Irrational Exuberance Or Controlled Manipulation?

Since we now analyze 17,000 stocks from 36 countries using our Friedrich Algorithm, we are able to watch what is happening throughout the world. Markets appear to be more manipulated now than we have ever seen in over four decades of analyzing stocks. The manipulation is being done by computer trading algorithms called Rob traders or Algo's.

To show what we mean we will take a look at South Africa as an example. The country is in one of the deepest recessions in its history and, as a result, unemployment there is at an all time high.

Source: Bloomberg.com The official unemployment rate is 27.7% but the real unemployment rate that includes those who have given up looking for jobs is actually over 36%. These are the type of numbers that the U.S. economy experienced during the crash of 1929 which announced the beginning of the Great Depression. That economic downturn lasted for more than a decade. The Great Depression was preceded by strong growth during the roaring 20s. South Africa us experiencing no growth as it is already mired in a deep recession. So, considering the evidence one would think that investors would be selling stocks in South Africa like mad and running for the hills.

Well, not so much; here is what the stock market is doing down there.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Your eyes are not deceiving you; the stock market in South Africa (EZA) just hit an all time high. This is just one example of the disconnectedness between reality and the Algo Trading machines which make up 90% of the trades in the world markets today. Only 23% of South Africans invest in their stock market and 77% are outsiders, most of which are just algo's who buy ETF's that simply own the market as an index doing very little in the way of analysis. Following the momentum works until it no longer does.

This is very similar to what has happened with Amazon (AMZN) stock here in the USA for the last decade. Recently Amazon hit $1,083 a share and made Jeff Bezos the richest individual in the world. Now most of those who have invested in Amazon, just buy and hold, don't read the news or understand what is happening on Main Street. They just see that revenue goes up every quarter and that is all they need to know. But recently the company reported that earnings fell -77% and the stock is down $100 per share on the news. The real scary part in the report, though, is that next quarter Amazon told analysts that it expects to have an operating income loss; not just a net income loss. For those who may not know, Operating Income and Net Income are reported as follows:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Amazon sold $38 billion worth of products and from that had Operating Income of $627 million. Then after other expenses and income tax it actually had $197 million of net profit, or basically about one-half of one percent (half a penny) in profit from each dollar of revenue. That is a very thin margin. But now the company tells us that next quarter it will report an operating income loss which makes matters much worse. But since no one does any fundamental analysis of profit or free cash flow and does not want to know, the stock is only down nine percent while any other company that reported such a dire forecast would be down 50% by now, especially when trading at a P/E (price to earnings ratio) of 185 times earnings. But Algo Traders are just machines and don't care. The algorithms are programmed by 25 year old programmers who are backed by the likes of Goldman Sach's (GS) and the other major trading firms simply to manipulate the markets. If your holding is on the favorable list then you could see 10% gains in a week, like Boeing (BA) for example, or you could see a serious death spiral that lasts for months like Mattel (MAT) as another example:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

This happened to Mattel because they had an Operating Income Loss like Amazon in forecasting:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

So as you can see Amazon stock should have fallen by 50% on the news but did not because the trading robots are not programmed in such a way. Rising revenue is all that matters?

So with all this madness going on what is a human investor supposed to do?

Well the answer is to be invested in stocks like Apple (AAPL), ignore the news and use Friedrich. Here is the same data for Apple's April quarter:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

So Apple reported $11 billion in profit for the quarter vs $167 million for Amazon and Apple is expecting net income next quarter to be much higher while Amazon is expecting a major net income loss. This is reality and not fiction. The smart move for long-term investors to make is to ignore the market craziness and just buy based on the cold hard facts. In the end, increases in revenue AND profitability will matter more than increases in revenue alone.

But even better, in two weeks when our current USA analysis is completed for August by Friedrich we will be introducing a new and improved Friedrich. When launched on May 1, 2015, Mycroft never thought he would ever be able to improve what he had spent a lifetime creating. But by doing historical back testing we came out with the following pattern that dramatically improves Friedrich as an investing tool. This new innovation is an oxymoron as it makes Friedrich more conservative but, at the same time, allows those using it to be more aggressive. Now, conservative and aggressive are polar opposites we are aware of no word in any language that can describe this phenomenon. But the new Ratio is called the FRIEDRICH FINAL FOUR and it is both More Conservative and More Risk Averse allowing the user to be More Aggressive.

Here is our datafile for Apple using the new ratio:

Source: Ask Friedrich

The Friedrich Final Four score of FOUR is so hard to achieve that Apple, for example. has only achieved it twice in the last ten years. Most companies may achieve it only once every 20-30 years, if at all. If you look at the datafile above you will see the FOUR show up in 2013 at $68.96 after the stock fell from $95 the year before. Buying it there was a conservative move as you were buying it for 50% of its Main Street Price but was an aggressive move as the markets at the time hated it. Buying it in 2013 would have resulted in a 130% gain in 4 years in a stock that everyone said had very little upside left.

Today we had Automated Data Processing (ADP) in the news. Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is trying to control the board of directors at ADP and the stock is up $8 a share in the last week. We are holding it no matter what happens but if we look at the ten-year history of ADP using our Friedrich Final Four we would have seen this in 2009. So, we would have bought a very conservative stock in 2009 for $35.44 again almost at half its Main Street price and today we would have a stock worth $112 for a safe 216% gain in just 8 years.

Source: Ask Friedrich

One of our favorite holdings is MasterCard and we have done very well owning it but look where you could have bought it the only time it hit its Friedrich Final Four score of FOUR. It was in 2010 and again the stock was near half its Main Street price. One would have bought it then for $22.41 and today it is trading at $130 for a 480% gain in 7 years.

Source: Ask Friedrich

You will also notice that up on top in the middle we have a Friedrich Final Four Score of zero for each of the three so they each do not hit that special marker currently in real time. Out of the 800 U.S. stocks that we have completed in the current run only one stock hit the FOUR perfect score.

Source: Ask Friedrich

CACC is a company that makes sub-prime loans out to people with bad credit and that is why we have never invested in it. But it not only hit the FINAL FOUR in 2008 but it has hit that marker every year since. A 2008 investment at $13.70 before the great crash in 2008-2009 would be worth $271 a share today or 1,878 percent in 9 years. So, we believe that we have something now in our arsenal that makes our Friedrich Algorithm twice as powerful. Our previous back testing showed that Friedrich, over a ten year period, had a success rate of 75% but when you add in the Friedrich Final Four, that success rate goes up to 90%. Now, that success rate is over a ten year period of buying and holding and is not measured in the short term. Another amazing point is that the new ratio also tells one when the markets are overvalued based on how many solid final fours scores show up. Having just 1 show up out of 800 tells one that the markets are overvalued right now and why it pays to be conservative.

What is the Friedrich Final Four?

It is attained only when all the following criteria are achieved.

1) Super Score of Six

2) Mycroft Yield greater than nine percent

3) Price to Mycroft FCF of 15 or less

4) Price to Bernhard Buffett score of 15 or less

In an overvalued bull market, like we have now, a Friedrich Final Four result is almost impossible to achieve but in bear markets we should find enough to build a solid portfolio with excellent appreciation potential. But with only one out of 800 (and only about 3,200 more to go) scoring four holding a nice percent of cash in the portfolio is the smart move to make right now according to Friedrich.

We will continue to operate with Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation as our guiding principle. The current USA run should be completed by the 15th and we will then have ten years of Friedrich Final Four scores as well as the real time one. We look forward to buying some stocks using this new ratio as they show up but the risks in the markets appear to be higher than they have ever been. Below are a couple more widely held stocks that we have completed.

Texas Instruments (TXN) made the Final Four in 2010.

Source: Ask Friedrich

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) made it to the Promised Land in 2008.

Source: Ask Friedrich

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. We are now able to analyze indices and will begin the process of analyzing ETFs, mutual funds and certain popular portfolios managed by gurus of the investment world. That effort will, of course, be in addition to providing analysis on individual stocks.

For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading " How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADP, MA, TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.