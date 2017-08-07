Sig Sauer's Bad News Is Relief For Ruger And Smith & Wesson

This issue presents an opportunity for Smith & Wesson and Ruger to further market their firearms with retail and law enforcement customers.

The Sig P320 firearm has been extremely popular after being chosen by the US Army as the next pistol.

Without a doubt, firearms enthusiasts are some of the most dedicated and brand loyal consumers. Buying a firearm from a brand, be it Glock, H&K, Sig, Smith & Wesson (AOBC) or Ruger (RGR) is just the start. It all starts at the top from the manufacturers and their marketing efforts.

It is no secret, as much as car people want to buy cars they see on TV or owned by their favorite sports stars, gun people are swayed and influenced by the firearms they see both on television and used in real life. The popular John Wick movies brought attention to Heckler & Koch firearms in the first movie, no doubt helping H&K sell more P30 and HK VP9 pistols. John Wick 2 no doubt helped sell more Glocks and customizations by Taran Tactical (and a really nice guy whom I have met numerous times at shooting matches). The same movie phenomena is also partly responsible for the skyrocketing prices of Colt Pythons with it being the firearm used by the protagonist Rick in the popular "The Walking Dead" zombie series.

More than a few people have also purchased a Desert Eagle firearm after watching "The Matrix." Let's not forget the 10mm craze inspired in part by Sonny Crocket in "Miami Vice" with his Bren Ten pistol. Of course there is the classic "Go Ahead, Make My Day" Smith & Wesson Model 29 chambered in .44 Magnum used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry." As a result, Google searches for terms such as "Dirty Harry Gun," "Matrix Gun," "Walking Dead Gun," and "John Wick Gun" are quite common.

The other driver of sales in the gun industry is without a doubt the firearms selected for service at various military and law enforcement agencies. Over the years, Beretta has sold millions of Beretta 92FS firearms which were the standard service pistol for the military in the "M9" and the numerous agencies around the world.

Prior to the Beretta 92FS, there was the extremely popular and the original "hi-capacity" Browning Hi-Power pistol. Finally, prior to the Hi-Powers there was the granddady and my favorite the Colt 1911 design by John Browning. Over the last decade, without a doubt Glock has enjoyed the distinction of being the firearm of choice for law enforcement with their popular Glock 17, 19, and 22 models. Its simple and reliable design made it the most commonly seen firearm in a law enforcement officer's holsters. As a result, Glock has been able to sell millions of firearms to other agencies and most importantly to consumers. After all, if it is good enough for law enforcement it is good enough for target shooting or home defense.

The next logical place to see Glock firearms was as the next standard firearm for the U.S. Army to replace the Beretta M9. And then it happened. Sig Sauer won the competition and was awarded the contract to be the next firearm of the U.S. Army.

You can guess what happened next. Sales exploded and the Sig P320 became the gun to get. The thing is, the firearm became popular not because of marketing per say, but because of the firearms communities. Much like "car people," "gun people" will belong to a gun community. Those gun owners will typically find their local communities, be it on online forums and blogs or local community groups such as gun ranges and gun rights groups.

When a firearm becomes newsworthy, it will often times become the focus of the forum, which in turn causes people interested in it and thus driving sales. Gun stores and dealers are also a part of those communities and in turn recommend them to customers as well. I know this because I have witnessed this over the last 9 years in my own gun community, NJ Gun Forums, a community of over 7,000 gun owners and dealers in the State of NJ.

Over the years we have seen great interest and seemingly everyone researching and wanting to purchase bolt action guns such as the Remington 700, AR15's manufactured by Smith & Wesson such as their popular M&P 15 Sport line, handguns such as the H&K VP9 and as of most recently, the Sig P320. One of the most popular and common questions asked by new gun owners is "What should I buy as my first handgun?" (For self defense, target shooting, competitions, etc.) The answer that you could not go wrong with is "HK VP9 or the Sig P320."

Up until a few years ago, the standard answer, however, was Glock or Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm. Sig, without a doubt became one of the most popular new polymer handguns thanks to and throughout the gun communities. And then it happened...

A post appeared on Pistol-Forum.com:

Sig Sauer has identified that there is a defect in the P320 handgun that could cause the weapon system to go off when dropped. The Sig Sauer P320 was approved for primary duty, secondary primary duty, and back-up use. The Firearms Training Center is currently working with Sig Sauer to obtain a solution for the safety issue. Until Sig Sauer is able to find a solution to the safety issue, the Sig Sauer P320 is no longer approved by the ****** Police Department for any use. Those officers that currently have a Sig Sauer P320 as a primary duty weapon will have the following two options: Option 1 - Go to the Firearms Training Center on Monday, July 31st , during business hours, to be issued a city Sig Sauer P226 and qualify with that weapon. Option 2 - Purchase another city approved weapon and respond to the Range on Monday, July 31st , during business hours, to qualify with that weapon. Until getting another weapon and qualifying, officers need to practice increased safety with these weapon systems. The Firearms Training Center staff is working diligently with Sig Sauer to obtain a solution and will keep officers informed of the status.

This was, of course, followed by users going into their manuals and finding this:

The Fallout

This recent news is now starting to circulate in the gun communities including numerous gun forums and larger gun blogs such as Guns.com and TheFirearmsBlog.com. This will further translate into people talking and sharing about it on social media including the countless gun groups on Facebook. A number of YouTube videos have already been created to discuss this issue.

Sig further made people aware of this issue by sending out a press release denying such issues. In their press release Sig stated:

The P320 meets and exceeds all U.S. standards for safety, including the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers' Institute, Inc. (SAAMI), as well as rigorous testing protocols for global military and law enforcement agencies. All Sig Sauer pistols incorporate effective mechanical safeties to ensure they only fire when the trigger is pressed. However, like any mechanical device, exposure to acute conditions (e.g. shock, vibration, heavy or repeated drops) may have a negative effect on these safety mechanisms and cause them to not work as designed. This language is common to owner's manuals of major handgun manufacturers.

The statement does contain the following:

As a result, individual attempts to perform drop tests outside of professionally controlled environments should not be attempted.

While the statement is fine, it contradicts the leaked memos by the department stating that Sig identified the problem, or prior discussions and videos showing issues. Without a doubt, this topic will only get more publicity from the gun world and possibly national media when they realize that this is the same firearm that was chosen for the U.S. Army.

Unfortunately, as much as I like Sig, there have also been recent issues with Sig P226 weapons issued to the NJ State Police. This is a big issue because the pistol has been adopted as quickly as it has. Yes, Glock, Smith & Wesson and others have all experienced issues, but these allegations are extremely important as it relates to safety.

As it has been pointed out across forums, a police officer's gun spends the majority of the time on their belt and in their holster. Deployed in combat with a solider is a completely different environment where the solider is carrying more than 50lbs of gear, bumping their gear as they get in and out of vehicles or actually used in combat. Those firearms are almost abused, not used.

Ask any gun owner/collector if they have any issues buying a "used" LEO trade in. In most cases, the gun will be in pristine condition inside and may have minor holster wear on the outside, where the gun rubbed the holster's retention points. Some of my favorite firearms are police trade ins and in pretty much all cases, a number of my "used" guns are in far worse condition than the aforementioned police trade ins.

Impact on Industry

As a gun guy, I highly doubt this will further have negative impacts on the gun industry beyond the already declining year over year numbers and bad results and guidance provided by companies such as Ruger in their recent reports. What it will do, however, is provide an opportunity to retail gun buyers and perhaps some law enforcement agencies to consider once again the Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 line and the Ruger American pistol. Say what you want about their design, but I have not heard of stories of Glocks, M&Ps or Ruger Americans having a negligent discharge when dropped inadvertently.

While it might be a short-term opportunity, both Ruger and American Outdoor Brands Company, parent of Smith & Wesson, need to take this opportunity to bring their products to the forefront once again. From an opportunity perspective, all three are similarly priced and the M&P and M&P 2.0 will be cross shopped with the Sig P320 pistol. This is a bit smaller of an opportunity for Ruger however as their Ruger American pistol, while it is a value leader, still has not adopted mainstream acceptance and adoption in the broader gun community.

Impact for Investors

Does this mean this is a buy opportunity for Smith & Wesson or Ruger? No, not really, as I don't think this will turn around the declining sales. It will, however, provide a sign of relief in the short term and some welcome news for existing shareholders.

Depending on how big this issue blows up, and the subsequent responses from the competition might, however, go toward stemming the mass appear of the Sig P320 and turning it into "fad" rather than a trend such as the Glock, 1911, Hi-Power and Beretta 92FS were. There is an off chance, however, that this does become a big issue and LEO agencies that have considered the P320 or adopted it will go back and replace them with competitive offerings.

