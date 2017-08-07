Will Wind Beat Nuclear In The U.K.?

Rolls-Royce Small Modular reactor design. Source: The Engineer.

The news continues to be bad for UK nuclear industry renewal. The new Generation III EDF large nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point C are experiencing further cost blowouts at the start of construction. The history of the Third Generation reactors is grounds for concern in these extraordinary times. A British proposal, led by Rolls Royce Plc (OTCPK:RYCEY) and involving Small Modular Reactors (SMR), is emerging as a possible solution.

Is the technology mature enough to implement? The stakes are high and investment wins and losses will be huge as the UK moves to bridge the gap as the existing nuclear reactors, which currently provide 20% of UK power, are decommissioned. Meanwhile the UK wind industry is booming, with big opportunities for companies like Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY), DONG Energy (OTCPK:DNNGY)( OTCPK:DOGEF), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:SIEGY)( OTCPK:GCTAY), Goldwind (OTC:XNJJY) and GE (NYSE:GE). The opportunity hinges on UK Government decisions, but as time goes on the choice between wind and nuclear power seems to be getting clearer.

Cost escalation and completion delay at Hinkley Point C

The UK National Audit Office has criticized the government for a "risky and expensive" deal with EDF over the Hinkley Point C project, saying that the "Department's deal for Hinkley Point C has locked consumers into a risky and expensive project with uncertain strategic and economic benefits." The document from the National Audit Office makes for sober reading. There are a number of unfriendly clauses in the agreement, one of which indicates that compensation if the facility gets shutdown (or not completed?) due to change of Government policy, could be up to $28 billion.

Admittedly the latest cost escalation of almost $2 billion will be borne by the developer, making the rate of return on the project now 8.2% instead of 9% as originally estimated. It is a bad sign to have cost overruns continuing so early in the project. The cost of the plant will fall on electricity consumers rather than taxpayers. The completion dates for the two reactors may have blown out 9 and 15 months respectively, with the first reactor completion now expected at the end of 2025.

Westinghouse woes concerning construction of 2 AP1000 reactors in South Carolina resolved by abandoning the program

News from the U.S. on Third Generation nuclear power plant builds are significantly worse than the UK report, as a major program has just been abandoned after huge cost overruns and completion delays. In a press release earlier this week South Carolina Electric & Gas, a subsidiary of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG), announced the abandonment of construction of two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors in South Carolina. State-owned electric authority South Carolina Public Service Authority had already decided to suspend construction.

The reason for the cancellation of the project is that expected cost to complete the project would be prohibitive and also tax credits would be forfeited if the construction was not completed by January 2021. Completion would not be possible by that time; perhaps 2024 was estimated. I find it hard to comprehend the level of cost blowout from an estimated $11.8 billion in 2008 to more than $25 billion.

SCANA Chairman and CEO Kevin Marsh acknowledges the impact that this decision will have on customers, communities, shareholders and the global nuclear industry. This is a very big deal for the nuclear industry and the fate of Generation III nuclear reactor programs. There are two further AP1000 reactors under construction at the Vogtle Power plant in Georgia in a Southern Company (NYSE:SO) program. While Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Tom Fanning seems to be putting on a brave face, the future of the Vogtle reactors must now be in some doubt as they are also subject to the Westinghouse bankruptcy and facing cost blowout to $25 billion.

I would be surprised if there are not shock waves at EDF concerning the Hinkley Point C program, as no EDF reactor has yet been commissioned and two European constructions are drastically delayed, with huge cost overruns.

UK government maintains "key role" for nuclear power

The new UK Energy Minister, Richard Harrington entered the discussion about the UK nuclear program with the comment that nuclear power has a key role in keeping the lights on in Britain and reducing CO 2 emissions. This commentary comes after failure of mention of commitment to nuclear power in the Conservative Party Manifesto prior to the recent election.

Richard Harrington claimed that constructive talks had been held concerning two other nuclear projects, Horizon and NuGen in Cumbria and Wales respectively. These comments were made in late June. I wonder if the recent announcement about the abandonment of the South Carolina AP1000 reactors will have an impact? While the government talks about staying with the program, paradoxically Theresa May still plans to exit Euratom, which will be a disaster for UK nuclear programs.

Rolls Royce consortium suggests fast tracking an SMR program

The UK Government has been thinking about the possibility of smaller, less ambitious nuclear reactor programs since 2015. Rolls Royce is aggressively pushing an SMR program as a "once in a lifetime opportunity for UK nuclear companies." It is most probably its experience in nuclear submarine programs that gives Rolls Royce the confidence and position in promoting the SMR programs.

Early in 2017 Rolls Royce launched a partnership with major engineering firms Amec Foster Wheeler, Nuvia and Arup, along with the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Centre, to establish mass production of SMRs. The plan was to get a SMR licensed that has the capacity to power a small city of 750,000 people. The suggested advantage of a SMR is that these reactors could be commoditized and factory-built to expand production "relatively cheaply." The suggestion is that this could create 40,000 jobs and a $520 billion pound export market. This announcement came at a time when Rolls Royce had profit warnings and was in competition with numerous other parties to secure Government backing for a SMR program.

The Rolls Royce SMR proposal received a boost recently with large engineering firm Laing O'Rourke joining the British consortium headed by Rolls Royce. In addition to the proposed $520 billion export opportunity, it is claimed that it would provide a $230 billion boost to the UK economy. It is being positioned as a plan B for the failing big nuclear reactor programs. There is a hint of desperation in the latest news about a possible SMR program.

Meanwhile, the wind keeps blowing

The quiet achiever in the UK is wind power, which in the six months from January to June of this year provided 57% of all of the electric power consumed in Scotland. A report titled "Floating Offshore Wind: Market & Technology Review," prepared for the Scottish Government by Carbon Trust in 2015, indicated that offshore wind has the capacity to contribute substantially to the UK energy system. By 2050, the report indicated that between 20 and 55 GW of offshore wind could be deployed, depending on the energy mix chosen.

Europe added 6.1 GW of wind power in the 6 months to June 2017. In the first 6 months of 2017, the UK installed 1.2 GW of onshore wind and 0.52 GW of offshore wind. Offshore wind is blossoming and the UK is at the forefront. A conference "Offshore Wind Energy 2017" involving 6,270 participants has just been held in London.

Current offshore wind uses anchored turbines (less than 50 meters of water). Now Statoil (NYSE:STO) is completing its Hywind facility off the north-east coast of Scotland. This involves floating turbines that expand the territory for offshore wind as they can be located in water up to 1000 meters deep. The contrast between the problems facing the UK nuclear program and rapid success and decreasing costs of UK wind programs is stark.

Risks

The UK Government has made a huge and risky call to replace ~20% of UK power supply with new nuclear reactors at a time when there is huge uncertainty in the nuclear industry. Everything about the Generation III nuclear reactor program seems to be going off the rails. However, for a view of the nuclear industry which provides a positive (overly optimistic?) view see this recent report from the world nuclear association. There seem to be a lot of reactors (~60) that have been in construction for a long time and these hide the fact that new construction is almost halted in most parts of the world.

The SMR program is the new kid on the block and it has major engineering support, led by Rolls Royce. However it seems naïve to suggest that any nuclear program, no matter how small, can be built quickly as the approvals process is exhaustive. I doubt that there is the time to execute on an SMR program (even if all technical problems are quickly resolved) in time for the needed power to become available to replace the retiring reactors.

Wind power is clearly the low risk (and cheaper) option to make up a deficit in power in a timely fashion for UK power generation. This would make for a major windfall for the European wind industry.

Conclusion

Things are not static for the UK nuclear industry renewal program. I've written several articles about this program but each time I write an article, further bad news is forthcoming for the large scale Generation III reactor programs. I maintain that unless the British customer is to be dramatically affected by high electricity prices, the program has to be modified. A proposal for smaller nuclear reactors by a consortium led by Rolls Royce is getting some airplay, but it all seems too little too late. The UK Government controls decisions about how it plans to substitute 20% of its power generation in the near term. My take is that wind is an easy option, while nuclear is fraught with cost overruns and delays. For this reason I think investors should keep a watch on this area as there are a number of interesting companies, including DONG Energy, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Goldwind and GE, all doing well currently and more than ready to take up the slack.

