Ford Continues Increasing Average Transaction Price Ahead Of Competitors

Ford (NYSE:F) announced July 2017 U.S. vehicle sales of nearly 200K, down 7.5% from the same month in 2016. This high-single-digit decrease came in worse than the 6.2% estimate from Kelley Blue Book. For the year, Ford has sold approximately 1.5 million vehicles which is a 4.3% decline compared to 2016. These metrics are largely consistent with the overall auto industry which saw a 7% decrease in July compared to 2016, which puts the industry on pace to reach 17.1 million sales for the year compared to 2016’s record year of 17.6 million. Ford’s decrease in July sales is largely due to a 19.4% decrease in car and 7.1% decrease in truck sales partially offset by 2.2% increase in SUVs. Overall, retail remained steady (only decreased 1%) from the prior July while fleet sales took a huge hit down 26.4%.

The shift from cars to SUVs and trucks is a continued positive trend for Ford largely due to the success of the F-Series trucks and increasing popularity of SUVs—Edge, Flex and Explorer. They are continuing to sell the right mix of vehicles in the U.S. which further pushed up average transaction price up 2.4% compared to the industry average of only 1.7%. This shows that Ford isn’t just taking advantage of cars being loaded with more safety features and connectivity options, but they are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the consumer shift away from cars to larger vehicles. The largest contributor to this was the Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup which represented 53% of the mix and contributed a $55,000 per truck price tag, which was a $4,600 increase from July 2016. Additionally, the Ford Explorer and Escape continued to fuel a year-to-date through July record for the Ford brand SUV segment.

Aside from a higher average transaction price, another noteworthy trend is the decrease in fleet sales. Ford fleet sales were down 26.4% in July. This is slightly worse than some of their competitors including General Motors (NYSE:GM) who saw their fleet sales decrease 22.6% in July 2017. In July, fleet sales accounted for 20.3% of overall sales, which was down from 25.5% from a year ago. The decrease in fleet sales is being driven by a declining used-vehicle price which has prompted prominent rental companies to decrease orders. This is certainly something to watch with Ford going forward, but as long as the company’s average transaction price is outpacing competitors—it should be a manageable concern for the company who will likely trim production and subsequently, cut their work force in response.

Looking outside of the U.S., Ford posted a 7% decrease in sales to increase their sales in China to over 622K vehicles. While it has been a mostly disappointing start to 2017 with year-to-date sales down 7% compared to the same period in 2016, there is some optimism after June’s report. June’s success was mainly driven by increases in the car segment—the Escort increased 30%, Mondeo 28%, and Taurus 11%. Unfortunately, the pace slowed to the disappointing pace in the first 5-months of 2017. However, the one bright spot is the company saw similar success with their SUVs that they are seeing in the U.S. The Ford Everest sales increased 82% year-over-year and the Lincoln branded SUVs (MKC, MKX, and Navigator) all seeing double-digit increases for the month.

This slow start to 2017, in addition to other possible threats such as the overall health of the U.S. economy, further interest rate hikes and emergence of new competitors in the auto industry, are weighing heavily on investor sentiment. If there was an event or condition that forced the U.S. economy back into slowing growth territory or a global recession, it would definitely have a major impact on Ford. Furthermore, with further interest rate hikes announced, it is expected that the automotive market is hitting a peak domestically and may start to trend downwards. Additionally, with new companies working to produce technology-infused vehicles such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it is important that Ford stays ahead of this curve and doesn't fall behind when it comes to the technology use in the vehicle.

With the company trading just under $11 per share with a PE ratio of approximately 11.77 (both figures as of the beginning of 8/5/17), it appears to be undervalued compared to the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 15.66. Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield over 5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are clearly peaking, Ford is perfectly positioned to increase their average transaction price with their larger vehicle offering including the F-Series, Edge, Flex and Explorer. With this low valuation, I do not see anything in the near term that should weigh heavily on the company's stock.

Given this low valuation and the long-term optimism with Ford, I'm extremely encouraged by the U.S. sales results. I'm excited about the company's future. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-5% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.