Teva Plunged More But Mylan Still The Better Pick

Since late 2013, the share prices of the two leading generics names, Teva Pharmaceutical Industry (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL), have moved largely in tandem with each other. This is despite several company-specific issues and well-reported controversies plaguing each of the two. Last week, even though Teva plunged much more than Mylan and its share price gap with Mylan widened to more than $12 in the negative, its Enterprise Value (EV) was still double that of Mylan. Teva's EV/EBITDA ratio was around 60% higher than that for Mylan.

With the share price of Teva having been decimated, the stock is looking tempting to "rebound" players. Nevertheless, caution is warranted as the extent of the generics pricing weakness remains uncertain. Furthermore, its net debt has continued to rise (4.56x EBITDA as of numbers reported in 2Q 2017 earnings, from 4.49 in 1Q) even as its debt ratings was downgraded one notch by Moody's Investors Service. For high risk-takers interested in the generics field, Mylan looks like the safer bet among the two. While Mylan remains mired in its Epipen saga, its drugs pipeline seems relatively healthier based on an overview comparison of recent filings. Financials-wise, Mylan's Debt-to-Equity is turned lower than Teva this year and it generated higher quarterly Free-Cash-Flow for the first time since 2014. In terms of percent of shares outstanding short, Teva superseded Mylan for the first time, albeit narrowly, last month. This could also signify market preference for the latter.

TEVA data by YCharts

TEVA data by YCharts

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Despite being the larger of the two, Teva generated lower Free-Cash-Flow than Mylan last quarter. While one swallow doesn't make a summer, the downtrend in Teva's FCF generation since 2015 is apparent. With weaker cash flows, its ability to pay down the substantial debt that came with the $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan diminished correspondingly. That gave Mylan the opportunity to score a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, below that of Teva's 0.91. Historically, Mylan has a debt-to-equity ratio higher than Teva. The announced reduction in dividend would help increase its cash position but that certainly didn't come off well for dividend seekers.

Another item in the Balance Sheet which caught my attention is the Goodwill and Intangibles. While Teva's Goodwill and Intangibles exceeded its EV, for Mylan, it is a fraction (75%) of its EV. For pharmaceutical companies, Goodwill and Intangibles are expected to be high due to the myriad intellectual properties (e.g. patents, trademarks, etc) and the reputation of the brands. Nevertheless, unlike physical assets, Goodwill and Intangibles are by nature challenging to value. The larger the Goodwill and Intangibles versus the EV, the higher risk that the former might be inflated and subject to write-offs in the future. Since Mylan has a lower GI/EV, it has the leg up on Teva.

TEVA Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Institutional Ownership

Up until May, Teva generally saw an increase in institutional investor ownership. Thereafter, the institutional investors reduced their holdings in Teva, with an acceleration in June. It is likely the downtrend continued and exacerbated last week. On the other hand, Mylan saw its percentage of shares owned by institutions rise from around 60% early in the year to 73% by end-June. A search revealed that Richard Pzena, the founder and co-chief investment officer of Pzena Investment Management, added a substantial chunk of shares to his existing holdings in the 2Q of 2017. In the prior quarter, a series of buy/sell movements by the fund managers turned out to be a net-positive in institutional investor ownership for Mylan.

While fund managers buy and sell stocks for various reasons and they might not be correct in their judgment (e.g. hedge fund Och Ziff suing Teva for misleading investors), a rising institutional investor ownership percentage on a stock logically imply an increasing confidence over the counter. It is akin to a stamp of approval by a team of professionals and deemed cognoscenti. The saying goes, we see further standing on the shoulders of giants. The institutional investor ownership trend should, of course, form just one part of an investor's consideration.

TEVA data by YCharts

Upside Risks for Teva

All's not lost for Teva it seems. The Israeli government suggested that it might provide support for the company though any aid plan would likely come with conditions. Sentiment might improve substantially once the company could source credible candidates for the vacant positions of CEO and CFO. Teva could do a Valeant, i.e. by selling off valuable parts of the company for cash. Ongoing positive developments on the approvals front would provide a boost. For instance, just today, the company received a FDA approval for its asthma medication.

Teva also has a significant treasury stock, which saw a large increase between 2011 to 2013 due to share buybacks. This treasury stock can be reissued to raise cash. In addition, as the shares are most likely to be sold below the purchase cost if the exercise occurs presently, there could be tax credits generated to offset the income.

TEVA data by YCharts

Conclusion

The shares of generics companies remain in a state of flux today. The historical metrics might not mean much with recent determined actions enacted to stem the negative developments. For instance, Teva just announced a cut in its dividend payout to devote cash for debt repayment. Nevertheless, the metrics comparison enables the understanding of the relative strengths and weaknesses at least till the recent quarter. Based on the selected metrics out of several others which I checked, Mylan showed an edge over Teva. Concretely, looking at the news flow of the two companies from the business perspective, i.e. drug approvals, Mylan seemed to have better prospects as well. Despite the sharp correction, the shares are, in my opinion, still not a certainty to profit from. If one is to choose between the two, I suggest looking at Mylan instead.

