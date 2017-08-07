ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed In The United States Reach A New Record Of $2.973 Trillion At The End Of First Half Of 2017

ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States gathered a record level of $46.58 Bn net inflows in June. This was the 16th consecutive month of positive net new asset.

At the end of June 2017, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,041 ETFs/ETPs, with assets of $2.973 trillion, from 113 providers listed on 3 exchanges.

All dollar values are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the United States reached a new record of $2.973 trillion at the end of first half of 2017, according to ETFGI's June 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

At the end of June 2017, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,041 ETFs/ETPs, with assets of $2.973 trillion, from 113 providers listed on 3 exchanges. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

Equity markets have performed well in the first half of 2017: the S&P 500 gained 9.34%, international equity markets outside the US were up 14.27% and emerging markets were up 16.69%. Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

ETFs and ETPs listed in the United States gathered a record level of $46.58 Bn net inflows in June. This was the 16th consecutive month of positive net new asset flows. Year to date, net inflows stand at a record level of $247.39 Bn which is significantly above the $66.30 Bn of net new assets gathered at this point last year.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a record level of $31.95 Bn in net inflows in June, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $174.24 Bn, which is significantly greater than the net outflows of $2.50 Bn over the same period last year.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced a record level $12.33 Bn in net inflows in June, growing year to date net inflows to a record level of $61.87 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $44.55 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $527 Mn in June. Year to date, net inflows are at $433 Mn, which is significantly below the net inflows of $17.85 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in June with $25.30 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $12.53 Bn and SPDR ETFs with $5.35 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $118.78 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $77.48 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $13.39 Bn net inflows.

