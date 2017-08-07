Q2 Recap: BlackLine's Fall From Grace

Blackline's post-earnings crash reveals the high expectations among growth investors in today's trading environment and how small missteps can translate into startling losses.

Despite the massive drop, shares remain fairly priced and should be avoided until a better entry point avails itself.

Blackline (NASDAQ: BL), the corporate accounting software vendor, faltered in Friday trading after a disappointing Q2 print punished the stock by 18%. At first glance, casual onlookers can only wonder what Blackline did wrong - after all, revenue of $42.3mm (+46% y/y) beat analyst consensus of about $41.5mm (+43% y/y), even if by just a hair.

Blackline stock has soared since its October 2016 IPO, rising from a launch price of $17 to an all-high near $40, representing a lofty multiple of greater than 10x forward revenues. In stocks valued so richly, the bar for expectations is set extremely high. Beat-and-raise quarters have become widely expected as the norm, and Blackline committed two missteps on this front - first, beating expectations by such a slim margin and not completely shattering them; and second, by not raising full-year 2017 guidance ($171-$173mm) since its Q1 release.

Growth investors who pile intro trades like Blackline are allergic to anything less than rapid growth acceleration. Q2 revealed that Blackline's growth trajectory may not be as failproof as investors once thought, and the market responded by resetting the stock to a more appropriate multiple (~7x forward revenues).

Mulesoft (NASDAQ: MULE) suffered the same fate just a week prior to Blackline's earnings. After seemingly beating analyst consensus on the top and bottom lines, as well as raising full-year 2017 guidance to $279-$281mm (up about 5% from prior guidance of $271-$274mm), investors still responded by sending the stock down 15%, though it has recovered somewhat in the following week.

Blackline, as well as other expensive software stocks (roughly defined as those trading at revenue multiples in excess of 8-8.5x), are entering into a hostile market filled with landmines. Anything other than sheer perfection and huge beat-and-raise quarters can send the stock into a downward spiral. The market is at all-time highs again, and investors are wary of bidding up growth stocks even more. A high multiple means extremely high expectations, and anything less translates into colossal multiples retractions.

Bearing these risks in mind, I believe Blackline's correction has left it at an appropriate multiple ($30; roughly 7x forward revenues), which still assigns a premium to its >40% growth and slimming operating losses. If tech stocks continue to sell off sharply, a buying opportunity for BL may be around the corner, but if not, I would resist the temptation to buy on the dip. The shares have further to fall.

Q2 Recap

Blackline posted revenue of $42.3mm (+46% y/y), narrowly beating analyst expectations of $41.5mm (+43% y/y). Pro forma net losses stood at ($1.4mm), which is a positive sign for a maturing company about to turn the door to profitability. Blackline also posted $1.9mm in positive operating cash flow.

On the surface, there was a lot to like: continued growth, narrowing losses, and positive OCF. Where I believe the company stumbled, however, is on guidance.

Blackline guided to revenue of $43.5-$44.5mm for Q3, which represents only 37% y/y growth and 4% sequential growth from the current quarter. The company left full-year guidance untouched at $171-$173mm (+40% y/y), despite beating current quarter expectations ($43.4mm in Q2 revenue vs. $41.3mm guidance midpoint offered at Q1). The fact that Blackline beat its own 2Q17 guidance by $2mm (5%) without raising full-year 2017 estimates likely means that the company sees a few soft quarters ahead.

Looking at the billings picture also corroborates this story. Calculated billings for Q2 stood at $42.8mm, only a touch higher than revenue (y/y growth numbers are not possible to calculate, as Blackline did not report 2Q17 Billings). The fact that deferred revenue balances only slightly increased in Q2 suggests that Blackline's book of business is slowly cranking down from the hypergrowth phase it was enjoying only a few quarters prior.

See below Blackline's quarterly performance going back to 2015:

Figure 1. Blackline growth metrics Q3 guidance, indicated in red, implies the first quarter that y/y growth has dipped below 40%. Sequential growth paints an even more bloody picture, implying meager growth of only 4% from the current quarter.

Blackline's customer counts did climb nicely to 1,978 (128 added), but more than likely the increased customer numbers skew the company's revenue base downmarket, where Oracle is becoming increasingly competitive. We'll turn to that next.

Competitive Headwinds

Is Blackline merely being cautious with its guidance? Perhaps, but let's also consider the myriad headwinds the company faces.

Blackline, whose niche is in corporate accounting and financial closing software (aka, providing automation for business transaction recording and managing the financial ledger at the end of each reporting period), can still be considered a relative startup next to the giants it competes against, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and SAP (NYSE: SAP). Unlike Mulesoft and several other high-growth software companies that have had near-term earnings stumbles, Blackline does not play in a greenfield market with few competitors and low-hanging fruit as customers. Most mid-market and above enterprises already have financial close software in place, and many are tied to their native ERP systems, something Blackline cannot offer.

While Gartner still places Blackline in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Financial Corporate Performance Management, it's right up there with Oracle and SAP. These giants' software suites come with large, best-of-breed ERP systems, a platform with which financial close software must integrate. In the minds of many IT leaders, it's easier to have ERP and finance/accounting software rolled up into the same integrated system, under one vendor.

Oracle, in particular, is no longer the forgotten cousin of the cloud wars. Its cloud applications group has posted startup-like growth numbers in recent quarters, and at massive scale. Its blockbuster acquisition of Netsuite in late 2016 encroaches directly into Blackline's target market for mid-sized and SMB finance software. Netsuite notwithstanding, Oracle's own corporate finance products, Oracle ERP Cloud and Oracle Hyperion, are giants in their own right and are pitted directly against Blackline's offering. Oracle also has a much larger sales force than Blackline and is notorious for uber-competitive pricing and last-minute discounts to win deals, especially for cloud products where it is chasing growth.

Conclusion

Even after a 20% correction, Blackline shares are not on sale. Now trading at ~7.3x forward revenues, roughly parallel with cloud peers Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP), and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), but with much greater competitive forces blockading its growth trajectory, Blackline is still fully valued.

Recognizing that Blackline is still a leader and true disruptor in its niche, I'll be watching the shares to pinpoint a more attractive entry price.

