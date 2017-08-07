Nvidia Could Beat And Bomb

Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings after the bell on August 10th. There are a few nervous days ahead for holders worried if the company can justify a stock price of $170. On the flip side, shorts will be just as concerned as the stock looks set to once again break to all-time highs and squeeze the life out of them all over again.

Unfortunately, I can't help ease the concerns completely. No one knows if earnings will beat or if we will see the first miss since June 2015. Analysts and Seeking Alpha authors seem divided too. Even those who successfully managed to call recent beats didn't seem to get the direction of the stock right. So what to do ahead of earnings?

The NVDA guide

Each stock has its own character created by its unique holders and how they react to events and situations. Two stocks also can be closely related (more on this later), but the first place to look for a guide on what happens in certain situations (such as earnings) is at your own stock's history.

NVDA may have beaten on earnings in each of the last seven quarters, but the way the stock has reacted has been slightly different each time. This can be attributed to the finer details in the release, such as forward guidance, but is also heavily dependent on positioning. The exact same earnings could provoke a completely different reaction depending if the stock has rallied 10% or pulled back 10% preceding the release.

Since we can only guess at the numbers, it is therefore important we look closely at what the stock has done and if its movements over the last few weeks and months can provide any edge.

Thankfully, NVDA has made these movements before. The sequence of events and price action into the February 2017 earnings are remarkably similar.

Now this doesn't guarantee price will take the same path, but it does serve as a warning; earnings beat in February and price headed straight down.

Related Stocks

Another warning perhaps comes from one of NVDA's main competitors, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which traded 10% higher on earnings and traded all the way back to pre-earnings prices within only two sessions.

However, AMD and NVDA stocks do not generally act in the same way. The companies may be comparable, but I am looking for comparable charts.

Out of all the earnings moves I have tracked, NVDA most closely resembles Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

Despite a convincing earnings beat, GOOGL failed to break higher, and when the break-out failed, price accelerated sharply lower.

Trading strategy

For the record, I would like to point out I am not a perma bear (or bull) or a serial top caller. I have written two articles on NVDA, one in January - Nvidia: The Bubble That Won't Pop which is self explanatory, and I called the reversal 9th June reversal.

At this stage, I am leaning bearish, but I cannot short as there is no set up and no way to define risk. All I have is a few interesting charts which may come into play at a later date. If NVDA gaps up 10% after earnings and holds the gains for several sessions, it will most likely continue higher and any historical comparisons will be useless.

However, if there is any sort of failure at $170 and NVDA either makes a failed high or starts to decline, I would look to short immediately looking for $140 and perhaps much lower.

Conclusions

I have identified some potentially bearish patterns and comparisons, and it warns NVDA could selloff even if it beats, just like it did in February, or like GOOGL did in July. Therefore, on August 10th, I will focus more on the reaction of the stock than the top and bottom line figures. If any new highs fail back below $170, it could signal a decline to $140.