about $18 million to $20 million of new builder business. If you remember, we rationalized some of that a year ago on price and that business went to some other folks who have had a difficult time producing it, so that the builders come back to us and got closer to our price, so we'll have that business. So that's on the demand side.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And on the margin side, I think, obviously, we expect to see the price increases that we pushed in the second quarter begin to flow through in the second half of the year, and more specifically, the fourth quarter. And then frankly, in our Siding segment, which for the first time, and frankly, just about (25:26) I can remember, had some ramp up costs and operational challenges in the first half of the year. Those come back to us in a favorable way in the second half of the year, specifically fourth quarter on a year-over-year.

In terms of the market demand, as Gary referenced, we are expecting the third quarter demand to be more normalized. We saw a little bit of a low in April and May. May was the lowest level in seasonally adjusted single family housing starts, and I think eight months in row that began to see some improvement. Then with the kind of the June, July, June was revised up and I think the July numbers and that hopefully sets a stage for a decent market demand in the fourth quarter of the year. So, really, it is a combination of the market demand as well as the pricing and operational improvements in our business. And those are certainly other than the market is well within our control.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then just in terms of what you've seen so far in July across the U.S. businesses in Windows and Siding, that would helpful, any commentary there?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Sure. It was interesting. The quarter was kind of an uneven quarter by month with actually June being the strongest month of the quarter for us in the U.S. And then July pulled back some. It was still up, I'll say mid-single digits, which you look at that and at a first blush, and there was some deceleration, but July is often kind of a questionable month. We're looking back at last year in July of 2016 relative to 2015, and it was actually down year-over-year.

And the 4th of July holiday, which is a bit of a wildcard fell on a Tuesday. And the first week of July and across our entire U.S. business. It was like all of our customers took the week off, but it's picked back up. And we are expecting to see improvement as we progress through August, and I can tell you, for example, in our Siding business, our order rates thus far in August are at or actually above our forecast level. So, we do expect to see the market demand continue to accelerate as we go though the second half of the year.

Jason A. Marcus - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Bob Wetenhall of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, Gary, Shawn, good morning. How is everybody?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Bob.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Hi, Bob.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

How are you doing?

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good. All right. Thanks. Just wanted to ask you, and good walk through here in bridging of the moving pieces. Windows and Doors had pretty awesome margin expansion, but Siding, Fencing and Stone had an equally larger bigger decline. And it seems like a lot of the input materials are similar. What explains the, nearly 500 basis points of divergence between the two, and operating margin performance given (29:00)?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, I would say that on the Windows side, because the glass producers challenged all the window manufacturers with a double-digit price increase at the beginning of the year, so the window companies, like our self and a lot of our competitors, we coupled all that together went out and got price. So, I think our Window business got their price early on, the price increase, which covered – you got to remember, PVC is only about 10% of the line of window, glass is about a little bit higher than that. So, they've expanded their margins.

And then on the Siding side, I think everybody thought, hey, this price increases, it's got to go up and it's going to come back. And if you look at – so, therefore, the competitors are slower. I mean, when we have three price increases that means that the market is having a difficult time accepting it at that point. But the producers, number one, even though ethylene's falling and it's not falling overseas, and that export market stayed really pretty decent. And then most recently, we've had a large producer have force majeure and that's going to prop up the shortage. One producer that is public said that they're hanging on to the $0.06 and we believe them. And I noticed we did have a competitor announced that on 08/01/2017 that they were going out with additional pricing. So, we're sticking to our pricing. It'll just take us a little bit longer to get it and then that difference, Bob, will contract to the middle.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. And as Gary said, the commodities are more concentrated, PVC and aluminum in our Siding segments where essentially the vast majority of the cost of vinyl siding is in the PVC resin as well as the aluminum accessories, which make up about 20% of that segment. And that's actually where we saw the greatest percentage increase in commodity cost was on the aluminum side, but we've announced price increases. And so, we'll get on the right side of that, and historically it's not a new challenge to our business we've dealt with commodity movements over the years and we'll deal with it again.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And aluminum is close. So, it'll be on the right side here in this third quarter. So, it's already – those increases did stick.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Got it. And then just trying to understand, so, is what you're trying to say in the guidance that the Windows business just because the input of raws is kind of immune to what's going on and price increases have gone through and now you're waiting for that lag on the Fencing and Siding side? And it sounds like some of cost recovery is based on price realization. How confident are you in the back half of the year that you will get price to address this?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, yeah, let me go back and say it's the concentration of cost are more disbursed in Windows where you got a lot more labor in making a window versus siding. And in terms of the pricing sticking or taking hold, I don't see any change per se on the Windows and Doors segment. And in the Siding segment, we've announced and we're going to stand pretty firm on our pricing, Bob, at this point. So, no, I mean, our expectation and our guidance does anticipate getting what we think is a reasonable expectation on the price increases that we announced, the realization. So, yeah, we feel as good as we can in early August, yeah.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And Gary, you used the word pullback in your press release and you downgraded the outlook for R&R from 3% to 5% down to 3%. And some of your comments suggest that this is just kind of normal ebb and flow of business, or are you just a little bit more cautious on consumer demand side because you obviously have some very good top line philosophy, especially in the Siding business, and some of your remarks are a little bit more cautious. Can you help me square those out?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, I think on the new construction it's the same number and then repair/remodel, when you think about big ticket R&R windows, I think that it is running around that 3% number. So, I mean, it could be higher than that, but I just put that stake in the ground. It wasn't any particular. I'm just looking at the data for the first six months.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

No. And Bob as you know, we did see, I would say, on the new construction side there is a little bit of a pullback or lull in kind of that April-May timeframe in terms of the starts levels. Now, as I commented on, June saw some recovery if you will and I think July as well. But it's not going to be a linear recovery as it hasn't been the last several years. So, it's got its ups and downs. And frankly those April-May starts of homes impact our business and kind of that July, August and September timeframe.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Right. So, if you look it that's the pullback and then if you look at the commodity price scenario moves out of quarter that's where we – I think from a standpoint, I'm not pessimistic, I just looked at the numbers and said, hey, look, that pullback hits us in these coming months and the commodity if it moved out a quarter which we think it did, I had to narrow the overall range, because I just don't enough time left. We're going to get there, we're going to get on both sides of those, and just running out of months to reach the top end of that range.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Now, that's helpful. Thanks. And just one quick one for Shawn. Free cash flow kind of where do you think you come in for the full year based on your guidance? And are you going to prepay debt like you did before? That's it from me. Thanks, and good luck.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

That's a good question. The good news is, Bob, we are still projecting a strong free cash flow generation. If you just did the high-level math and you took, even if you took the bottom end of our guidance range at $250 million, and you think about our fixed charges, you still windup with a cash flow generation, after taxes and CapEx and such of around $110 million or so, what are we going to do with that cash. We typically – we generate a lot of that in the fourth quarter, Bob. So that's a decision that we will probably make and deploy that cash either in late fourth quarter or the early part of first quarter 2018. And maybe if your question is around acquisitions, I think we haven't done anything in over two years. And frankly, there hasn't been a lot of activity that's out there. So, given unless something which would have to come along, our priority is deleveraging.

Robert Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Sounds good, gentlemen. Good luck.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt McCall of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. It's actually Reuben on for Matt. So, first, I just have a clarification. Last quarter, you guys talked about announcing an additional price increase in Siding, Fencing and Stone. I think that the call was in May. Is the one that you're about today in addition to that or it's the same?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

No. No. That price increase that we referenced in May, it was effective for the beginning of June, which obviously, at that point, we wouldn't have much color in terms of acceptance in that, but that's – we could see that in terms of the timing or the degree of realization on the first when we did was kind of below somewhat of our expectation, but still playing out at that point, but that was the price increase that we referenced.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And can you talk about – maybe you kind of walked though this in the bridge, but can you tell us what the price cost pressure actually was in Q2? And maybe what you're guidance implies that pressure (38:08) goes into, I guess, for the third and fourth quarters?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Sure. In our Siding segment, if you look at the margin, it was about 500 basis points. We expect about 200 basis points, 150 to 200 basis point improvement relative to that 500 basis points in the third quarter. And then as Gary mentioned earlier, by the fourth quarter, we expect to be on a year-over-year basis fourth quarter to fourth quarter on positive side of that equation.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Perfect. That's very helpful. And then last one from me is, I think you call that the 2x20 (38:54) initiative, can you talk about what kind of top line growth you need to get the 200 basis points? And maybe just elaborate on where you see the opportunities, whether its segments or is it manufacturing related, is it SG&A related? Can you just give us a little bit of more color?

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, yeah. So, we didn't get in a lot detail, but let me just break it down into four buckets, okay. So, if you do the – 25% of it is remaining synergies from the Simonton acquisition. Those are all ongoing that something that we announced here at the beginning of the year. We've not played it to the market, and it probably has 25% of that total, and that is putting down to one leadership group, have a one leadership team, one product category going forward.

I mean, we still respect that we have R&R plants and new construction plants. And we are in phase two of a phase 3 process. We think we'll have probably a little bit of which I don't know that we've baked it any of it in, but a little bit of those savings will come towards the end of the year. But they'll be all baked in 2018 in a run rate basis, so that's 25%. So it has nothing to do with – volume will only make it, probably improve it.

The other bucket of 22% is continuous improvement. And that's on automation, bringing another patch of extrusion in-house versus outsourced, and somewhat continuous improvement programs we have in the Windows side. And right now, we've got the automation. I'll just give you an example, one of the automated lines for our number one vinyl, it just in itself saves $1.5 million on churn of people a year. That piece of equipment is going in right here in the fall. We've got ordered another one, that's going to go in California. So, for the most part, some of that will be baked in, not zero probably in this year and probably 70% of it will be baked on a run rate basis next year that'll go into 2019.

The third is it kind of a transformation of our structure. Over the years, we've gone from being eight separate businesses to three business units, four business units. And so, we have centralized or transformed some of those products and will be doing that over time, and that's the structure that will probably happen in the next 12 to 18 months, so that'll be a late 2019 and a 2020 program.

And the final is called G&A efficiency. And quite honestly, that's back office systems. We have a lot of systems. Our front-end's fine, so to the customer, we're like all our window companies are on the same order entry, Siding's on a stabilized order entry. We have a CRM. So, we're not going to factor the customer, but because we have all these back – we got, what I call a treasure of cost, we can't get to, and that'll be a 2019 into 2020 category.

So, we've laid the stake in the ground. We've been working on this for probably eight months now and we'll give you more detail off record on how you can put that in your models.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Perfect. Thank you, guys, very much.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Reuben.

Yes.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And this will be our last call.

All right. Your next question comes from the line of Nishu Sood of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks. So, just following up on that the 2x20 (42:47) that is from the 12% in 2016 right. So, we're talking about 14%...

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, it's 200 basis points of EBITDA improvement, Nishu. That is correct.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Off of 2016, okay. Thinking about the entry-level, Gary, you mentioned in the opening comments.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Right.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

The entry-level recovery is underway. I just wanted to understand how you think that is going to play out though your portfolio? You've had the 7%, 8% growth in vinyl Siding already in the first half of the year. So, would we see it more on the remodeling side, because for many years early in the recovery the kind of big ticket, vinyl Siding, Northeast, Midwest was lagged and now that seems to have picked up. You think that can go further, or is it going to come more on the Windows side or is that what you're seeing more in the south actually, actually probably across most of the country? So, where exactly – how much of it is already in the trends, your numbers? And where do you think the delta is going forward?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, I think I'd look at it a little bit differently, because I think really the Siding side, we've probably had a larger increase of our volume on R&R versus the single family because of where the starts are. And if you look at any of the affordable housing, the reason that's been slow, as you know, is regulation and some mortgage issues and the builder trying to be able to build that house and make money, but when those houses start, they're probably going to put vinyl siding on them versus maybe a more expensive price of the cost cladding, and they're going to have vinyl windows and those vinyl windows maybe at the lower end of the mix, so I look at it as kind of 50-50. They're going to come right into our designer accents or shutters, they're going to come into the products that are, for us, maintainable but a good value proposition. But I'd kind of put it 50-50, actually.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And when you're saying 50-50, you mean between the (45:27)?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Between Siding and Window.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Oh! between Siding and, what about on the new construction, it sounded like you're upsizing the new construction more. So, does that tell us that you wouldn't expect to see as much of a boost as the recovery continues on the repair and remodeling side, it's normally, you talk about 12 to 18 months lag?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

No, I think on the R&R side, it's also tied to new construction too as well, right, because there's homeowners buy homes, they move. I think where we get more of a lift, Nishu, is on the new co side. And that's because the first time homebuyer has been really underrepresented, and that affordable home has been underrepresented, which all the builders are, they're all focused on it, they're all trying to crack that nut, and that plays very, very well for Ply Gem's products.

Shawn K. Poe - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

And then on the R&R side, I think it still grows at a reasonable clip because homes are, I think the average home is like 37 years old. So, if you look at this recovery in R&R, when everything being discretionary, I'm talking big ticket, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, I think people, for the most part, started making those repairs on the inside of the house. And now we're starting to see that they are coming on the outside. So, I think that's got some runway as well.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. So what has driven then the acceleration in sales on the Siding segment? Has it been more, and it sounds like it's been more on the new construction side there?

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, it has. I mean, the Northeast had a strong, I'll say, first quarter for sure, but I would also have to say, we've taken some market share in the Siding segment in the U.S. and in Canada for that matter, Nishu. So, it's been a combination of a strong start to the year in the Northeast on the new construction side kind of a generally solid R&R. And then I think as I said, we've also taken some market share as well.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Gary E. Robinette - Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Well, thank you, Shirley. Shawn and I would like to thank everyone for joining us for this morning. As always, we appreciate your interest and support for Ply Gem, and we look forward to discussing our business with you on our next earnings call. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

