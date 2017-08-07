Scorpio Bulkers Inc.: Solid Earnings, Don't Expect A Dividend Quite Yet

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) released earnings on July 24th. Although revenue and earnings were below "consensus," the Company is thinly followed by equity analysts so consensus expectations are of limited value as a yard stick. The TCEs, revenue, and earnings were solid, the balance sheet improved due to the sale of two Kamsarmax vessels and the use of proceeds to pay down debt, and the prospects for the remainder of the year look good with Dry Bulk rates firming.

The most important event for SALT during the quarter was the reinstatement of principal payments on certain credit facilities that resulted in the elimination of restrictions on future dividend payments under all the credit facilities. This clears the path to a possible future dividend reinstatement, though it will be dependent on TCE rates and cash flow generation improving. The one blemish on the quarter was the charter-in of an Ultramax at an above market TCE. On balance, a solid quarter and another important milestone in the financial recovery of SALT.

Background

SALT owns 46 Dry Bulk vessels focused on two classes: Ultramax (28 vessels) and Kamsarmax (28 vessels). SALT will also begin a charter-in for 1 Ultramax vessel beginning August 2017 and it had 1 Kamsarmax chartered-in that expired in July 2017. All of SALT's vessels have construction dates between 2015 and 2017. It is an extremely young fleet. The Kamsarmax class, which is about 10% larger than a Panamax on a DWT basis, has increased in popularity with the opening of the larger third locks in the Panama canal.

Debt

SALT had $621.9 million in debt outstanding at June 30, 2017. Based on the Q2 interest expense net of the non-cash amortization expense for deferred financing costs of approximately $7.56 million, the implied annual interest rate on the debt was 4.87%. Debt maturities for the remainder of 2017 through 2019 are as follows:

Principal Maturities 2017 23.3 2018 36.7 2019 109.3

The Principal Maturities in 2019 includes the maturity of $73.6 million of 7.5% Senior Notes due September 15th, 2019. The Senior Notes are unsecured and are currently callable at par plus accrued interest. I need to review the Credit Facilities to verify whether there are any restrictions on the repayment of the Senior Notes prior to maturity (next article).

The Principal Maturities from the table above include the $45.4 million reinstated principal payments agreed to by SALT and creditors that resulted in the removal of the restriction on dividend payments. The repayment of these amounts will be as follows per the 6-K filed July 24th:

Under these agreements in principal, we will be required to make principal payments of approximately $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and quarterly principal payments ranging from $1.0 million to $4.5 million per quarter from the fourth quarter of 2017 through the fourth quarter of 2020.

SALT would need to generate $9 million and $10 million in Cash Flow From Operations after Maintenance CapEx on a quarterly basis to cover the principal payments on the credit facilities during the four quarters beginning Q4 2017. See below for a calculation of cash earnings for the Q3.

Simple Cash Earnings Model

The following is a back of the envelope cash earnings model for SALT.

The TCE assumptions are included in the table.

OpEx and S&G from Q2 are used for Q3, net of the amortization of restricted stock.

Interest Expense is net of the amortization of deferred financing costs. As stated above, the implied interest rate based on cash interest expense during Q2 was 4.87%. This was used to calculate cash interest expense for Q3. Principal payments during Q3 are assumed to be made at quarter-end.

Q3 principal payments are per page 2 of the 6-K referenced above. Even though the 7.5% Senior Notes are callable at par, they are assumed to remain outstanding for Q4.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Cash Earnings Model Q2 2017 Revenue Vessels (millions) Vessels Owned Kamsarmax 18 $15.71 Ultramax 28 $22.95 Charter-in Kamsarmax 1 $0.29 Ultramax 1 $0.54 Quarterly Revenue $39.49 OpEx $21.07 Less: Amort of Restricted Stock $(3.74) SG&A $7.56 Charter Hire Kamsarmax 1 $0.47 Ultramax 1 $0.61 Interest Expense $7.57 Cash Earnings $5.96 Principal Payments $(13.43) Cash Flow Shortfall Q2 $(7.48)

As noted above, SALT has ample cash of $149.3 million, even assuming that it calls the $73.6 Senior Notes at par, at June 30th to fund this shortfall. It should also be noted that principal payments will decline from a high of $13.43 million in Q2 to a range of $9 million to $10 million for Q4 2017 through Q3 2018. The quarterly cash flow shortfall for the subsequent quarters will therefore be more in the range of $3.5 million, at the current TCE assumptions. If TCEs for Kamsarmax and Ultramax vessels increase an average of $1000 per day, the quarterly cash flow shortfall will be plugged.

Conclusion

SALT had a solid Q2 and the reinstatement of principal payments due under various credit facilities that resulted in the removal of dividend payment restrictions was a very positive step. I would not anticipate a reinstatement of a meaningful dividend until SALT achieves positive Cash Flow From Operations less Maintenance CapEx and Credit Facility Principal Repayments. That milestone may still be a couple of quarters away.