Netflix Can Turn Millarworld Into A Mini-Marvel

Netflix (NFLX) just made its first acquisition, and itis one that many people might scratch their heads over. Netflix is acquiring Millarworld, an indie comic book publisher most famous for the movie Kick Ass.

Unless you're in the comic book world, the first question that surfaces here is what is Millarworld? Is it like a niche Marvel or DC Comics that only comic book enthusiasts know about? For now, the answer is yes, and that is why Netflix may have found a hidden gem. We are bullish on this acquisition because we think Netflix can turn Millarworld into the next Marvel (or a mini version of it). Investors don't seem to really care about the acquisition right now (NFLX stock is little changed on the news), but the long-term benefits could be quite significant.

It's no secret that Disney (DIS) scored big when it acquired Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009. Ever since, Disney has benefited from the massive box office success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks in large part to superhero movies, Disney has dominated the box office for some time, and that trend is continuing this year. Disney is behind 2 of the top 3 grossing films so far in 2017, and one of those is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But it's also no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is winding down. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was launched as a three phase project, and Phase 3 is set to end in 2019 with what many view as the culmination with a final Avengers film.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there might not be a Phase 4. In an interview with Collider, Feige said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look very, very different after 2019.

That means it's a whole new ballgame for superhero movies after 2019, and that opens the doorway for new superhero movies and shows to jump into the spotlight. Enter Millarworld, who will benefit from an infusion of resources and distribution from Netflix.

Looking at Millarworld's content portfolio on the company's website, we gather that this is the type of stuff that Netflix can do a lot with. The story-lines appear unique and the characters sound compelling. For example, there's Huck, the blue-collar story of an all-American, small-town, cape-less superman who tries to lead a normal life as a gas attendee despite his gifts. There's Jupiter's Legacy, a story which closely examines the relationships between generations through the lens of a drug-addicted girl who lives in the shadow of her superhero parents. There's Empress, which centers around a mom trying to defend her kids from their alien dictator father, and MPH, a story about kids who find a drug which makes them super speedy (think Limitless meets Chronicle).

All in all, the stories appear compelling because they seem so different than the typical superhero tale which has run its course. After all, after 22 Marvel movies by 2019, consumers will tire of the same-old superhero story-line. They will need something different. Millarworld is different. Its sometimes edgier, sometimes darker, and sometimes more tangible.

We can realistically see almost each of Millarworld's titles being transformed into a Netflix original. One titles which has already turned into a movie, Kick-Ass, was a big hit because of how it broke the original superhero script.

Netflix will take these alternative superhero stories and turn them into compelling originals. That's big, because as we've noted before, NFLX stock trades on the quality of its underlying content (good original content boosts sub numbers which boosts the stock). With NFLX stock, then, we follow the content. Considering this acquisition should allow for some pretty compelling original content in the pipeline, we remain bullish on NFLX stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.