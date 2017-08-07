Vantage View - Statistical Wars: A New Low

Misleading reporting of clinical trial data is commonplace among bullish biotech companies, and last week brought a prime example. Step forward Theravance (NASDAQ:TBPH), presenting data from its failed study of velusetrag in gastroparesis.

After the standard headline claiming that the results were "positive", the group's announcement makes a remarkable and much less easily dismissed claim that one of the doses tested yielded "statistically significant improvements". According to standard statistical norms this was not so - and, even more astonishingly, Theravance concedes as much two paragraphs later.

Cynics might say that if you're going to make an outlandish claim then you should at least ride it out to the end.

The Theravance trial turns on a simple case of multiple statistical analyses. The rule is that each time a dataset is interrogated clinical power is lost, because with every look at the data the odds of finding something positive by chance rise. So the bar for statistical significance usually rises, with the Bonferroni correction being one example of adjusting for this.

The exception is when the statistical plan in a study expressly specifies multiple analyses in a specific order, as long as each in turn is positive, though this does not seem to have been the case here.

Rather, Theravance's trial simply analysed the individual effects of each of three velusetrag doses - 5mg, 15mg and 30mg - applying a statistical penalty for multiplicity at each stage.

After gushing about its positive, statistically significant 5mg result, Theravance gets to the point in paragraph three: neither the 15mg nor 30mg doses worked. True, 5mg happened to have yielded a p value below 0.05, but 0.05 was no longer the threshold for statistical significance.

"Lack of dose response resulted in a lack of statistical significance across the three doses when adjusted for multiplicity. As a result, the statistical comparisons for the 5mg dose are not adjusted for multiple comparisons, and all are quoted as nominal," the company admits.

This is quite the U-turn, Theravance having two paragraphs earlier stated: "Topline results from the study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in gastroparesis symptoms and gastric emptying in patients receiving 5mg."

Contacted by EP Vantage, Theravance said two separate analyses were involved: first a pairwise comparison of each individual dose versus placebo, and then a test for a dose-response relationship across the three doses.

"It's the dose response we're stating is not significant, but the assessment for the 5mg dose is statistically significant," stated the group's Chief Medical Officer, Brett Haumann. This was lost even on the sellside, with Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat writing: "No dose [was] statistically significant."

If the company's aim was to use the press release's headline and opening to steer algorithmic trading, while trying to cover itself by spelling out the accurate results later, this seems to have worked: the stock ended August 2 virtually unmoved.

Theravance told EP Vantage that, far from being misleading and contradictory, it wanted to find an effective dose and present the data transparently. It said a negative dose-response relationship made some sense in this setting, and would investigate the lowest dose in phase III.