Google: Buy And Hold

Alphabet Inc (GOOG)(GOOGL) is a multi-national conglomerate centered around and its former subsidiaries. Their main platform centers around their Google search engine, but their growth is not limited to that service. In the past, the only thing was known for was their search engine and other web services, but now that picture has completely changed.

Now, Alphabet offers a diverse range of products and services which can range anywhere from cloud services to smartphone products. Advancements regarding their self-driving cars and universal Wifi projects exponentially increase growth prospects as well. With that being said, there are still a lot of concerns over Alphabet's future growth prospects. There are two main notable issues looming over Alphabet's future currently. Rising traffic acquisition costs are threatening Alphabet's future earnings growth and there are concerns over regulatory action regarding their business model. Both of these issues seem to be creating an unfounded aura of fear over Alphabet's growth prospects.

In reality, both of these issues are not really even that bad, one is a byproduct of faster than expected increasing mobile growth and the other was an issue raised because of a one time fine. The atmosphere of fear that surrounds Alphabet's future is unjustified and created by non-issues. However, this should not be seen as a bad thing, but instead seen as an opportunity to buy more shares.

Even though Alphabet reported second quarter earnings which exceeded analyst expectations on the 24th, the market was not pleased. Concerns over the EU fine and fears over rising traffic acquisition costs (TAC) spurred a minor sell off. I truly believe that there was nothing wrong with the quarter though and that their long-term growth prospects remain positive. Just because the EU fined Google, it does not mean other countries will follow suit. Before I go further into detail about the EU fine and rising TAC costs, it is important to look at the most recent quarterly numbers. I think that the general retail consensus about this quarter was that it did not live up to expectations, but if you look closer, it is easy to see that Alphabet is still growing at a remarkable pace. Rising traffic costs should be expected and will most likely be priced in by the market in the future. The EU fine was a one-time surcharge and distorts the big picture in a negative way. By looking at the bigger picture instead of focusing in on these two factors, it's easy to see that Alphabet is heading in the right direction.

Second quarter EPS was reported to be $5.01 beating analyst expectations of $4.49. Revenue rose 21 percent y/oy coming in at $26.01 billion exceeding analyst forecasts of $25.64 billion. Net income was notably down from $4.9 billion to $3.5 billion year over year. However, don't be fooled, the one time EU fine has skewed these growth figures downwards. If you exclude the EU fine, Alphabet would have had an EPS of $8.90 and net income would have been $6.26 billion. To give some perspective, net income would have risen by over 20 percent if you exclude the one time EU fine. Every one of Alphabet's business segments saw revenue growth year over year this quarter too. Alphabet's properties revenue rose 17.8 percent year over year and network members' properties rose 12.6 percent. Advertising revenues rose 16.8 percent from $19.143 billion to $22.672 billion, other revenues rose to 3.1 billion dollars increasing 42 percent y/oy. Alphabet segment revenue increased by $4,447 billion year over year marking a 19 percent change year over year.

The main drivers of growth for Alphabet currently are the YouTube platform and mobile search segment. YouTube is still growing and has surpassed 1.5 billion monthly viewers with people on average watching 60 minutes of content a day. With the creation of YouTube originals which feature celebrities and popular YouTubers, Alphabet is pulling more viewers while creating more advertiser-friendly content at the same time. Google's mobile search segment also performed very well this quarter, total advertising revenue was spurred upwards by increased mobile search use. Both Android and IoS devices use Google search as a default search engine and the increased usage of mobile devices has resulted in Alphabet's mobile search growth. As of their latest quarter, there are now over 2 billion monthly active Android devices around the world. Not only does this increase in users help mobile search growth but it helps their application store, Google Play, to generate more revenue. Alphabet Play functions as an app store for Android devices and has become an essential platform for app developers. Last year alone, over 82 billion applications were downloaded from Google Play. Another driver of growth this quarter was cloud growth. An analyst from Global Equities Research estimates that revenue from the cloud grew by 85 percent for the second quarter. A was able to triple the amount of $500,000-plus cloud deals y/oy for the second quarter, a true testament to the sheer speed in which their cloud segment is growing.

So the growth was not the issue this quarter, but then what about the EU fine and rising TAC costs? Regarding the EU fine, it is unlikely that Alphabet will be fined any further by other regulatory bodies. Alphabet has changed their practices in the EU because of this fine and will proactively take measures elsewhere to ensure it will not happen again. The fine was not even that large in the first place. It represented less than 3 percent of Alphabet 's total cash position. Antitrust regulations in the EU are also different and notably more strict compared to most other countries.

Take the US for example, the main distinction between US and EU antitrust laws is that US antitrust regulators typically only step in when consumer prices go up and there are monopolistic practices. In the United States, Google's search engine only has around 60-70 percent of the market share and is definitely not in a monopolistic position. The whole premise behind the EU fine also makes really little sense when you think about it logically. EU officials claim that Alphabet 's practices were unfair because they displayed preferential search results to consumers. The idea that Alphabet is the only search engine and pricing tool that consumers can use is insane and has no merit. It's likely that other search engines in Europe do the same as well. Google was only targeted for its size. Consumers choose to use Alphabet and choose to use it as a way to find prices, blaming Alphabet for this makes no sense. Setting the rules for your own service, which consumers willingly use, is in no way somehow being anti competitive. Especially when you consider the fact that Alphabet is not the only search engine available for use by consumers. Just because Google's search engine is used more commonly, it does not give it any actual advantage over any other search engines that are monopolistic in nature.

Rising traffic acquisition costs also are very normal and will most likely be a non issue as the market begins to price this information into their current valuation. People need to remember that Alphabet is not focused on margins, it is focused on growth. Higher growth, even if it comes at a greater cost, is not a bad thing at all given the scale of Alphabet. The reason why TAC costs are rising so fast is because of increased mobile search growth. Alphabet has to share some of the mobile search advertising revenue with its partners who help direct traffic to Google. Take Apple (AAPL) for example, Alphabet has to pay Apple some of its advertising revenue since Alphabet is the default search engine on their devices. Mobile search websites contribute to higher TAC costs as well since they also need a cut from the advertisement revenue generated by their traffic. With more people using mobile devices such as iPhones and iPads instead of PCs, there is a possibility that Alphabet's margins will be pressured down the line.

However, it is foolish to assume that pressured margins will mean lower total net revenue. The strength of Alphabet's mobile search segment and TAC costs are correlated, as paradoxical as it is, the faster their mobile segment grows, the worse margins could get. As long as growth from their mobile search segment continues to rise faster and faster, rising TAC costs will be offset. Advertising revenue growth, even with higher costs, will always be a good thing no matter what. Although more people are using mobile search, I'm personally very skeptical of the a widespread and unanimous consumer shift from PCs to mobile devices. People still need PCs and laptops for work, it's hard to imagine mobile devices somehow replacing PCs. The doomsday situation for Alphabet where mobile devices will become the new PC is unlikely to happen. If that shift, however unlikely it is, does start to happen then people could spot it from a mile away. Consumer trends can be easy to see over the long term. Currently, there is not enough evidence to justify the idea that mobile search advertising revenue will somehow threaten or replace regular advertisement revenue. This quarter marks the third consecutive quarter of rising TAC costs too. It's likely that the market will price in rising TAC costs into the stock price before their next earnings report. The market will begin to expect TAC costs to rise every quarter and not react as negatively even if they miss on TAC analyst cost expectations.

From a valuation perspective, Alphabet is actually trading at a very good valuation when compared to many other technology companies. With a price to earnings ratio of 33.7 currently, they are trading at a much better earnings multiple compared to other tech companies. For example, both Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) are trading at P/E ratios which exceed 200. You could argue that Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet are all in different industries, but they are still all tech companies. Amazon and Netflix have not even proven yet that they can make consistently generate profits but yet they still trade at insane valuations. In contrast, Alphabet has a consistent history of improving earnings but they are only trading at an earnings multiple of over 30. Net operating cash flow growth has for Alphabet has grown by double digits consistently too in the past five years. Alphabet currently only has a $3.9 billion in debt, an amount that they could pay off overnight if they wished to. The current debt represents around 3 percent of Alphabet 's net worth and is well covered by Alphabet 's annual operating cash flows. Are shares cheap though? Probably not, since nothing in this bull market is cheap, but they are definitely not trading at ridiculous valuations compared to other hot tech stocks.

What these numbers and metrics do not take into account is Alphabet's amazing ability to innovate and execute. The image above is from 2013. Since then, they have improved their product and service pipeline even more and added new innovations. One of the most amazing things about Google is their platform and how most of their services/products tie in with each other. As long as you have a Google account, you can have access to most of these services and integrate them with each other. Alphabet truly does control so much of our day to day lives, I could not imagine living with Gmail, Google Drive or their search engine. Alphabet also recently made progress with hardware as well, they seem to be making an attempt to revitalize the failed Google Glass and introduced a new Google home speaker last year. The launch of the Google Pixel was widely considered to be successful too and has officially entered Google into the smartphone industry. There already are rumors and speculation over second-generation of Google Pixel phones, if they can replicate the same success again with the second generation, Alphabet will become a serious player in the smart phone industry. Alphabet also notably invested in self-driving cars too, potentially a very lucrative market in the future.

Conclusion

Google is a very innovative company and as long as they continue to innovate and bring new products to the table, their growth prospects should be fine. Current fears surrounding Alphabet's future growth and regulatory backlash should be viewed as an investment opportunity for those who have a long-time horizon. Rising TAC costs should not be an issue in the long run and should stabilize in the coming quarters. Current valuation metrics also suggest that Alphabet is fairly valued at the moment. Don't buy stocks for the moment though, buy them for the future, and Alphabet is definitely one of the best plays