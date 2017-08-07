ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A New Record Of $686 Billion At The End Of First Half Of 2017

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $10.61 Bn in June marking the 34th month of consecutive net inflows.

At the end of June 2017, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,286 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,227 listings, assets of $686 Bn, from 60 providers listed on 27 exchanges in 22 countries.

July 31, 2017

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reached a new record of $686 billion at the end of first half of 2017, according to ETFGI's June 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $10.61 Bn in June marking the 34th month of consecutive net inflows. Year to date, net inflows stand at record level of $63.85 Bn which is significantly above the $22.57 Bn at this point last year and significantly above the $55.69 Bn gathered in all of 2016.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $4.58 Bn in June, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $36.85 Bn, which is significantly greater than the net outflows of $3.98 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced a record level of $4.64 Bn in net inflows in June, growing year to date net inflows to $17.05 Bn, which is slightly less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $17.67 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $672 Mn in June. Year to date, net inflows are at $6.95 Bn, compared to net inflows of $7.53 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with $3.30 Bn, followed by Xtrackers with $1.44 Bn and Lyxor AM with $1.38 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows YTD with $19.58 Bn, followed by Lyxor AM with $7.70 Bn and UBS ETFs with $7.50 Bn net inflows.

