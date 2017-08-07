Micron Technology (MU) Presents at KeyBanc Capital Markets 19th Annual Global Technology Leadership Forum Conference (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KeyBanc Capital Markets 19th Annual Global Technology Leadership Forum Conference Call

August 07, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Sanjay Mehrotra - CEO

Ernie Maddock - CFO

Analysts

Wes Twigg - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Wes Twigg

Okay. Let’s go ahead and get started. So, I’m Wes Twigg, and we have Micron here today. We have the new CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, if I said that right or close, and CFO Ernie Maddock. This will be a fireside chat, so we’ll have a Q&A session. But I think initially, we’ll give Sanjay an opportunity to just do a brief overview of the Company and then we’ll start with the Q&A.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Thank you, Wes. Great to be here today, and thank you for your participation. Great opportunity to tell the Micron story. Micron is clearly an iconic company. It’s really exciting time to be at Micron today. Micron’s market opportunities are immense. A large, diversified market’s driving great growth for memory and storage. And the trends of today’s world, particularly with AI really revolutionizing our world and driving increased opportunities for memory and storage across multitude of markets going from cloud computing, data centers, enterprise to mobile to client computing as well as automotive and industrial. These are great markets. Micron is well-positioned in these markets. Micron is well-positioned with its portfolio of technologies and products and customer engagement, has large scale of manufacturing. We at Micron are focused on strengthening our cross competitiveness as well as increasing the focus on value add solutions and becoming a value trusted partner for our customers.

So, exciting times at Micron and looking forward to driving great opportunities here in terms of stronger performance for Micron as well as in terms of execution as well as in terms of financial results.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wes Twigg

Great, all right. Thank you. With that, I’ll just jump into the Q&A. The first question I want to ask, and I’ll ask a few and then open up to the audience. For you Sanjay, just we’re approaching the first 100 days in office. Can you discuss the rationale behind your decision to take the job, what you’ve learned over the last 100 days maybe.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Yes. Actually today, I complete my three months at Micron. And yes, I had great impressions of Micron when I joined, and those have been reaffirmed during the course of these three months. I joined Micron because I look at the market opportunities and market position of Micron, I look at the capabilities that Micron has, and thirdly the potential that Micron business has.

In terms of market opportunity, when you think about it -- in terms of market opportunity and market position, when you think about this, DRAM industry today, 95% of the industry is supplied by three players, and Micron has a solid position in the DRAM industry. So, that’s a great position to be in. And when you look at the market trends on NAND side as well, data centers and cloud computing, and client devices are driving strong demand for flash. Flash is replacing HDDs at a very rapid pace.

So, great time to be joining Micron. And as I mentioned earlier, the market trends, the markets that Micron is serving today, are no longer the markets of just PC and mobile. Markets are now many and diversified and large. And the trends I talked about limited to AI, addressing the markets of cloud computing and enterprise and client computing as well as automotive and industrial along with mobile, these are really great opportunities for Micron. So that excited me looking at Micron’s market position and its market opportunities, and those have absolutely been reaffirmed in the three months that I have been at Micron.

Micron’s capabilities of, quote, Micron is an iconic company, four decades of semiconductor, memory, technology and manufacturing experience, and I believe the most comprehensive portfolio of technologies related to memory and storage that Micron has in the industry when you look at NAND, DRAM as well as 3D cross point that Micron has, great scale of production, strong customer engagements as well as a very strong team, very strong IT portfolio at the Company. All of this leverage toward driving greater potential for Micron. I believe Micron has yet to achieve its maximum potential, lots of opportunity in that regard, and we are focused on driving cost competitiveness as well as adding value-add solutions to our portfolio, strengthening that portfolio and ultimately becoming a trusted partner to our customers.

Wes Twigg

So, with respect to that, can you give us a little bit of insight in terms of what kinds of changes you’re planning to make to achieve that potential, lower the cost, improve the portfolio, what are your initial thoughts in terms of the direction of the Company or significant changes that we might see?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, as you know, in the past, Micron has had -- has driven acquisitions in the DRAM industry and has driven the consolidation of the DRAM industry, and now it is in the solid position. I talked about that 95% of the industry is driven by three players. Micron completed the Inotera acquisition only last December.

In the process of integrating these companies, Micron did have in the past challenges of technology lag as well as ability to invest in capital to ramp up production of the new technology nodes. As a result, the cost position of Micron ended up being higher than its competitors. Today, Micron, over -- due to the good work done at the company, over the last several quarters, has narrowed the lag in terms of the technology positioning. And our goal, our priority is to focus on accelerating the cost competiveness of Micron’s portfolio. And in this regard, of course accelerating the timeline of key technology introduction, but also ramping up the new technology nodes into production and investing in ramping up those new technology nodes into production, so that the mix of the portfolio, the cost structure can become more attractive. So, this is one of the things we are very focused on is accelerating the timeline, the ramp up of new technologies into production to accelerate our cost competiveness in the marketplace.

And in terms of value-add solutions, focusing on strengthening for example on the NAND side mix of SSDs in our portfolio, managed NAND is a great opportunity for Micron because MCP solutions, Micron has both DRAM and NAND, and MCP in the mobile space is a large demand driver. So, Micron is in strong position. We want to leverage it to continue to diversify the product roadmap of value-add solutions as well. So, these are the things that we are absolutely focused on at the company, driving greater cost competitiveness and adding value-add solutions to the mix, so that we can become a trusted, more valued partner to the leading, to the marquee customers in the ecosystem and serve, to [ph] really drive -- deliver a strong value to them, and that process builds strong value for Micron in terms of our financial performance and overall performance of the business.

Wes Twigg

Okay, very helpful. I’d like to just open it up to the audience. I am sure there may be some questions. So, if anybody has a question to ask, I’d hold this.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

I’ll let Ernie address that.

Ernie Maddock

So, for the webcast, in case that wasn’t heard, it was a question about the stock pricing tracking to financial performance. At the end of the day, we don’t have any better insight than you might have into that. But I think I would summarize it generally as folks believe that every piece of good news is a sign that we’re at some peak. And there is a presumption about some cyclical behavior in the industry or cyclical performance in the industry that is causing folks to have a level of fear about what the future might look like, and as a result of that I think be restrained in how they would value, not only our stock but the stock of all industry participants vis-à-vis the actually earning power of the industry right now and the earning power of the industry over the course of the cycle. And I think that’s particularly true for Micron. Last cycle was the first time that we had actually essentially delivered a small profit over the course of the worst four quarters of the cycle. And as we have talked about before at our Analyst Day, we are dramatically differently positioned today such that we believe we would actually have reasonable earnings in the midst of that environment. So, I think it’s just a question of folks having that confidence and expressing that confidence.

Sanjay Mehrotra

And I do believe that our focus on cost competitiveness and value-add solutions can drive aggressive [ph] financial performance for the Company going forward as well. And I am a firm believer that these things -- consistent financial performance of the Company absolutely does translate into the stock appreciate of the company as well. So, we are focused on our strategic priorities of the company.

Wes Twigg

Just following up on that. Have you -- either of you’ve seen any changes in the market with respect to recent commentary and related to what Samsung or Hynix said on the earnings calls in terms of bit supply that would be of any concern or CapEx plans that would be of any concern?

Sanjay Mehrotra

I think overall bit supply in the industry is in 15% to 20% range. And when you look at the bit supply growth perhaps, may be little bit toward the higher end of that 15% to 20% range. But, the demand projection, again, from all the mega markets that I earlier talked about, point to greater than 20% demand for the industry. So, I do believe that for 2017 and heading into 2018 as well, the industry fundamentals will be healthy.

Wes Twigg

Other questions in the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, the question is around value-add solutions and how will they differentiate the Company going forward. As I earlier talked about, the value-add solutions in NAND are greater mix of solid state drives which are replacing hard disk drive fast in client computing applications, in notebook PCs as well as in data center and enterprise applications. And this is the major area of growth for the NAND industry and major area of focus for Micron, both on the enterprise and cloud computing side for SSDs as well as on the client side.

Micron already has had over a last couple of quarters, strong progress in that area. And we want to continue to build that momentum and add more products in our portfolio to comprehensively address that market and do so in a cost-effective fashion as well, build greater internal capability with controllers and firmware so that we can have strong differentiating solutions and in the future, opportunities to add software capabilities as well, working with our customers that can deliver differentiated value to our storage solutions. So that’s on the NAND side.

On the DRAM side also, Micron has demonstrated strong capability in terms of delivering value-add solutions. For example in the gaming industry and in the graphics applications, Micron has led the industry in that trend. We want to continue to build upon that in terms of leveraging greater opportunities of differentiated solutions with no latency, high-performance applications of the future which will more of -- more of these kind of solutions will be required in the future as again the trends of AI require that data be accessed fast, be processed fast, analyzed fast and actions related to providing experiences to consumers or services and values to the business be decided upon fast, [ph] memory is going to play a very strategic role in these trends. And we’re focused on driving high-performance, low-latency memory and storage systems and solutions to address these kinds of needs.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

I think the question is around Chinese government, within China memory and storage, potentially is it expected to come on line? And what I would like to say here is that Micron of course has completed -- competed in a fiercely competitive environment over the course of four decades. And today, when you look at Micron, it’s the only company in the Western Hemisphere that really has DRAM and flash technologies, pure play, semiconductor memory and storage leaders in the Western Hemisphere, and actually one of the three companies in the world that has that capability.

So, Micron has very strong intellectual property capability as well. So, it has competed well and of course there have been fierce competition. Even if there is competition from China in the future, I believe Micron is well-positioned in this regard. Regarding competition from China, I would just like to say that technologies such as NAND and DRAM are operating at extremely complex levels of technology. And implement -- developing these technologies and ramping it into production and getting it into scale is definitely not an easy undertaking and of course requires a lot of IPs as well which Micron is very committed to protecting its IP. So, these requirements of getting a technology ready and ramping it into volume production and bringing it to scale to make it cost effective will certainly take several years for any player to try to accomplish. And I can tell you that it is not an easy task, particularly just look at DRAM, the industry is consolidated in only three players, and while there was fourth of those players a few years ago.

Wes Twigg

Another question over here?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

So question is around pricing elasticity and any de-stacking [ph] or any markets where this will get impacted? And so, as I said earlier, the applications today are really making memory very strategic and driving higher content, for example, higher content of DRAM attached to per server and enterprise and cloud computing applications. More DRAM memory is needed in mobile devices to fulfill the requirements of future applications in mobile devices where you will see more trends, even in mobile devices related to AR and VR and AI, and similarly of course I think in client computing, notebook devices the need for flash storage is very well understood in terms of SSDs and regarding high capacities. So, the trend of needing more and more memory in various devices, memory and storage is continuing to increase. And certainly with respect to the recent prices, one may say that the introduction at the very high end of the highest capacity devices may somewhat get slowed down in terms of its deployment in the marketplace. Frankly, we’re not seeing much signs of that yet. And for example in the value add phones, on the smartphone side, a year ago, the capacity in the value -- for value segment of smartphones used to be like 1 gigabyte of DRAM, going toward now 2 and 3 gigabyte even in the value segment. And those are very large drivers of memory. So, I’m continuing to overall see strong demand trends for memory continuing. And we are really not seeing any meaningful signs of any de-stacking [ph] in any fashion.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, the question is ability at Micron to surpass cost per bit of the leading competitors and over what time, in NAND. So, in NAND, I want to point out here that Micron has very good 64-layer 3D NAND flash storage technology. You’re right to point out that in the past with two 2D NAND, Micron’s technology position in the industry was weaker and Micron lagged the industry in terms of cost capability in 2D NAND, in the planar NAND. With 3D NAND, Micron has done an excellent job in terms of developing the technology and achieving cost competitiveness. And what’s important here is that Micron has financed this unique architecture of putting CMOS, the periphery circuit under the memory array. What that does is it gives Micron the smallest die size in the industry. Micron’s 32-layer 3D NAND was extremely cost-effective in the industry and even today is in production as the cost effective memory. Micron 64-layer technology capability is very cost effective as well and enjoys the benefit actually of small die array. What matters is also, not just the technology inherent capability, but how you’re able to ramp this technology into volume production. And this is what we are focused on, as I mentioned earlier, making sure that these advanced technologies, you can accelerate the ramp into production to achieve the overall lower cost of production for our memory and solutions.

Unidentified Analyst

So, that’s the challenge, ramping? [Ph]

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, challenge is to accelerate the technology readiness timeliness and then to be able to ramp those into production, and these are prudently focused on ramping the new technologies into production. And for that, you of course require that new products are also ready, and we’re very much focused on accelerating the timelines of new product as well.

So, lot of good work happening at Micron, it has already produced results over last couple of quarters in this regard, and you’re seeing strong financial performance of Micron over last few quarters. And with the opportunities that we’re driving in terms of greater cost competitiveness and value add solutions, I believe there is further opportunity to enhance Micron solution performance in the years ahead. And again, these things do take few years. We have great momentum in this area and we will continue to drive it, over time.

Wes Twigg

I’d like to follow up on that with a quick question, and we’ll get back to the audience. But, from a CapEx perspective, it looks like Micron is under spending a lot of the other NAND players, probably that’s related to size. But, do you think you’re spending enough in NAND CapEx and capacity expansion to exploit this competitive technology advantage that you have?

Sanjay Mehrotra

I am overall pleased with the plans that we have in place in terms of driving both, greater competitiveness in volume production for our NAND as well as with our dealer.

Wes Twigg

So, you view this as supporting what kind of bit growth in 2018, the CapEx?

Sanjay Mehrotra

In terms of bit growth, Ernie, do you want to comment on this?

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So, as we’ve talked about on our last call, we think that our bit growth would be at or perhaps at the low end of the range on DRAM vis-à-vis what we believe the industry’s going to do. Now, bear in mind, we’re on a fiscal year basis, the industry’s typically viewed calendar. So, there is a little bit of tension in those numbers, but we generally believe that to be the case. And then, for NAND, we haven’t actually commented on bit growth because that is a function of ultimately what we choose to deploy in CapEx. And we’ve said though that given the ramp of 64-layer that you’d see greater bit growth from the Company in the second half of our fiscal year than the first half of our fiscal year.

Wes Twigg

Okay. And then with respect to CapEx or expansion, does it make sense to partner with anyone to help fund fab expansion or do you feel pretty comfortable with your own cash position and plans right now?

Ernie Maddock

I think Micron has a history of partnering where it’s appropriate and where it generated business benefit for both parties. So, while it’s not anything that we would rule out, I would also say we’re comfortable in our own skin with our own cash balances, and we’re able to look at any potential partnerships through that lens.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Sanjay Mehrotra

Yes. So, I think the thing that we’ve talked about before that would be the most clear example is we’ve said that should we encounter a ‘15, ‘16 cycle and it will be encountered in a different way, but if you look at the gross margin performance of the Company, which is a pretty harsh measure, that even at that level of gross margin performance, we would be cash flow neutral to slightly cash flow positive instead of burning through $2.7 billion of cash flow. And if you think about where that comes from, that would come from the top line, it would flow down to the gross margin line. So, we haven’t specifically said precisely which of that. But it’s reasonable to assume that the vast majority of that $2.7 billion starts at the top line, makes its way to gross margin line and ultimately to the operating margin line and then that is augmented by the work that we’ve been doing relative to managing inventories and other things as well as the cost reduction activities that don’t relate to the cost per bit at the front-end but this back-end consolidation that we’ve been participating in and other activities throughout the Company. And so, I think that we’re very confident and in ability to navigate a ‘15, ‘16 cycle with a dramatically different outcome than we had during that time.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So, I think it’s a well know fact that as you go through a technology shrink because it takes longer to process every wafer, you lose wafers. So, most of the wafer additions that are being talked about throughout the industry are designed to keep wafer starts flat. And essentially, you have to do that in order to get bit growth in this 15% to 20% range. In the absence of that, even though the raw technology yields 20% or 30% more bits, the throughput would not be down below that range. So, it is important for folks to understand that keeping wafers out flat which necessary involves adding wafers to make up for the lost throughput, is necessary to get in these ranges of 15% to 20% supply growth; and without that, you would be at the lower end of the range or possibly even below a 15% level.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Ernie Maddock

I don’t have those figures available at the tip of my tongue but we can certainly follow up with you and get those to you.

Sanjay Mehrotra

I think what we have said before is that 1x -- 20-nanometer gives you around 40% more bit growth on a wafer basis, and it gives you a fairly good cost reduction capability as well. And that’s why we’re focused on driving a good 1x technology into volume production. And as Ernie pointed out, our focus on cost reduction is not only on driving a greater mix of new technology nodes into volume production, of course that’s a big of the focus but it also is improving cost in everything else in terms of assembly, in terms of testing of the products, in terms of managing inventory, so there is intense focus in the company on the cost side.

And in terms of your other questions regarding the industry supply et cetera, again, I want to point out that industry supply growth will primarily be driven by technology transition in the industry. And even if there are any small wafer capacity increments, they will really have negligible effect in terms of overall bit supply growth of the industry. And when you look at all of that in the backdrop of the demand drivers for the industry, I think those continue to be pointing to healthy demand and supply environment trajectory on the longer term basis for the industry.

Wes Twigg

Okay. All right. With that, I think we’re out of time. Sanjay and Ernie, thank you so much.

Ernie Maddock

You’re welcome. Thank you.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Thank you.

