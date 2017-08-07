ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In Canada Reach A New Record Of $101 Billion At The End Of First Half Of 2017

ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $2.32 Bn in June marking the 9th consecutive month of net inflows.

At the end of June 2017, the Canadian ETF industry had 515 ETFs, with 668 listings, assets of $101 Bn, from 24 providers listed on 2 exchanges.

ETFGI reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada reached a new record of $101 Bn at the end of first half of 2017.

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Canada reached a new record of $101 Bn at the end of first half of 2017, according to ETFGI’s June 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

At the end of June 2017, the Canadian ETF industry had 515 ETFs, with 668 listings, assets of $101 Bn, from 24 providers listed on 2 exchanges. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.



ETFs and ETPs listed in Canada gathered net inflows of $2.32 Bn in June marking the 9th consecutive month of net inflows. Year to date, net inflows stand at a record level of $11,45 Bn which is significantly greater than the $8.32 Bn in net inflows at this point last year. Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $1.24 Bn in June, bringing year to date net inflows to $5.59 Bn, which is greater than the net inflows of $4.23 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $529 Mn in June, growing year to date net inflows to $3.16 Bn, which is slightly less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $3.51 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs gathered net outflows of $23 Mn in June. Year to date, net outflows are at $36 Mn, compared to net inflows of $139 Mn over the same period last year.

BMO AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with $868 Mn, followed by iShares with $487 Mn and Mirae Asset Global ETFs with $285 Mn net inflows.

YTD, BMO AM gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows YTD with $4.60 Bn, followed by iShares with $1.86 Bn and Vanguard with $1.62 Bn net inflows.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.