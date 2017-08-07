BroadSoft (BSFT) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 07, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Christopher Martin - BroadSoft, Inc.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Analysts

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

William V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Catharine A. Trebnick - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Vijay Bhagavath - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

Michael Latimore - Northland Securities, Inc.

Christopher Martin - BroadSoft, Inc.

With me on today's call are Michael Tessler, BroadSoft's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Tholen, BroadSoft's Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, BroadSoft issued a press release discussing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website or the SEC's website. We would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, BroadSoft management may make forward-looking statements including statements regarding the company's future financial and operating results, future market conditions, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, and the company's future product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on BroadSoft's current expectations and beliefs and are based on information currently available to us.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, those factors contained in the risk factor section of the company's form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on February 23, 2017.

All information provided in this conference call is as of August 7, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made on this call to confirm the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Also, in light of Regulation FD, we advise you that it is BroadSoft's policy not to comment on our financial guidance other than in public communications.

Certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on our convertible notes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and non-cash tax benefit and expense. Collectively, these items totaled $16 million in the quarter.

Also on this call, when we use the terms cost of sales, margin, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, operating income or net income, we are referring to non-GAAP figures. Additionally, when we use the term EPS, we are referring to diluted non-GAAP EPS. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in our earnings press release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.broadsoft.com.

I will now turn the call over to BroadSoft's President and CEO, Michael Tessler. Mike?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. Good morning and thank you for taking the time to discuss our second quarter 2017 results. During the quarter, we saw some exciting proof points which demonstrate that our strategic investments are translating into results. I'll talk more about this later in my prepared remarks.

We were pleased with our financial results. For Q2, we achieved $89 million in revenue and $0.40 in non-GAAP EPS. As typical, Jim will provide additional details regarding our financial results as well as updated guidance later in our prepared remarks. We believe our investment and execution on our product innovation and go-to-market will continue to drive our leading position in the cloud unified communications marketplace. So I want to provide an update on the three strategic objectives for 2017 that we outlined last quarter: Expand our BroadCloud offering and customer base, accelerate our sell-through, and drive adoption and innovate on our BroadSoft business suite of products.

Let me start by sharing a few updates on how we are expanding our BroadCloud solution and addressable markets. The first is our expansion of BroadCloud into the Australian market. We recently went live with our launch customer Optus, which is the second largest telecommunications company in Australia. Optus is using BroadCloud for a solution called Optus Loop to target country's small and medium-sized business customers. The SMB market is a key segment in Australia and employs nearly 70% of the country's workforce. We believe the Loop offering is well-positioned to address market demand for mobility and service flexibility.

Loop delivers a full suite of unified communications services based on the BroadSoft business, UC-One application including hosted voice conferencing, instant messaging and presence, soft clients, desktop and file sharing as well as virtual meeting rooms. I just returned from a visit in Australia and I'm very excited by the level of activity I saw. Australia has been a great market for us for many years and we had a great – very strong share in both the SMB and enterprise segments.

We believe that our new cloud capabilities in the country should enable us to continue to expand our position in this strategic market and we look forward to launching additional partners in Australia later this year. Importantly, with this launch, we now have BroadCloud deployed in six countries and expect to further expand into additional countries in the near future.

The second major BroadCloud update is the expansion of our business into the public sector which includes a key segment for us, the Federal Government. As we've talked about in the past, we see a large and currently underpenetrated opportunity selling our unified communication solutions into the public sector vertical. Federal agencies in particular are starting to aggressively drive ahead with strategic initiatives to move to cloud-based communication solutions to lower cost and replace outdated Centrex and premise-based solutions.

In an effort to capitalize on its market opportunity, we've been investing time and resources in becoming FedRAMP compliant. I'm very pleased to share that we completed the implementation of all the required process controls and documentation for our Government Cloud UC solution for FedRAMP security accreditation. As a result, you can now see BroadSoft as an in-process vendor on the FedRAMP.gov website. It's a great accomplishment as it gives us and our partners the ability to aggressively target additional Fed opportunities. This is a result of lots of sweat and effort by many of our employees and I couldn't be more proud of the whole team.

Similarly, as important for being successful in the public sector, we've also cultivated relations with channels that are already approved as vendors on the relevant GSA schedule that provide for the Federal Government's purchase communications product and services. It's these go-to-market relationships that I want to provide some details on now.

We've partnered with Verizon and our Government Cloud UC suite is powering their Virtual Communications Express or (07:22) for government solution which is now available on the WITS 3 contract. The WITS contract provides communication services for a number of agencies in the Greater D.C. Metro area. This contract vehicle provides us an opportunity to place hundreds of thousands of legacy Centrex seats over time.

I note that we have a long history of providing cloud services to Verizon. When we launched BroadCloud several years ago, Verizon was an anchored tenant with an offering targeting private sector companies. This has grown into a very successful business with customers ranging from SMBs to 10,000-employee plus large enterprises. We look forward to seeing similar success in the VCE for government service.

Another recent important win in the public sector space was with CenturyLink. CenturyLink recently announced that it added a Government Cloud using powered UCaaS solution for their GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. Schedule 70 is extremely valuable given that Federal state and local government buyers all procure through this contract vehicle. CenturyLink has been a long time partner of ours and we're happy that they've selected BroadSoft to address next-generation public sector opportunities. We see a lot of promise in this endeavor. They've been building up their overall public pipeline and they've already signed deals with several government customers which will begin to implement later this year.

These wins are both great news, but perhaps the most exciting Federal traction data point that I can provide you is the government's announcement last week of the vendor awards for the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions, or EIS contract. This contract is the main component of the GSA's telecommunication services portfolio as successor vehicle replacing the legacy networks contract.

Currently, Federal agencies spend over $2 billion a year in telecommunications services off of networks and other related contracts. EIS has a minimum of five-year life, but is likely to be in place for 15 years. So it's focused on providing flexible future-proof next-generation communication solutions. We think we're well-positioned to capitalize as our Government Cloud UC solution is powering several of the companies who were awarded.

And our second strategic objective for 2017 is driving adoption and continuing to innovate on our BroadSoft Business suite. As you recall, our BroadSoft Business suite is comprised of an integrated suite of a unified communications contact center and team collaboration solutions. These applications all leverage BroadSoft Hub cloud service that simplifies work by displaying relevant contextual information based on whom the user is communicating and by integrating with a number of third-party apps.

I want to share some quick updates on the business suite. First on Hub. Last quarter, we announced the general availability. Now I'm pleased to announce our first customer win and deployment with a U.S. carrier. One of the primary drivers that led to this win was the service provider's desire to improve and differentiate the end user experience. They also see Hub as a glue to potentially add other BroadSoft business apps in the future to further differentiate their offering.

In a report by IntelliCom Analytics, measuring both on-premise and cloud PBX line shipments for Q1 2017 North America, BroadSoft was ranked third overall and comfortably (10:30) the largest cloud provider. I think it's really exciting to get such tangible evidence of the significant emergence of cloud-based communications relative to legacy PBX players and the strength of our market position. We believe this achievement serves as a proof-point that we to our service providers, using our platforms are the leading choice for enterprises looking to move in the hosted communications.

On our CC-One contact center solution, we continue to be very excited by the opportunity. Our solution is differentiated. It scales costs (11:00) equally from SMB environments to multi-location, multi-country, large enterprises. CC-One utilizes advanced analytics to improve the outcome of contact center interactions.

As our partners are being successful at selling the solution, I wanted to share a couple of 100-plus seat wins that highlight our product strengths. The first is a competitive replacement of one of the largest distributors of specialty auto products had turned to BroadSoft to equip their global call center of 300-plus agents. The company's been using a different cloud solution to manage and route their inbound and outbound calls but felt that lacked the required agent productivity features. CC-One was selected over the incumbent as well as other competitors due to its rich agent desktop functionality and ability to meet all the customers' technical and commercial requirements as a single vendor.

The second example is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. They required a solution that could flex up quickly to as many as 700 agents during their peak season. They chose CC-One over the incumbent premise-based solution because of its proven ability to scale on a geo and number of agents basis, and deliver a highly available and reliable service.

The third strategic objective is to accelerate sell-through by leveraging our Powered by BroadSoft go-to-market programs. We launched our Powered by BroadSoft channel management and co-branding program at the start of the year. Its primary focus has been to help our customers to use digital marketing and other complementary approaches to improve the experience of the entire buying journey from selling to on boarding to adaption, which are all important for success. This approach is resonating with service provider customers and driving their desire to work with us. We're up to over 70 participants now and in active discussion with many more.

I want to take a few moments to share one of our Powered by BroadSoft success stories with you. You may recall from last quarter we talked about working with a Tier 1 carrier to run a fully digital marketing campaign on their behalf to target a specific end vertical. We worked hand-in-hand with this customer to design an e-mail design, build a microsite and develop qualified sales leads that were turned over to customer's internal sales organization to close.

The success of this program resulted in this customer wanting us to replicate it for additional verticals. We're also starting to work with the same service provider in another geo region. What's interesting to note with this new geo program is that it won't be a traditional e-mail campaign but rather one focused on leveraging social media platform. So you can see, we're really looking at different kinds of digital touch points on how to best start the buyer journey for prospective end users.

Let me close by providing an update on our network transformation projects. As a reminder, last quarter, I highlighted that few of our service provider partners that identified some customer activation challenges as they start to migrate customers off their legacy networks. It's important to emphasize that in all these projects, BroadWorks is fully implemented and in production, and our service provider customers continue to actively sell in the marketplace growing their new subscriber base. We continue to believe that these service provider partners will be positioned later this year to more actively migrate legacy customers and then this should drive more meaningful software revenue from these projects in 2018 and beyond.

To wrap up, we are pleased with our second quarter and first half financial performance. We believe we enter the second half of 2017 with continued positive business momentum as we build on the achievements for the first half of the year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jim. Jim?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I want to first review our Q2 results and then discuss our guidance for Q3 and the rest of the year.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $89 million, up 9% from the year-ago period. Billings were $86 million, down slightly year-over-year. We achieved Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.40. On software, license revenue for the quarter was $37 million, up 9% year-over-year. Software license billings in the quarter were $31 million down 6% from Q2 of last year.

Subscription and maintenance support was $43 million, up 17% year-over-year. Of the $43 million, maintenance support revenue was $28 million, up 15%. SaaS revenue was $15.5 million up 21% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $9 million, down 19% year-over-year. Professional services billings were $16 million, up 15% from the prior-year period.

Overall, while Q2-over-Q2 for revenue and billings looked a little soft on a comparable basis, overall revenue came in,. in line, to above where we expected it to be. As I'll discuss later, we expect the second half of 2017 will be a strong revenue and billings half for us, up quite a bit from our first half. The big drivers will, of course, be software and professional services.

For Q2, we had gross margin of 76% versus 77% in the year-ago period. We saw improved software and SaaS margins, but this was offset by lower professional services margins. PS margins were negatively impacted as revenue for much of the activity in the quarter was deferred. We achieved operating margins of 15% relative to 19% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses in the quarter totaled $54 million up $7 million year-over-year, with the primary driver being increased head count growth, both organic and through acquisition. Our expectation for Q3 2017 is that cost of sales plus OpEx will grow approximately $1 million from Q2 2017 with the majority of the growth occurring in OpEx.

On the balance sheet, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $379 million at the end of the second quarter. Accounts receivable of $103 million was up from $96 million in Q1 and deferred revenue decreased sequentially to $99 million. Both trends were in line with normal patterns. Net cash from operations was $8 million in the quarter.

Now let me turn to guidance for the second half and the full year. As you saw in our earnings press release, we continue to expect 2017 full year revenue to be in the $380 million to $390 million range and EPS to be in the $2.20 to $2.50 range. This guidance suggests that we should do $212 million to $222 million in our second half which, at the midpoint, would represent growth of 29% over our first half which is not atypical for us. I did want to walk you through some of the building blocks of our forecasting which drive our second half outlook.

Our SaaS and maintenance businesses which are recurring are pretty predictable to forecast. We expect SaaS to show nice growth as we exit the year bullied by the initial impact from some of the SaaS business catalysts and new customers we've discussed. We expect to see maintenance growth in line with normal quarterly growth trends.

On software, for both billings and revenue, we have a number of drivers underlying our guide. We continue to see robust sell-through. We actually had hosted sell-through of over $1.5 million in the first half, so we believe we're tracking to our $3 million plus annual target and we do see reduced inventories at our customers as well as we've seen a tick up in hosted ASPs. We also had visibility into a number of multimillion dollar opportunity that we believe will close in the second half of the year.

As an example, you may remember in Q3 2016, we announced the very large multiyear contract arrangement. We expect to see over $14 million in total billings and $10 million in total revenue from this contract in the second half with much of the revenue coming in Q4. We have a number of other large deals that we believe are highly probable in second half that should contribute as well.

For example, in Q3 we've already closed a seven-figure deal that will enable a large end enterprise to finish rolling out our UC solutions to their entire employee base. At over 100,000 employees, this is our largest single end customer. Another high probability deal for which we have been selected is a multimillion dollar deal with a top 10 worldwide carrier and is a new win for us. This deal is a really significant win and we look forward to completing the contract and delivering billings and revenue in the second half.

Regarding professional services, as many of you know, over the last few years we've been doing a lot of work related to our network transformation projects. We expect that several of our transformation related projects will hit revenue recognition and/or billing milestones particularly in Q4. As an example, in Q4, we anticipate we will recognize revenue in excess of $10 million from a single customer. In addition to this, we expect several other large customers to reach meaningful billings and revenue milestones.

In fact, we believe professional services revenue will come in, in the $30 million to $35 million range for the quarter. There're two implications for us given the number of these very large software and professional services revenue opportunities. First, we expect the second half to be pretty backend-weighted with Q3 revenue in the range of $84 million to $90 million and EPS in the range of $0.23 to $0.40. Q4 at the midpoint would be approximately $129 million. The second implication is that our revenue range for Q3 is a bit wider than normal for us. The timing of when certain of the large software deals will close in either Q3 or Q4 is a little uncertain. So for Q3, we've widened our typical quarterly guidance range to account for it.

I also wanted to provide an update on our expected full year revenue mix. There's no change in our subscription and maintenance support revenue expectations. However, we now expect professional services to be in the low to mid-$60 million range, with much of it as I mentioned a moment ago, coming in Q4. While that is down from our previous year, we expect it to be offset by higher software revenue.

I wanted to close by noting that as we drive through the second half of 2017, we anticipate several positive trends going to 2018. I think we should see our SaaS revenue accelerate as we move to 2018. I expect that in 2018 we will start seeing meaningful software revenue from the $25 million-plus legacy transformation lines we expect to move on to BroadWorks platforms, with continuing contributions from our positive underlying industry growth trends across our customer base.

With that operator, we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Tavis McCourt with Raymond James.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. And Jim, thanks for some of the detail on the second half guidance. That's helpful. A follow-up on that. Do you still expect the cloud revenues to be $63 million to $65 million for the year, or is that changed?

And then secondly, Mike, you talked a little bit about one of the goals this year as having accelerated sell-through and you talked about some qualitative things that you're seeing, but quantitatively, do you have any proof-points that sell-through is accelerating yet and what would kind of lead you to the conclusion that that should happen over the next six quarters? I think Jim referenced, specifically in the cloud business, you'd expect better growth. So any insight on that would be great.

And then a final, I guess, revenue rec question for you Jim. Of all the large contracts you just spoke about, the deferred revenue balance within software licenses has come down quite a bit over the last year. Would you expect that to start rebuilding or do a lot of these transformation deals never flow into deferred revenues? Thanks.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Got it. I'll do questions one and three and let Mike do two. So yes. We expect the SaaS business – we continue to expect it to come in to the $63 million to $65 million range. And then from a rev rec standpoint, the larger deals in the second half, we would expect to be revenue in the second half.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

So let me try to tackle your question on sell-through. So, as Jim mentioned, overall we've reached, in the first six months, the $1.5 million sell-through mark which is kind of on our good trajectory for goal for $3 million each (24:42) year. I think a few things that we're seeing in terms of programs that, we believe, will impact the sell-through. First of all as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, our Powered by BroadSoft program as we are starting to run these campaigns with certain service providers, we're seeing a significant increase over kind of take rate and click rate, et cetera, over previous campaign.

So early on, obviously, with these programs but we certainly are seeing better success, working with our customers closely, providing them a much better content, much better targeting to end users. And then on the cloud side, kind of the second kind of big thing that we're doing there, we're obviously, as I mentioned – as I talked about in my prepared remarks, around Federal but generally, think about cloud as adding more launches like Australia in terms of more distributions or more partners, more segment launches, and more geo. And obviously, as the existing cloud partners we have become more mature and get into full stride, their yield will obviously increase. So it's got two kind of interesting data points from things that we're doing that we believe will significantly impact sell-through second half and into 2018.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Rich?

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Sorry about that. Yes. My phone was on mute. So Jim, wanted to follow-up on the prior question on deferred revenue. It sounds like that the big billings you're expecting to get in the second half you expect to go right to revenue. So I'm just wondering if, in general, we should be thinking that you will be building back up your deferred revenue balance over time or are these newer contracts you're expecting to get more likely to just have billings converted directly to revenue?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

So I think it's the latter, Rich. As I think you guys know, the change in revenue recognition standards from ASC 605 to ASC 606 and so you're going to see for all of us a lot less software deferred and that hits Jan 1 of 2018. When we announce earnings in November, the guide for 2018 will be on the basis of ASC 606, which would, like I said, have a lot less software deferred and we'll give like-for-like so you can understand our expectations on 606 growth. So yeah, I expect that software deferred will exit the year with pretty low software deferred.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then just a question on the $25 million lines you've referenced associated with the transformation projects. Can you give us any sense of the relative ASP you would expect from those $25 million lines versus the $13 million plus or so lines that you've sold historically. Even qualitatively, any kind of way to kind of gauge that potential versus your historical revenue would be great?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. And the inception to-date is closer to $19 million.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Sorry.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

So I guess, I'll make two comments on the – or three comments on the ASPs for the legacy lines. One is yes, they're lower. I mean, it's for voice replacement. It's very high volume. So looks like on a volume-price curve, they'd be down but really on that curve. So they're not substantively lower. Two is that there's generally, in essence, two prices. So there's a voice replacement price and then there is a UC price or full UC price for almost all of these deals. And full UC price is a pretty full price for us and we're seeing more interest in our carrier customers even with the legacy replacement of buying the full UCC and using that as an upgrade potential for those legacy customers. And then the third is just to kind of note that these are negotiated prices, so they're already set. The platforms are implemented. They're in the carriers. Contracts are done. So there's, I think, very little technical or commercial risk with these deals.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. That's great. Thanks, Jim. Appreciate it.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Hi, there. Thanks very much guys. I guess I wanted to ask about – from the narrative earlier, it sounds like Q4 is fairly dependent on you guys hitting various customer milestones and triggering revenue recognition. I guess, I'm wondering how confident you feel in hitting those milestones? I guess, I ask because three months ago, we were talking a fair amount about larger projects that were kind of slipping in terms of milestones and rev rec. So can you work us through your confidence level there? And then, also I just wanted to ask about the Federal business. Sounds like there's a lot of opportunity there. I'm wondering what the timing might look like on some of those projects? Thanks.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Great. George, I'll take the first one and – I think we feel really solid on hitting the milestones in the timing for the big preferred projects in Q4. We're tracking. I think we'll have our hands fully on the deliverables and the processes we go through to get acceptance with our carrier customers. So I think, we feel very solid about the professional services revenue for the second half.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

George, let me take the Federal Gov stuff. I think, generally, in the public sector and the Federal Government, the awards and distribution agreements that we sign, allow us to start really actively marketing the second half of this year. All of our business that I mentioned are all cloud. So we'll start to see some seats being put on the cloud infrastructure in 2018. Obviously, with cloud revenue, it kind of grows over time. So we'll start to see that slowly impacting 2018 more meaningful into the 2019. Generally, most of the Fed opportunities are fairly large, agencies and cutovers, which takes some time to happen. So again, that will impact but I think, the selling funnel and deployment funnel will start being pretty interesting in the beginning of 2018.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thank you very much, guys. So just to follow up on George's question around Federal. Is there an opportunity for you guys to kind of step outside just the FedRAMP and also do kind of a premise-based JITC deployment as several agencies would likely stay on-prem?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Well, I don't want to comment on that too much. I think that we certainly could do hybrid deployments like we do with our service provider partners. So right now the demand that we're seeing with most of the public sector activity has been all cloud, but we certainly have the option to do some hybrid deployments if that requirement came about.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And for that, would you need some kind of JITC certification? And if so, do you already have it or is that something you need to go after?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

We do not have JITC certification. That is only required for the DoD portion of the government. We've decided to hold and see whether or not that becomes an ongoing requirement.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks, Mike. And then on the seven-figure deal, the 100,000 employees, is that above and beyond the Tier 1 international carrier that you expect to land $10 million of revenue and $20 million of bookings or billings in Q4?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Correct. The enterprise – point on the 100,000 seat enterprise customer is that we got a multimillion dollar order in Q3 already.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Can you tell us in what vertical, what type of enterprise? Is it multi-distributed enterprise? And how are you winning that customer? Is that through a channel like Tier 1 carrier or is that more of a VAR opportunity or channel opportunity, traditional channel opportunity?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. Sorry Dmitry. We're pretty limited in what we can say about that customer, but I'd say the deployment is multi-tenant multi-location multinational.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Got you.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

So we're pretty far along...

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Pretty far along, I mean.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And so you got some revenue in Q3 and you expect Q4 to be – yeah, I don't know. Can you comment on how Q4 is going to land with that customer?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

So, I mean the – I guess the point is – I mean I don't think we'll get another software order from them in Q4. The point was for that second half we think looks very solid that there are a number of multimillion dollar deals driving the forecast, much of which is Q4 driven so that really kind of drives the backend loaded nature of the guide, but as an example even in Q3, we've already closed one of these multimillion dollar deals and it happened to be for a customer that's been deploying our platform and is now doing sort of the next level of deployment which will get that implementation over 100,000 feet.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. I appreciate the color, Jim. And then maybe, if I may just on the professional services, that's jumping I think I heard you say $30 million to $35 million and I believe you mentioned that for Q4 timeframe?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

That's right.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And then what should we read from that? Should we just continue to feel or read that that type of jump is yet another indication of your transformation activity being in full swing, which will drive additional license revenue in 2018 timeframe? Is that sort of the message here?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. Very much so. I think it's much of that $30 million to $35 million revenue number expectation in Q4, but more broadly much of the really rapid professional services growth retained over the last several years has been driven by these really massive network transformation projects. And those are the projects that underpin the $25 million legacy line plus opportunity that's really kicking in, in 2018 and will drive for several years. So very much an early indicator of software license growth.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And then AT&T and Verizon, Jim, just to finish up here, the big transformation projects; the Collaborate and then One Talk respectively for those two carriers. Should the expectation be all 2018 timeframe or do you still expect some orders or license to come in, in the back half of the – I mean, Q4 potentially?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Oh, I don't want to get specific on those two customers, but our guide does not presuppose very high levels of network transformation software ordering in second half or really our underlying presumption on the software certainly (39:46) with network transformation project is that, really, it's much more of an 2018, 2019, 2020 and beyond sequence. I think it's possible we could get some budget buying, but we're assuming that's pretty light.

Dmitry G. Netis - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. That's super helpful. Thank you very much. Keep up the good work guys.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Thanks, Dmitry.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, guys. A couple of questions. Maybe just first a housekeeping question. Can you give us the geo splits?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yes. I can. So give me two seconds. So North America was (40:32) in the quarter $46 million; EMEA $27 million; emerging $16 million. And so North America year-over-year was flattish; EMEA 11% growth; and emerging almost 40% growth.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And then, just following up on Dmitry's last question. It sounds like you're not expecting much in the way of transformation revenue this year, but what are you hearing from your customers about next year? Is there reason to believe next year is an inflection year and we start to see some of these big customers porting customers over on to the next-gen platforms.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

So yeah. Correct. We're not expecting a ton of network transformation software revenue. We do expect quite a bit of professional services revenue as you can see in the guide.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I can pick up on that. I think in talking to the transformation customers, and as I've mentioned before, I think we're starting to see some of those getting back to their porting from legacy networks to their IP networks in the second half of this year. And then driving additional revenue purchases in 2018 and beyond as Jim laid out, but very much getting back after the issues found in the first quarter that I talked about, getting back or soon getting back between now and the end of the year to that legacy transformation process.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then I was hoping to follow-up on a comment you made earlier in the call about improved pricing per line, can you maybe talk about what's driving that improvement, to what extent that continues and is that what drove the uptake software margins this quarter?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. So it's actually I think a pretty fortuitous trend for us. We've seen an uptick in hosted or UC ASPs and it's really driven by the UC – we would call the UC attached rate. So, if our normal line is pretty employee-centric, and we get upwards to 50% price realization benefit if we add our collaborate capability to our full UC package, and the nice news going into the second half is that attach rate is up quite a bit this year. And so, that's really what's driving it and I think will be helpful in the second half and going into next year.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Does the outlook assume that continues to improve?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

The outlook assumes that – basically, the outlook assumes status quo. So we're assuming that we maintain the uptick for the first half. The trend would suggest that it continues to go up. So I think it's a pretty cautious assumption.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And then just the last one from me. I was hoping you can maybe update us with respect to what the next step is in the FedRAMP process in terms of certifications? And what else needs to happen to begin competing for deals? It sounds like you've had a number of engagements already, a number of wins. Are you able to compete with where you are right now and are you still fairly confident that Federal will be a real revenue driver next year?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. So the next step and we're well on the way is to – now that we're in process, the next step is to have a sponsoring agency and actually conduct the final audits with the government and so that process will start now as we have a sponsoring agency selected and all the documentation ready to go. And so, we feel pretty comfortable that between now and next couple of months, we'll be able to get there. It doesn't stop us. I mean, one of the things about in-process status has allowed us to start marketing to the agencies, lets us start moving ahead as kind of there's an assumption that your audit will go positively and you'll be able to go into full production. So I think we're pretty confident that we'll start seeing seats getting added to that platform beginning of 2018.

Jess Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks, guys.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Welcome.

William V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks. Yeah. I guess some of my questions were answered, but let me just ask on BroadCloud. It sounds like positive on some of the traction you're seeing there. You talked about Optus and some of the wins in Australia generally. I'm just curious as you look at Optus as an example, it's starting at the focus on the small/medium business opportunity. Is there a large business opportunity there and why or why not? I guess, just more broadly, as you think about the split of BroadCloud, how do you think about the small/medium versus being able to target large enterprises that product too?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah I mean, mostly the targeting is a function of marketing and sales targeting. It's not so much product-related. There sometimes is differences between small, medium and large, but for example in the case of Optus, certainly is there opportunity to move up market, but we together with Optus, decided to really go hard at SMB market, which actually for them, it's probably up to a couple hundred seats, that's not very small. In Australia, a couple of hundred seats is actually is quite significant there but the platform itself is not limited.

It really depends on the partner, depends on the marketing program, segmentation they want to start with. We're seeing some interesting large enterprise activity with BroadCloud in the European theater. We're starting to see some volume there, some interesting things happening. We're certainly seeing, I'd mentioned that in the last earnings call, a couple of very large, large enterprise deals in the North American theater with our cloud platform. So our goal with the platform is really to work with the partner and specifically target the vertical segment size that they'd like to go after.

William V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thanks. And then just a second question, probably relates to the $10 million transformation (48:00) revenues expecting from one of your customers in Q4. And I don't know if that one actually relates to the U.S. or not, but as I look at M&A activity at one of the big carriers or your big customers, AT&T completing Time Warner, Verizon's had some transactions. And there's a bunch of other M&A discussions underway. And in the case of AT&T, they've got some leadership changes underway. Just generally speaking, is that something that has impacted you? And how do you think about the risk from some of your bigger customers and some of the M&A activity that's underway in terms of potential delays?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. I mean we're pretty close to these larger carriers at pretty high level. We kind of keep track of any possible changes. These particular M&A transactions don't seem to be changing our day-to-day discussions where we're – and some of those that you talked about, we're very aggressively in conversations about expanding more market segments, more market, et cetera. So we have not noticed any changes in the intensity of the focus. In fact, most I'd say as I go around the world talk to SPs, there's so much challenge in the consumer side of their businesses that more and more of the SP's energies are in B2B side, and so I see more intensity not less generally across the spectrum of service providers.

William V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Catharine A. Trebnick - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Thanks for taking my question. Can you guys hear me?

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Very well.

Catharine A. Trebnick - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. Good. Two questions. One's a broader question. With 8x8 ring Vonage all growing faster at the mid and enterprise-sized market or segment, why aren't we seeing this faster growth from BroadSoft? And are there selling issues with carriers, et cetera? I'm just having a hard time correlating the difference. Thank you.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Okay. I think as you know, I think the model's different. So when you look at the retail distribution that the OTT players have, you're seeing kind of a retail number. I think the old underlying – and as I mentioned in the remarks, if you look at the seat deployment rates, we're well ahead of all the cloud folks combined but we know there's still a portion of our business is one-time software, not cloud recurring.

Now that is shifting over time as we grow our BroadCloud business, but it's hard to compare on the pure revenue side. I think you have to look at on a per seat side. We're still seeing a fairly strong deployment through the service providers. We are seeing more service providers look at and expand offers from their traditional strength areas which is SMB, where they're bundling with broadband or bundling with mobile. And we see some selective operators and then we can talk more about that. We'll share that moving into the mid and large enterprise segments.

Last month I mentioned a couple of very large deals that we did on cloud in North America and we've got a fairly interesting funnel of large enterprise in Europe that's growing. So I think, that's how I would compare and contrast the two different folks. I think, the last comment I'd make is that growth is one thing but we also look at how much that we're actually making money. We actually returned some money to our shareholders by selling our capabilities to end users.

Catharine A. Trebnick - Dougherty & Co. LLC

All right. And the second one has to do with how to think about billings for the year? License billing declined 6% in Q2 and 3% for the first half of 2017. How do I look at that for second half of 2017? Thanks.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah, Catharine. As you know, we don't specifically guide on billings, but I'd expect with underlying, the second half guide that you would definitely see software billings growth for 2017 over 2016.

Catharine A. Trebnick - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Vijay Bhagavath - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Hey yeah good morning. I have a bigger picture question which is, as we head into the back half and into early next year, are you seeing any changes in the purchasing patterns, order patterns, pricing trends, anything you can tell in terms of a contract heading into the back half and how you saw it in prior years? Thanks.

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah hey, Vijay. No. No real changes in buying behavior from our carrier customers. As I said, these are actually up a bit. For most of our carrier customers, their contracts are in place. Pricing is set in the contracts. I think there's one thing we've noticed over the last really six quarters is that the carriers seem to be more willing to have tighter capacity or tighter inventories. So we're seeing some more frequency, lower volume deals that and just implied inventory at the carriers is down quite a bit over the last six quarters.

Vijay Bhagavath - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Perfect. Thank you.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

Guys, can you hear me okay?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah Paul. We can hear you.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

All right. Normally I limit myself to one or two (54:45). If you've already these, I apologize. I heard you talk about the $2 million deal for the fourth quarter. (54:56) what's the risk to the fourth quarter? I know it's hard to forecast (55:04) but that said what is the risk that (55:08) we all talk about. There're several (55:14), looking at first half or second half next year. What's the risk (55:20)?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Sure. And I'll actually revise my statement, Paul. It is hard to hear you. So look it's a forecast. The nature of a forecast, it's a forecast. So I think we feel pretty good about the guide. That's our kind of normal process. The specific reference to the $10 million is professional services project, and so on that, I think we feel very good on the specific project and customer. We also referenced we had a very large order from – the big order we talked about in Q3 of last year. That's a multiyear contract arrangement and that will bring $14 million of billings. And $10-ish million of revenue in the second half. That's contractual so that's not at risk. There's a lot of pretty, either very high probability or pretty high probability deals underlying the second half. So yeah, I think our sort of normal process in setting guidance.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

Sure. I mean in a typical quarter how many million dollar deals do you have?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

It really varies. It can be $4 million or $5 million. It can be north of $10 million.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. And did you mention 10% customers how many?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Sorry. Ask me that again, Paul?

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

How many 10% customers this quarter?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

None.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

None. And if I recall historically (57:27), if I remember correctly, they do not to (57:33) be much more than 10%. Is that correct?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. So I'd say correct. We've often had a 10% customer a quarter. It's rarely much more than 10% and it's almost never. I can't remember an instance where we had the same 10% customer two quarters in a row. So it's usually a different customer. So it's a fair amount of customer diversity.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

One or two more, if I may. Since (58:11) which is ultimately result of margins going up over time or could you update us on where you expect margins to go over the long-term once upon a time during the low-80%s (58:22) higher-70%s. Could you update us on that?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. So the ASPs on software are pretty healthy. They are at 96% to 97%. And I actually think there is opportunity to move that a little bit but there's only a few margin points to go. I do think that as BroadCloud margins go up and as I expect revenue mix next year to be certainly more SaaS and then more software and proportionately less professional services that we have an opportunity next year in moving up our gross margins.

Christopher Martin - BroadSoft, Inc.

Operator, we now have time for...

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Okay. Go ahead, Paul.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

Just one last question. (59:25)?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Mid-40s.

Paul J. Silverstein - Cowen & Co. LLC

All right. (59:30) Thanks, guys.

Michael Latimore - Northland Securities, Inc.

Great. Yeah. Thanks. Just on the $25 million UC line opportunity, can you remind me is that – are all those lines – do they all represent a cloud PBX offering or is there a segment of those that are SIP trunking only?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

No. It's all hosted cloud as SIP trunking transformation opportunity – it can be TDM trunking going to hosted, but those are all underlying lines that our customers have said they are moving to hosted cloud or PBX cloud. There's reasonably substantive additional chunk of TDM trunk transformation that's not part of that number.

Michael Latimore - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then last one, just can you remind me why carriers will be willing to have a tighter inventory level over the last two-year-and-a-half or so?

James Tholen - BroadSoft, Inc.

Yeah. For the carriers, it's a matter of price per month per line versus the carrying cost of more inventory, and I think they've, as a general statement, are opting for not incurring the carrying cost of a little bit of extra inventory. The reality is it's a little more nuanced which is that – where we saw buildup in inventory, it was really at a couple of very large important customers of ours and we haven't seen software ordering from those customers this year. We expect some second half ordering as they work down those inventories and the rest of our customers is actually pretty tight.

Michael Latimore - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thanks.

Michael Tessler - BroadSoft, Inc.

Thanks everybody, and thank you for being on the call today and for your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming months and have a great day. Thank you.

