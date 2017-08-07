Cineplex: Hiccups To The Bottom But Business Is Fine

Cineplex's strategy of becoming an entertainment business (not just theater) continues to evolve with its partnership with Topgolf.

The Media division saw its revenue fall and its costs increase, causing a dent to profits.

Theater attendance has dropped by 400,000, but its theater and food business remains strong, and has posted healthy revenue gains.

About six weeks ago, I wrote a piece on Cineplex (OTC:CPXGF) and explained how it was trying to adapt to the times. I had advised investors to sit back, watch Cineplex's strategy evolve, and collect the dividends. After its Q2-2017 earnings release where EPS plummeted to $0.02 from $0.12 a year earlier, I believe my thesis is still correct.

Here's why...

Cineplex's Theater Business Did Not Deteriorate in Q2-2017

Q2 financials show the box office and food concession revenues had performed in line with prior quarters. Box office revenue rose by 2.40% to $170,710 and food service went up by 4.73% to $101,398.

(Source: Cineplex Financials)

The attendance has definitely fallen in the past few quarters, but higher BPP (box office revenue per patron) and CPP (food concession per patron) revenues were able to make up for the loss.

(Source: Cineplex Financials)

BPP hit $10.36 per patron and CPP hit $6.03 for the first time in the last 10 quarters. These are record highs in comparison to the last 10 quarters.

I do see the theater business continue to be eroded with weak attendances - in the short term - mainly because of one reason: the blockbuster hits of 2017 were rather disappointing. There were quite a few anticipated blockbuster hits that just flopped on opening night. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) lowered its annual projections as a result of this.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) performed really well in its last quarter and draws a large consumer base because of its affordability (I admit, I'm a Netflix subscriber too). At the same time, I still go out and watch movies at the theater. An article was published in 2016 where key Netflix releases did not impact people going to the cinema for a movie.

Watching movies at the theater is just one form of entertainment among many. So for your entertainment dollar, movie chains such as Cineplex are really competing against sporting events, amusement parks, and other forms recreational entertainment.

Cineplex isn't just a theater company anymore, rather more of an entertainment business, which is why it invested heavily into growing P1 AG (Player One Amusement Group).

Its Diversified Business Continues to Make Money Albeit Slowly

The media revenue and amusement revenue is where the spotlight should be. The profits struggled a bit in its non-theater businesses. Its media division reported a drop in revenue while P1 AG has been consistently posting 20% gross margins.

The Rec Room business showed profitability at 6.77%.

It is hard to determine whether 6.77% is good or not. I had expected this number to be higher since the Rec Room is still new and has a "novelty" factor to it. I will be watching future quarters to see whether this rate grows or not.

At the end of the day though, the Rec Room business contributes only a small piece to the bottom line.

Cineplex continued to push its diversification strategy by committing to a new partnership with Topgolf and to bring its Topgolf entertainment experience into Canada. There are 5-7 Topgolf locations anticipated for its expansion into Canada.

Look Beyond Q2-2017

I believe the markets overreacted a bit to the drop in profits. The second quarter of the year is generally a slow quarter for Cineplex. In Q2-2016, Cineplex reported a net income of $7.212 million. This past quarter in Q2-2017, profits were $1.38 million (highlighted in orange):

(Source: Cineplex Financials)

The business saw its profits drop by $6 million from a year ago. I don't believe the entire business is in jeopardy, and the revenue from the theater business had actually gone up, showing investors that Cineplex is managing its box office business well. Its next largest revenue item (after food and box office), P1 AG, continues to perform well.

Management had increased the dividends by 3.7% to $1.68 annualized. If the business had been in trouble, I doubt the board would have increased its annual dividends at all.

Cineplex is looking to diversify, and there have been some hits to the profits, but this isn't something that would break the camel's back. I do foresee hiccups in its strategy, but overall, I don't think this is the end of the theater business, and I continue to be bullish in Cineplex's diversification strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.