My Plan For This 'Yellow Flag' Market

As the Summer of 2017 winds down, I offer you some thoughts and actionable portfolio ideas.

Some prudence and an investment plan may be in order.

Several of the major averages continue to reach all-time highs.

After a summer hiatus, I'm back in the saddle and writing to you today with a few thoughts and actionable ideas about the current stock market.

Over the past several weeks, I've watched several of the averages take turns hitting new all-time highs, including the S&P 500 (SPY), the NASDAQ (QQQ), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Indeed, a number of the macro economic indicators are improving. On balance, 2Q 2017 earnings registered quite positive. Business sentiment is improving.

Nonetheless, I see the near-term setup in transition state with a downside bias.

A summary market diary begins to paint a picture:

courtesy of ameritrade.com

Recent market breadth hasn't been especially strong. Advancing NYSE issues are barely above the decliners (~1600 to 1450). New highs are not overwhelming new lows. Over the past month or so, the A/D line appears to be either taking a rest or peaking.

Next, here's the six-month stock sector leader board:

courtesy of ameritrade.com

Information Technology leads the way, but much of these gains have been consolidated into a few Big Tech names. The Utilities and Health Care sectors hold the next two slots; that's certainly not what one wants to see in a market making new highs.

So folks, is this the "pause that refreshes," or is Mr. Market about to roll over?

Stepping Back a Bit

Let's begin by taking a somewhat longer view and examining the one-year sector leader board.

courtesy of ameritrade.com

Here we find the market "generals" are more far more constructive:

Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, and Industrials

Historically, these 4 sectors are precisely those that lead an early-cycle bull market. What else typifies the early-cycle? The Fed begins to tighten and business leaders get more optimistic.

Over the years, as the economy matures into a mid-cycle recovery, the following sectors headed up the class:

Information Technology, Industrials, Energy and Materials

Note the Tech and Industrial sectors continue to attract investors. The Financials and Consumer Discretionary stocks wane, while Energy and Materials sector names step up.

Just Wait A Minute!

Some readers may ask,

"This market has been trending higher for nearly 8 years! How can we just now be exiting early-cycle?"

I respond with the following:

Indeed, a normal economic cycle lasts ~7 years: some longer, and some shorter. This most recent recession and recovery have been anything but normal. The depth and causes of the Great Recession, coupled with the fiscal and political responses to it, have created a most atypical economic recovery.

The traditional sharp rebound after a deep recession has gone missing. We've not experienced a "V-shaped," "U-shaped," or even "W-shaped" recovery; the Fed and Washington politics enabled a sort of "square root" economic recovery.

I suggest various institutional actions and reactions delayed the real rebound. Furthermore, I suspect the more "normal" economic cycle just began to materialize in the Fall 2016.

Putting It Together

First, I want to be clear: I contend no one has any real insight as to short-term market movement. Therefore, I'm not trying to predict how Mr. Market will behave in the next month or so.

However, that does not mean attempting to use current data to evaluate the situation is a waste of time. And it certainly doesn't preclude us from thinking about portfolio allocation strategies.

Here are my foundation premises:

I believe there's a reasonable probability the market will experience near-term consolidation. This may be aligned with part of the early-cycle to mid-cycle sector rotation process. It may the form of a garden-variety stock market correction. Given we're at market highs, I moved to take some profits, and build a little cash. I believe much of my portfolio is trading at or above Fair Value.

For those writing covered options: I've been favoring covered calls. Particularly, I've utilized this strategy for tickers at or approaching what I consider sound Fair Value Estimates. After a nice run, I believe a little dry powder is a good thing.

However, sans a Black Swan event, I place a low probability upon the likelihood of an imminent recession. Recent top-down macro and ground-up company-by-company fundamentals do not appear to portend an economic slowdown. Rather, I see a transition from an early-cycle to mid-cycle economic recovery.

Therefore, it's time to refine one's equity "shopping list." Since I restrict myself to a limited number of positions, much of my personal shopping list revolves around identifying what tickers to accumulate versus distribute. Over the summer, I've sold Cisco (CSCO) and Macy's (M). Seeking Alpha published my reasoning behind the foregoing here and here.

Meanwhile, I began to accumulate a new position in Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL).

Thinking further ahead, I'm focused upon historical mid-cycle sector leaders (Tech, Industrials, Materials, and Energy). I find the downtrodden Energy sector of special note.

Specifically, I find Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) appealing. Of the companies I follow, I can make a good argument Shell had the best quarter of the lot. New CEO Ben van Beurden looks to be the real deal.

In the other identified sectors, I especially like Nucor (NUE), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Alphabet, Inc., and Johnson Controls (JCI).

For those readers that follow along with me, I plan to write you about these stocks and several others in the weeks ahead.

I offer you my warmest regards for the remainder of your summer.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, NUE, SWKS, RDS.A, JCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.