First Data's (FDC) CEO Frank Bisignano on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Poillon, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Poillon

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to First Data's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our call today is being hosted by Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. Joining Frank on the call is Himanshu Patel, Chief Financial Officer. Frank and Himanshu will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of the slide presentation, as well as our earnings press release and supplemental schedules, are available on our website at investor.firstdata.com.

Throughout this call, segment revenue, expense and EBITDA growth rates referenced by Frank and Himanshu will be on a constant currency basis and exclude the impact from the divestiture of the Australian ATM business. After Frank's and Himanshu's prepared remarks, we'll open the call up to Q&A, and our standard ground rules will apply. We request that you limit your questions to one question and one follow-up in order to be fair to as many participants as possible. If we have time at the end, you can come back into the queue for another question.

Now, I'd like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to risks and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described in today's presentation, and in our 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. We'll also discuss items that do not conform to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. We've reconciled those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the earnings release.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Frank.

Frank Bisignano

Thank you, everyone. It's a pleasure to be on the call today. As we have in the past, I'll open with a brief recap of the second quarter's financial results. And then, I'll update you on some of our important initiatives.

Our adjusted EPS improved by 14% to $0.40 per diluted share. Segment revenue growth was 5% constant currency in the quarter and was evenly spread across the segments. Segment EBITDA increased 7% constant currency in the quarter.

Free cash flow was healthy at $448 million in the quarter, that's up $140 million over the prior year period. Year to date, our net debt has declined about $300 million, the majority of which occurred in Q1.

The absolute level of segment revenue and segment EBITDA were quarterly records. That's a great indicator of the momentum we're seeing across the business. However, we're not satisfied because we see significant opportunity improve from here and we'll continue to work diligently across the initiatives that we know will drive performance: enterprise level wins and renewals; client retention at all levels; international growth; investment in innovation and people; cost discipline; and proactive balance sheet management.

Now, I'd like to update you on a few key initiatives. Let me start by talking about GBS North America. Within this segment, we saw another quarter of healthy growth within our non-JV business and continued softness within our JV business as anticipated.

Our SMB direct business continues to see steady improvement, underpinned by ongoing improvement in attrition rates and healthy new signup rates, particularly through the digital channel. And the remainder of our non-JV business, which includes enterprise and ISO is growing.

As I just noted, the softness in our JV channel was anticipated during the quarter. We and our bank partners are in deep discussions to improve these businesses. Moving on, let me update you on the enterprise client space, where we continue to see strong momentum, in fact, I believe the strongest that I have seen since joining First Data.

I mentioned on our last call that we will quantify the backlog in our enterprise business. This represents annual revenue, associated with new enterprise business that has been signed but not yet implemented around. Currently, we estimate that value to be $200 million.

Now, let me walk you through a couple of notable wins we have this quarter in the enterprise space starting in North America. We had another competitive takeaway in the bank merchant acquiring partnership space. Valley National Bank with over 200 branches spread across New Jersey, Long Island and Florida, a fantastic regional bank addition to a long list of merchant acquiring partners in recent wins in the space.

I what, I would call a great example of an enterprise win, we won a deal with National Vision to provide acquiring services, STAR Network, TransArmor, TeleCheck and e-comm service as well as provide the hardware for more than 1,000 stores nationwide. And it was a competitive takeaway from two competitors for those services.

In GFS, we have a new processing client Manulife Bank of Canada. In our prepaid business, Walgreens chose Money Network as a key partner in their move towards operating all of their employees the option of election pay. And we also recently announced the important B2B digital Gyft card solution for Asda, Walmart's UK retail chain.

Our recent acquisition of Acculynk has case driven immediate momentum in our e-comm business. We closed the Acculynk acquisition early in Q2 in a short period, we've seen incredible client traction. We already sold the Acculynk debit solutions through a number of important enterprise client such as Priceline, Google, Alipay, Western Union and Green Dot.

Lastly, in the enterprise space, let me discuss traction we're having outside of North America. During the quarter, GFS close the new credit processing deal in EMEA with Ikano Bank in Germany to support the rollout of large furniture retailer's new private-label card.

In Latin America, we closed the new merchant acquiring partnership with Sicredi, one of Brazil's largest cooperative financial institutions. Operating in 21 Brazilian states through over 1,500 branches, this should only add to the strong moment that we've seen in Latin America.

We signed a deal with Plexus to provide payment solutions including e-commerce and mobile apps for Subway restaurants outside of the U.S. And we're expanding our financial institution solutions into new geographies.

In the Philippines, we had Robinsons Bank onto our VisionPLUS processing platform that's important, because it's a win in the country, where we previously had no processing clients. These wins will build upon the great growth we've seen across the international space led by our LatAm and APAC regions.

Now let me move onto other key developments. As we've announced last month, we closed the CardConnect acquisition post-quarter end, and we are really pleased with the progress we're making on the integration in the momentum of their business. We remain excited about the tools and solutions that CardConnect will bring to our distribution partners.

And on that front, as a start, we've already merged our North American agent business under the CardConnect's brand. In the ISV space, CardConnect the strong traction and we believe that we can accelerate its growth with the powerful combination of Clover and CardConnect.

Finally, a quick comment on portfolio management, as you know last year, we've sold a non-core ATM business in Australia, and just recently we announced an agreement to sell our business in the Baltics, a small non-core region for First Data. Looking ahead, you should expect us to continue to take steps that helped further optimize our business portfolio.

In closing, we continue to feel really good about what's ahead for us in 2017 and beyond. The first half of 2017 has been incredibly productive in terms of signing new enterprise level deals. And we will remain focus on continuing that momentum throughout the second half. All three of our international regions are seeing good growth.

The non-JV business within GBS North America continues its path to recovery and we remain focused on that business. With the acquisition of Acculynk and CardConnect, we feel really good about accelerating our e-commerce and ISV initiatives. We completed another active quarter of balance sheet improvements that Himanshu will cover for you in detail.

For all of these reasons, our confidence in meeting our guidance for full year 2017 and over the medium term is high. Now, I'd like to turn it over to Himanshu for a deeper dive into the quarter's financial results.

Himanshu Patel

Thank you, Frank. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I'm going to start on Slide 4, the summary of our Q2 results. I'll focus on the non-GAAP and segment financial metrics, which more closely reflect how we manage our business. Segment revenue, which modifies consolidated revenue, primarily to exclude certain pass-through costs and to proportionately consolidate the revenue of our major joint ventures was $1.8 billion in the quarter. This was up 3% on a reported basis, or up 5% excluding the impacts from currency and the divestiture of the Australian ATM business in September 2016.

Second quarter adjusted net income per diluted share came in at $0.40, up 14% versus the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven primarily by improved operating results and lower interest expense. Q2 total segment EBITDA of $786 million was up 5% on a reported basis or up 7% excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture.

Our reported Q2 2017 segment EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points to 42.5% in the quarter. During the quarter, we generated a healthy $448 million of free cash flow. I'll discuss cash flow in detail on our later slide. As Frank mentioned, the segment revenue and EBITDA results are quarterly records and that is notable because the fourth quarter is typically our seasonally strongest quarter for revenue and EBITDA.

Slide 5 is an informational slide, that summarizes financial performance for Q2, including a breakout of the results by segment. You can see on this slide for example, that our 5% total segment revenue growth reflects 5% growth in GBS, 4% in GFS and 4% in NFS. Let's discuss the segments separately beginning with GBS on Slide 6 and 7.

GBS Q2 segment revenue of $1.1 billion was up 3% on a reported basis or up 5% excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture. GBS segment EBITDA grew 8% on a reported basis or 9% excluding the impacts from currency and the Australian ATM divestiture. And its reported margin improved 210 basis points to 45.3%. Let me discuss GBS revenue results by region.

In North America, GBS saw 1% reported growth in Q2. Q2 GBS North American revenue growth excluding hardware, a metric, which by definition excludes the impact of the Clover accounting change was slightly positive, similar to Q1. Transaction growth remains solid in GBS North America in Q2 at 6%. I think it would be helpful to provide some color on GBS North American results by distribution channel.

Similar to last quarter, there was a measurable difference in the growth rate performance this quarter between our JV channel and what we collectively call our non-JV channel, which primarily comprises our SMB direct business, our enterprise business and our ISO business.

Our revenue in our JV channel, which makes up over 40% of GBS North America annual revenue declined modestly in Q2. The rate of decline in our JV channel in Q2 was comparable to that in Q1. Our JV businesses remain fundamentally healthy and the bounce back in lead flow that we saw from Q4's low point in Q1 held firm in Q2, although the absolute level of lead flow is still below year-ago levels.

The remaining portion of our GBS North American business for what we refer to as our non-JV channels, collectively posted low to mid single digit growth. We remain confident on a gradual improvement in GBS North America, supported by continued improvement in the SMB direct business, ongoing growth in enterprise and improving ISO business growing contributions from CardConnect and Acculynk and an eventual recovery in our JV business. Before moving onto GBS businesses outside of North America, I'd like to provide a brief update on Clover and CardConnect.

On Clover, the platform continues to see rapid growth, since its launch, we have shift over 350,000 units excluding the dongle version called Clover Go, and annualized processing volume across all Clover form factors is now about $45 billion that is up 75% year-over-year. These stats should, in no uncertain terms convey that Clover, which was barely a concept four years ago is today one of the fastest growing and scaled tablet based point of sales systems in the United States and its reaches expanding into the ISV market and in select international markets.

On CardConnect, as you know, we closed on the acquisition in early July, so its results are not included in our Q2 results that we report today. But I thought it might be helpful to provide some information on the company's results for Q2. CardConnect had a solid second quarter. Net revenue as a standalone company grew 17% compared to Q2 2016.

CardConnect continues to win ISV deal, closing several during the quarter such as DaySmart and another in the healthcare vertical, and it has a strong pipeline as well. More details on CardConnect to be shared in the coming quarters, but all told Q2 was a strong quarter for CardConnect with good moment as they joined First Data.

Moving to results outside of North America, GBS EMEA revenue grew 6% on a constant currency basis, driven by good growth in the UK and Germany. GBS Latin America continues to be an outstanding performer, its constant currency revenue grew 60% in the quarter driven by ongoing strong growth in our Brazilian acquiring business where revenues more than doubled in the quarter as we continue to grow market share.

We also saw solid growth in Argentina driven by inflation, good transaction growth as well as some benefit from regulatory pricing changes. This is now the 8th consecutive quarter in which GBS Latin America has grown over 40% constant currency, and we remain bullish about our ability to continue to post strong constant currency growth in this region.

GBS APAC grew 13% constant currency and excluding the impact of the Australian ATM divestiture with the growth driven primarily by demonetization in India. As a reminder through our majority owned joint venture with ICICI Bank in India, we are already one of the largest merchant acquires in this strategically important market, where card acceptance has begun to grow rapidly especially after demonetization. India is an important market for First Data, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities opening up in this market.

Let's turn to GFS covered on Slide 8 and 9. GFS Q1 segment revenue was $402 million representing growth of 2% or 4% excluding currency impacts. GFS segment EBITDA was $167 million, up 4% on a reported basis or up 7% on a constant currency basis. GFS reported margin improved 100 basis points to 41.5%.

GFS North American revenue declined 1% in the quarter, the decline was primarily driven by lower volumes in our card personalization business primarily attributable to strong EMV related volume comps in the year-ago period.

Importantly, our U.S. cards processing revenue continues to grow mid-single-digit driven by new business and internal growth. As we've stated on previous calls, we believe the volume declines in the card personalization business will start to moderate in the second half of this year particularly in Q4.

GFS EMEA revenue once again grew nicely at 10% on a constant currency basis in Q2, driven by new business and internal growth with the strongest growth in the UK. Looking ahead, growth in this business, should moderate over the remainder of the year as prior year comparisons become more difficult.

GFS Latin America revenue grew 14% on a constant currency basis in Q2, driven by good internal growth in Argentina and new business in Colombia. GFS APAC grew 24% on a constant currency basis in the quarter, driven by new business and internal growth primarily in Australia.

Please turn to Slide 10, to cover NSS. NSS Q2 segment revenue was $381 million, up 4% from the prior year. NSS second quarter segment EBITDA was $180 million, up 8%, and its margin improved 180 basis points to 47.2%. Let me talk a bit about the three main business lines within NSS. EFT Network Solutions revenue was flat year over year as transaction growth was offset by lower blended yield.

We expect gradual improvement in this business, driven by expanded relationships with current customers and new business from the continued rollout of our new products. Security and Fraud Solutions revenue were up 3% in the quarter, reflecting double-digit growth in our core security and fraud products, partly offset by decline in TeleCheck revenue.

Stored Value Network revenue was up 11%, driven by strong growth in our close-loop Gift Solutions business and our Money Network payroll card business.

Moving to free cash flow shown on Slide 11, we think of free cash flow, largely of cash flow from operations, less CapEx and distributions to minority interest. We provide the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to free cash flow in the appendix of the slide deck. This table on Slide 11 walks you from total segment EBITDA to free cash flow.

We had a strong cash flow quarter, in Q2, with free cash flow coming in at $448 million, that's up $140 million from the prior year period. Free cash flow in the first half of the year totaled $709 million, the improvement in free cash flow this quarter was primarily driven by lower cash interest, improved operating results and improve working capital, driven by a favorable cross-currency swap settlement.

I expect First Data's fully year 2017 free cash flow to be robust. Now, let's discuss our balance sheet. Slide 12 lays out our debt balance over each of the last three quarter ends, as well as the year ago quarter end. Two key points on the slide: first, our net debt declined by about $1.1 billion in the last 12 months; second, our net debt has declined by $304 million in the first half of the year and $274 million of that was just in Q2. The difference between the Q2 net debt reduction of $274 million and the Q2 free cash flow of $448 million is primarily attributable to two items.

$85 million of cash paid for the acquisition of Acculynk and approximately $50 million related to adverse FX impact on euro-denominated debt. Our leverage ratio defined as net debt to EBITDA is 6.1 times at June 30, down from 6.3 times at end of 2016. And our coverage ratio using 2017 cash interest guidance of $900 million is 3.3 times.

Please note that the CardConnect acquisition will impact our net debt in Q3 as the deal closed in early July.

Turning to slide 13, we provide color on recent balance sheet management activity. On the first quarter call, we discussed the April refinancing of $4.2 billion of term loans. We reduced the rate on these loans by 50 basis points and extended the maturity from 2021 to 2024. Then in June, we announced that we refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of U.S. and euro denominated term loans.

And finally, in late June we completed an amendment to our AR securitization facility, effectively increasing the borrowing capacity of that facility from $240 million to $600 million, reducing the rate from LIBOR plus 200 to LIBOR plus 150 basis points, and extending the scheduled termination from January 2019 to June 2020. Collectively, these three actions result in annualized cash interest savings of approximately $50 million.

At the bottom of Slide 13, you can see our projections for full year 2017 book interest expense of $930 million and cash interest expense of $900 million. Importantly, these figures are unchanged from our prior guidance despite the additional borrowings from CardConnect and Acculynk acquisitions, primarily reflecting the benefit of our various recent refinancing activities.

Turning to Slide 14, we provide some additional color on our debt profile. Our overall, cost of debt today is approximately 4.7% and approximately 70% of our debt is either fixed or hedged within a fixed range. You can see here that we have no material maturities until $1.3 billion of term loans and our AR securitization come due in 2020.

Now, let me cover some housekeeping items before I summarize and then open up for Q&A. Two key modeling items to consider, first, in GBS North America, please recall that in the third quarter of 2016 we highlighted some unusual items which inflated revenue in that period, thereby creating a headwind to year-over-year comparability in Q3 2017. As previously disclosed, those items were collectively worth $25 million in the third quarter of 2016, comprising approximately $13 million from a one-time pricing benefit triggered by changes in network assessment fees and approximately $12 million related to various other non-recurring items.

Second, in regard to modeling free cash flow, I want to point out that working capital, which has been slightly positive year to date, is likely to be negative in the second half, primarily due to timing impacts on settlement flows from day of week differences at quarter end in the second half of 2017 versus the second half of 2016.

As Frank mentioned, we reiterate our full year 2017 financial guidance we provided at our Investor Day. Let me summarize the 2017 full year guidance versus where we stand through the first half. We said, we expect constant currency segment revenue growth excluding the divested Australian ATM business to be 3% to 5%. We are at 4.0% year to date. We said, we expect constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth excluding the Australian ATM business to be 5% to 7%. We are at about 5.5% growth year to date with Q2 EBITDA growth exceeding Q1.

We said, we expect adjusted EPS growth of approximately 15% for the full year and we've grown 15% year to date. And we said we expect full year 2017 free cash flow to be in excess of $1 billion. We produced over $700 million of free cash flow in the first half.

Now, just to be clear, our guidance provided at our Investor Day last November did not contemplate acquisitions or divestitures. Obviously, we have now acquired CardConnect and will own it for almost two full quarters in 2017 and we will divest the Baltics business likely later this quarter.

We plan to provide the market with revenue and EBITDA growth metrics, both on a reported basis and on an organic basis. So we will continue to report a measure of growth that is on an apples-to-apples basis to our previously provided guidance.

In closing, we continue to feel very good about our business and financial outlook. Our global enterprise business continues to take share and grow nicely, helping to drive growth in each of the three segments. As Frank mentioned, we have a $200 million backlog in this business. Our U.S. merchant acquiring business is gradually improving on an underlying basis and we continue to believe the softness in our JVs will prove transitory.

In addition, two of our key initiatives related to the merchant acquiring business, ISV and e-commerce are being accelerated by our recent acquisitions of CardConnect and Acculynk. Our international regions are all growing at healthy rates and we expect that to continue. And lastly, our financials continue to benefit from healthy operating leverage and proactive balance sheet management.

With that, let me hand it back to the operator to open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi. Please go ahead.

Q - Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thank you. Hi, Frank. Hi, Himanshu. It's a solid quarter, congratulations. My first question is with regards to the outlook inclusive of CardConnect and Acculynk. If you could, walk through the impact of that. And I understand the 3Q comp issue you pointed out, Himanshu. But if I include Clover's improved penetration, CardConnect, the new wins and previous JV comps in 4Q and beyond, is there a reason why GBS growth heading into next year should not be closer to the mid-single-digit levels?

Frank Bisignano

Good morning, Ashwin. Thanks for the question. So you brought up a couple of points there, I'll take both of them. First, to be clear, when we talked about CardConnect and Acculynk, and we said we reiterated guidance, our guidance excluded the impact of CardConnect and it will continue to be measured on a basis that excludes CardConnect. And then we will also separately show obviously, what the business would do including CardConnect. So you will have an apples-to-apples comparison.

CardConnect, just to give you some dimensions, this year, obviously, we bought the company before their full year closed out. But they were a publically traded company. If you looked at their consensus revenue numbers for the year, they were about $180 million in full year revenue. Think about that translating into roughly $160 million of annualized revenue for First Data, because there is processing revenue that we have, that we would no longer report, even though there is no EBITDA impact from that. And think about us getting about half of that revenue impact for this year.

And so you can work through the math on that, but it will have a slight impact on growth rate for full year basis, obviously a little bit more meaningful on an annualized basis. The only other comment related to CardConnect to mention in terms of margins, just the way that businesses and their accounting for residual expense, their margins tend to be a little bit lower than First Data's total margins. Again, that's all publically reported information. So the impact of that will be slightly negative as well.

But, again, our guidance was previously excluding CardConnect and going forward for the next two quarters, we'll continue to provide, and with and without CardConnect. I think your question on - the big question on GBS North American growth rate for 2017 and also for 2018. I think you characterized it very well. I would not narrow it to Acculynk and CardConnect. I would say, enterprise, continued improvement in our SMB business, CardConnect, Acculynk, e-commerce all of those are things that will help us improve the growth rate of our GBS business.

And obviously, we think our JVs will also ultimately improve. There obviously the weak-point in the business right now, we probably would say we have less visibility in terms of whether that turns around in one month or in two quarters. But I do feel like those businesses have seen the worst point behind them in terms of lead-flow in the fourth quarter. So I think a general improvement in all of those businesses in 2018 is a good statement.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Thank you for that. And the second question was enterprise bookings, that's great to get that metric. What's the duration of conversion on that or any information on how the ramps look in terms of converting to revenues?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah, so we'll give you guys a little bit more texture at a later period in terms of how to think about that. But think about enterprise deals as they typically take, at least two years from sort of when you meet the client to when they actually hit the P&L. I would think about that $200 million, being spread over two full years, so it's not going to all show up in the next 12 months?

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from George Mihalos of Cowen. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

Great. Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. Maybe just to kind of follow up on - maybe just to follow up on Ashwin's question, can you kind of help us think through what the organic growth rate in North America GBS will be over the back of the year? I know it's been kind of flattish you are saying. How do you kind of think about that in third and fourth quarter?

Frank Bisignano

Third quarter will have the comparability issues we talked about. Those are items we had disclosed last quarter. But I do think if you remove that, which is just noise on year over year basis, it's not indicative of what's happening to the business sequentially. I think we would say, we still feel like there is a gradual steady recovery that's going to be happening in GBS North America.

The JVs are the item that is obviously what we're watching very closely. JV revenue growth excluding hardware, which creates a little bit of volatility or even including a hardware in that case, basically it was the same, just slightly better in Q2 versus Q1. But we have not seen lead flow get to a level that's at or above year-ago levels. It's still on a year over year basis down pretty significantly. It's just up sharply from the fourth quarter level sequentially.

So it's hard to say that the JV revenue headwind that's been happening in the business for two quarters is going to turn around tomorrow. We sort of need that lead flow to start stabilizing, which will probably - our best guess is that, it probably starts happening in the second half, primarily because comparisons on lead flow started getting very easy by the third and particularly the fourth quarter.

George Mihalos

Great. Appreciate that color. And just as a quick follow-up, the $45 billion of volume coming through Clover, is there any way you can break down for us, maybe how much of that is coming in through your JV partners versus First Data direct. And we'll be wrong to think about sort of the revenue yield on that business being in sort of the 60 or 70 basis point range, where a lot of the other integrated products are? Thank you.

Himanshu Patel

George, we'll come back to you offline on the by-channel breakdown, but we definitely have it available. To be clear, Clover is available through all First Data in North American distribution channels, so it's a product that sells to our alliances as well as our RSA business as well as our ISO business. So you're going to see a pretty broad-based distribution of Clover. Obviously, you're going to see more of that volume in businesses that are more SMB centric than national merchant centric.

Your second question about yields, I wouldn't want to disclose the specific number, but I think what maybe perhaps even more helpful for you is - we do have some good empirical data now for two plus years on Clover, particularly Clover Station, because that was the first variant that got launched. And I think it's fair to say, acquiring pricing, measured as DIA [ph] is higher on Clover versus non-Clover merchants. Retention rates are longer for Clover versus non-Clover merchants.

So I don't know what comparison, you are using externally, but we definitely see Clover driving better than lifetime acquiring revenue versus a control group that excludes Clover.

George Mihalos

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bryan Keane

Yes. Hi, guys, good morning. Solid results. Just on GBS North America strength, and enterprise and e-commerce in particular. Are those share gains? Or is that just a secular trend working in your guys' favor?

Frank Bisignano

No, I would say, we are heavily competing and winning. The reason, we talk about it is, because whether you think about this company three, four years ago or two years ago, this wasn't something we had. We talked about it, as we came out there, we would bring the whole enterprise and today Acculynk is part of that enterprise bringing global commerce solutions, and those are pure wins.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Helpful. And then just as a follow-up, just thinking about attrition in pricing in GBS, can you just give us the update there. What that looks like going forward? Thanks so much.

Himanshu Patel

Sure. So in our SMB direct business, which again it's about $500 million to $600 million within GBS North America, we saw over 500 basis point year-over-year improvement in attrition range at about 30 basis points sequential improvement. The attrition rate in that business sort of in the high 20% rate right now. That is - by the way the most conservative way of measuring attrition in the industry, it is a merchant count metric, it's not payment volume and it's not revenue. The associated attrition numbers on both of those other dimension is considerably lower.

I would say the sort of high-20s level and what we call the normal zone. We see some channels a little bit better some worse than that. We still think, we'll - this will go get a little bit better, but we do feel like we're past the heavy lifting on getting attrition in the SMB direct business under control.

Bryan Keane

Okay, anything on pricing?

Himanshu Patel

Pricing trends has been largely unchanged, we of course, we always say that in the SMB business, the most important way to have - to recognize good yield, it's actually work on attrition, because, oftentimes the merchants that trade are those that have been in your book for several years, which tend to be higher price and that's why we've always focused on moderating attrition. So you never going to have zero attrition, so you always have some price related pressure related to the guys that leave.

But I would say two things are probably helping us on our SMB direct pricing, one is attrition has gone down. And number two, in the second half of last year, we introduced simplified pricing, which, in general, has had a good benefit uplift on overall pricing. I wouldn't call that a deliberate price increase, but there was an effective price increase of a modest amount that was related to that.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Helpful. Thanks so much.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I'd like to expand a little bit on Clover, and obviously the volume numbers and the new account numbers are pretty impressive, especially given the short period of time which the product has been in the market. Could - qualitatively could you address a little bit how you see Clover being used?

In other words, is it more of a point-of-sale terminal replacement? Or is the ecosystem increasingly being used my merchants as basically an SMB ERP platform? I imagine that will help improve retention and the economics as well.

Frank Bisignano

It's Frank. I just come off of two days with Clover team on the future roadmap and the engineering, and we see tremendous amount of opportunity to still expand our ecosystem there. We have a lot of work to do on making it a best-in-class platform. And the use of it is, in many cases, for - if you look at Station, an application in a box really guided around this business.

So we came out with a product really in earnest a couple of years ago. I like remind us we had 10 engineers, when I got to the company, we have 200 out in Silicon Valley building applications, highly motivated. We've got a fabulous founder, who has become a very senior partner in the company. And that will be continued to be a great build out for us.

So we think we are in the infantile stages on that volume. And we also think the combination of CardConnect and Clover. And the industrial strength infrastructure of First Data behind it will also be used by a lot of partners to help build their business also. So I will consider it as very early, clients using it as a full suite of applications. We have ease-of-use issues to work on and other things just to be best-in-class. But the business case has clearly been proven.

Himanshu Patel

And Andrew, I would just add your observation on used case is - it's a good question. When we started Clover, I think we had a much smaller view of the target market is really small merchants, simple retail, QSR. If you look at the evidence today, Clover has already stretched comfortably into mid-market, you see that with folks like bypass, which are using it in stadiums, and it's starting to touch portion of enterprise.

It is rapidly starting to move into the ISV space, which is a whole different dimension was not the original kind of design logic when Clover got launched four years ago, but it's clearly one of the big differentiators we believe we have it as we entered the ISV space.

And it's actually got great appeal in international. It's available in the UK, in Ireland, will shortly go into Latin America, and ultimately into parts of Asia as well. And that by itself is really attractive to ISV developers, who want to get retail side of the U.S. And so I think, we've been pleasantly surprised as we sort of add and build on the form factors and the functionality of the platform. How the sort of range of the platform is definitely had gotten much wider than where we originally thought it would be three, four years ago.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. That helps a lot. Thank you. And just a quick one on big-box or Tier 1 retail, any color on trends there, as it relates to your business? Thanks.

Frank Bisignano

We have a number of very good growing clients on that space. And so we want to be there for every one of our retailers on top of that. And so the way, we think about it is, we want to bring our whole enterprise solutions to them. But we've been fortunate with our digital and our e-commerce solutions that they're well adopted by our clients.

Andrew Jeffrey

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Darrin Peller of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Darrin Peller

Hey, guys. Thanks. Just want to start off on the margin side. I mean, obviously, another very strong quarter better than our estimates. And I guess, I'm just curious, where you think you are in the expansion opportunities, some of it is obviously operating leverage, but it seems like it continues to be more than that still from initially the date of the IPO. So can you give us a little bit color on where you are in the cycle and the life of the margin, and how much more we have to go?

Frank Bisignano

I think the first thing to think about is this is a company with a series of business mixes, and we have different margin against all our businesses. But we've continued to tremendously invest in our technology, both to modernize the company to be a digital player places we weren't. You see how Clover investments and those others.

So one of the things, I like to point out is, we are still able to eke out productivity gains, if you look at margin expansion in that matter, while heavily invested, we've grown ourselves, we've tremendously innovated. And we expect that - as we would always say that we'll continue to work on productivity, plow most of it back in the business but look at gaining positive operating leverage.

Himanshu Patel

I would just add, Darrin, the - obviously, we saw 100 basis points of reported margin expansion in Q2. Absolute margins were very healthy at 42%. If you go back to our November Analyst Day and sort of squeeze the difference between EBITDA growth and revenue growth, you would imply about, call it, 50 basis points of margin expansion that was implicit in our guidance for the full year.

We'll probably comfortably be able to do that if not a little bit better for the full year on an organic basis. The only footnote I would give to that is - keep in mind CardConnect is a lower margin business, so you have to sort of adjust the math a little bit. It's not necessarily going to change the overall narrative of margin expansion, but it will create a sort of apples-to-oranges comparison of margins as it starts on-boarding. Yes.

Darrin Peller

All right. Thanks for that color, Himanshu. And then, just a quick follow-up, I mean, the international side of GBS, it continues to be extremely strong. I mean, I guess, it's - we spent a lot of time on GBS North America supply on the call, but I mean that area keeps getting bigger, and its growth rate is continuing to hold up. So I mean in terms of the thought process around sustainability to some of those areas.

Can you give us a little color on what's happening there and how sustainable this can be? Obviously, putting size in context would be a factor. But beyond that the drivers there, are you taking share? What's happening? And how long can this last?

Frank Bisignano

I'll start in Latin America, I think, when we did the IPO, we talked about Brazil, and we had about zero revenue there. You could see the whole Latin American franchise growing merchants at a very, very solid pace. We like to think about market share in Brazil north of 2% from 0%, and a very big growth market. We feel good about what we're doing in Colombia, you will see that on-boarding further.

We feel very, very good change in Argentina and our alignment. We have a fabulous franchise in Argentina, and we're reinvesting. And so I think Latin America has been a standout. You see Asia Pac, once we divested of the non-core asset in there and reinvested.

India is always tricky on yield, but it's a growth market, and we are a very, very good decision there. In EMEA, we probably have a little more work to do around our JV's there, but we feel very good about partners like Allied Irish, ABN AMRO and Lloyds, who's been a fabulous partner. We've set up a structure with regional leadership that allows these to run and thrive on their own much like we've seen in other companies - countries - companies run their countries. And I would expect the growth to continue that's undeniable.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Jim Schneider of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

James Schneider

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just one question on GFS for a second. If you look at the account on file growth in North America, you've been delivering mid-single-digit growth, which has been pretty solid for several quarters now. If you look at the enterprise pipeline, you talked about before and just kind of the pipeline of the overall book of business that you see there, do you think that's kind of a sustainable level of growth you think over the coming year or so?

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, we believe so. I mean, that growth rate in AOF that you see in North America is a function of internal growth of existing clients, as well as new business onboarding. But I think between both of those, we feel pretty good about it, mid-single-digit medium-term output for accounts on file growth in GFS.

James Schneider

Great. And then maybe just as a follow-up, can you maybe talk about whether you're making any changes to your European strategy kind of broadly speaking? I mean, obviously you've done the divestiture actions and obviously the growth in the other parts of business has been pretty solid there. So can you maybe comment on your overall investment levels in terms of driving growth in that business and kind of how you're shaping up fully over the next year or so?

Frank Bisignano

Well, I think when you look at our footprint, whether it's Poland, Germany, the UK, Ireland, the places that where you have scale, we're continuing to invest. You hear us talk about Clover going outside the U.S. And that's an investment of size that is appropriate and we've already have that today going on. So I think we look at how to run our European franchise in a way to grow merchants, keep out partners and ourselves completely aligned, and bring more tools to that market. I mean, something like Baltics was very, very clear.

You as Himanshu said, you should expect us to look at non-core assets as things to share. But where we have large company infrastructure, large country infrastructure and we have a path forward you'll watch us put more money into them and continue to grow them.

Himanshu Patel

I think that is the right message. I would not view the divestiture of politics as we are leaving Europe or trying to downsize in Europe for the sake of downsizing. There are markets in Europe that are highly, highly attractive to us and we're going to be investing more in those areas that we've done before. And then there is a couple of areas that were non-core. So we thought a midsize on that. I wouldn't view that Baltics as a sweeping statement about our intention on Europe. Our intention on Europe is to be a key player in that market, to grow in that market, run a unified GBS and GFS business in that market.

James Schneider

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Craig Maurer of Autonomous Research. Please go ahead.

Craig Maurer

Yeah, hi, thank you. A fast question about STAR, on the IPO road-show STAR was considered one of the big pillars for future growth. Yet, growth seems pretty timid right now. So I was hoping you could comment on your - if your thoughts have changed around that business. Thanks.

Frank Bisignano

Well, our thoughts clearly haven't changed and our investment in the business hasn't changed at all. We built out panelists and that volume is very, very good. We've invested in signature. We've tested signature. We've run it through our labs. Many places need work in large, large institutions for us to be able to accommodate that. But I mean, our conviction to STAR is a very leading debit network. It has great receptivity in both large and small clients. And so our thought process has not changed at all in that.

Craig Maurer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Bradley Berning of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead. Mr. Berning, your line is open. Please go ahead with your question.

Bradley Berning

Good morning, sorry about that. Given the JV's announcement that you had with FLEETCOR and the regulatory objections to that, and the number of kind of mergers, opportunities being discussed in the industry, can you talk a little bit more about what were the objections to that joint venture coming together, so we can contemplate how that may or may not impact opportunities for you? And given all the other industry consolidation, could you comment about how does that strategically impact the opportunity sets and competitive deal for you?

Frank Bisignano

Well, I wouldn't comment on the regulatory side of it. Us and FLEETCOR came to a decision together on how to proceed. And people talk about, they heated up the environment in the space of acquisitions and deals. I think that's been the pace of this industry for a long time. And if you would go over, over time, one of the disadvantages this company have had is the inability to be an acquirer of assets and we feel very good about the things we've acquired, both Acculynk and CardConnect. And we expect to talk to you very deeply about the value they create over the next couple of quarters.

That kind of how it's it, and we have the ability to do things, which we didn't have the ability to do before.

Bradley Berning

And one follow-up on free cash flow. It was obviously very strong this quarter. CapEx, looks like it comes down a little bit. Can you expand a little bit further about CapEx requirements and whether you see free cash flow margin continuing at these levels and expanding further from here or was this quarter a little bit of anomaly versus the growth in top and bottom line on the other metrics?

Himanshu Patel

Yeah, two items on cash flow. One, your first question on CapEx, we had about $256 million on CapEx year to date. I would probably think about a sort of a low 500s number for the full year. And then the only thing on second half cash flow outside of EBITDA and interest which we're providing, obviously, a bunch of other dialogue around is the working capital comments we mentioned. There was - working capital was a slight favorable year to date. You should expect it to be negative in the second half, primarily because of timing issues around settlement flows.

Bradley Berning

Understood, thank you for that.

Operator

The next question comes from Lisa Ellis of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Harshita Rawat

It's Harshita Rawat dialing in for Lisa Ellis. Can you perhaps talk about the PFAC sort of you announced in the press release in terms of who are the target customers?

Frank Bisignano

Sure. That was - the PFAC announcement was one announcement of multiple initiatives we have in our global e-commerce business. And it's really targeted around payment facilitation, which is one of the big themes inside of new-age e-comm clients. And so, I wouldn't view that as really a whole new addressable market we're necessarily opening up. I would just view that as one additional feature and product capability enhancement that we're doing on a list of probably three or four things we're doing in the commerce space to really make ourselves what we think will be one of the most differentiated e-comm players globally.

Harshita Rawat

Got it. And then, with regards to that, can you sort of talk about the value proposition on your e-commerce products versus other strong online acquirers like Stripe or Braintree?

Himanshu Patel

Our clear number one differentiator is really for global enterprise e-comm clients, who need multi-currency, multi-country and multi payment method, capabilities with one single point of integration. There are lots of local e-comm players. There is a lot of SMB-focused e-comm players. But when you really get into global enterprise e-comm, the list of players that truly provide multiple countries, multiple currencies, multiple payment-methods is very few. And so, we think we're very differentiated in that way.

Harshita Rawat

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

And the last question will come from David Togut of Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

David Togut

Thanks. Good morning. The GFS North America, revenue was down 1%, accounts on file up 6%. I appreciate the call out on the decline in card personalization revenue. But could you drill down a little bit into price and price mix in that business and how you expect it to evolve over the next 12 to 18 months?

Frank Bisignano

Yeah, David, there is nothing really to read in terms of average pricing per card processed in that. It's an easy place to go, but that's not really the driver of the discount, between AOF growth and revenue growth in GFS North America. The vast majority of that difference is due to a double-digit decline in our plastics card personalization revenue. Again, with the absolute level of production we have in that business right now it's probably closer to normal. It's just the year-ago comparison was exceptionally strong, particularly in Q2.

Q2 is actually our highest volume quarter for plastics personalization in the company's history. So it is a tough comp. That comp is going to be better in Q3, particularly better by Q4. That's the primary driver behind why you see overall GFS North America revenue growth at negative 1% versus card count being up in single digits.

David Togut

Would you expect mid-single-digit revenue growth in GFS North America in Q3 and Q4?

Frank Bisignano

I wouldn't say that. Not necessarily in Q3, because you're still going to see some of the same plastics comparison issues. You will likely see an improvement for sure by Q4. But on an underlying basis, if you removed all the noise around our plastics and output services business, we feel like that is a mid-single-digit growing business from a revenue perspective.

David Togut

Thank you very much.

Frank Bisignano

Yeah.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Frank Bisignano, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Frank Bisignano

I'd like to thank everyone again for joining us on this call this morning. I and we all look forward to speaking with you over the next coming weeks and months. And have a great day and thank you for your interest.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

