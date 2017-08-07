Telit Communications' (TTCNF) CEO Oozi Cats on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telit Communications Plc. (OTCPK:TTCNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Miri Segal – MS-Investor Relations

Oozi Cats – Chief Executive Officer

Yosi Fait – President and Finance Director

Analysts

Paul Treiber – RBC

James Lockyer – Peel Hunt

Greetings and welcome to the Telit 2017 Half Year Financial Results Conference Call.

Miri Segal

Thank you, operator. Good day everyone and thanks for joining us for Telit Communications’ 2017 first half financial results conference call. Joining us today on the call are Mr. Oozi Cats, CEO and Mr. Yosi Fait, President and Finance Director.

Following the prepared statements by management, we will open the call to the question-and-answer session. Please note that an updated company’s presentation including the financial results is available on our IR website and we invite you to review the slides during and after the call.

I would like to remind our listeners that comments made today will contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.

Such written and oral disclosures are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results presented today include results that are on a non-GAAP basis. A full reconciliation table of the non-GAAP results to IFRS measures can be found in the Company press release issued earlier today.

And with that, I’d like to hand the call over to Oozi Cats, CEO of Telit. Oozi, please go ahead.

Oozi Cats

Thank you, Miri. And thank you all for dialing-in. Good afternoon and good morning to our European and U.S. investors and analysts. Today we have announced our half-year results in which we have achieved solid growth of 6.9% to $177.6 million up from $166.1 million in the first half of 2016. As expected, we see our financial performance heavily weighted through the second half of this financial year and we are still targeting another year of double digit revenue growth.

Before I go into further detail, I would like to highlight a number of financial and operational areas from H1 2017. Our IoT services business in which we continue to invest significantly continue to see notably strong revenue growth up 25.5% to $17.2 million from $13.7 million this time last year. It’s clear that increasingly large industrial organizations are looking to deploy international IoT solutions to meet their IoT requirement.

Our products division revenue growth was not as strong as expected as a result of a number of factors including delayed U.S. certifications predominately for LTE CAT-1 with Voice over LTE product. This resulted in our profitability dropping in the first half with adjusted EBITDA being $14.7 million down from $21.4 million.

Onto our operational highlights where we are now presenting our operational results in two business segments, IoT products and IoT services to better reflect the changing shape of the business. Although the IoT services business unit is small part of the Group’s revenues, our activities have significantly grown in recent years, and we are focusing more and more on IoT services and end-to-end IoT solutions as the future differentiator and growth engine for the Group. It is also increases our forward visibility given its recurrent revenue nature.

Earlier this year, we acquired the ultra-low power Wi-Fi systems-on-chip and modules for battery and line-powered devices from GainSpan, to enhance product portfolio and enrich our device-to-cloud capabilities. And finally, our automotive business unit within the IoT products sold the first purchase order from Tesla for all Model 3 cars they produce.

I think it would be useful at this juncture to give you a brief reminder of our strategy. Our strategy in recent years has been to focus on development of our IoT services and end-to-end IoT solutions and device-to-cloud capabilities in order to leverage our best-in-class product portfolio, which following the acquisition of GainSpan now includes Smart Wi-Fi.

GainSpan as expected had a negative impact on H1 results. However, after fully integrating the business, we expect this important asset to make a positive contribution in 2018 and to make both a material financial and operational contribution in the longer-term. The combination of products and services needed to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions for global enterprises is now in place. All size companies as well as major corporations around the world are now poised to exploit this connected environment in IoT space to drive down their cost base, improve efficiencies and create new revenue streams.

A key part of our go to market strategy is to establish partnerships with global leaders in the IoT industry and industrial space. We are now working with the likes of SAP, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, OT-Morpho and number of MNO’s as well as many others. This provides us with access to the biggest enterprises globally on top of the small and medium sized customers, which are being managed by our direct sales team. We will continue to look for acquisitions opportunities in the IoT service space, seeking both complementary technologies and market share.

Turning to our operational divisions, firstly, IoT products. As you are probably aware our models are used in a wide range of applications in numerous vertical markets and support 7,000 customers. They are set to continue to grow significantly during the next two years with substantial IoT projects already in advanced stages around the world.

In order to cater to all this verticals, we continue to invest in the development of the wide range of cellular LTE products, from the high-end CAT-11 for automotive, routers, and gateways, to CAT-1 for industrial verticals. We are also developing a wide range of CAT-M1 and NarrowBand IoT models. We continue to develop our multi-constellation GNSS and Dead Reckoning enabled modules.

The new GNSS variants were released with improved performance, integrated antenna, LNA and DC blocking capacitor. We made significant progress in extending our portfolio of short range and low power wide area modules based on Bluetooth, BLE, Wi-Fi and other technologies tailored to the unique requirements of different vertical. We also continued expanding our automotive portfolio in particular our LTE high category modules.

Now onto our IoT services division. Our IoT services business continue to focus on analyzing and extending our IoT service offering and premium managed connectivity as well as a range of complementary value added services and AEPs. Our IoT Portal is designed to enable customers to manage their IoT deployments through a single portal that makes IoT deployments easier and efficient and cuts the time to market. It provides customers with access to data management and facilitates interaction with mobile network operators, dash boarding tools, security and administration.

Our IoT platform, deviceWISE, integrates any devices, production assets and remote sensors with web-based and mobile app together with any enterprise resource system. It reduces risk, time-to-market, complexity and cost of deploying solutions for monitoring and control, industrial automation, asset tracking and field service operation across all industries and market segments around the world.

Our IoT factory solutions business unit, through deviceWISE, connects easily production machines and processes with ERP, MRP and SCADA applications. It provides an easy way to collect, normalize and transport realtime manufacturing data to allow processing for improved uptime, better efficiency, predict failures and improved compliance.

Our IoT remote access platform through secureWISE has been widely recognized as the leading solution for highly secured remote access. More OEMs are using secureWISE for secure, configurable end-to-end remote connectivity, to securely connect high value fab equipment and tooling, to better service valuable assets and minimize down time. During H1, we celebrated its 100 connected 300 millimeter fab connected via secureWISE this is out of 104 fabs exist worldwide.

Our investment in commercializing simWISE and partnership with OT-Morpho to streamline the provisioning and subscription management process for next generation CAT-M and NarrowBand-IoT connectivity, is laying the foundation for reduced provisioning cost and complexity. These initiatives will give our OEM customers and partners increased flexibility and choices geared for mass market low-cost device deployment.

Turning to our markets, the mega trend in IoT is creating a transformational business philosophy as its profile has grown significantly amongst businesses over the last two years. Businesses are now beginning to clearly understand the benefits of IoT across an increasing range of industries. There are a number of independent reports highlighting this phenomenon. The ABI Research report, M2M and IoT Embedded Modules 2016, predicts that the number of units in all cellular technologies to be shipped globally will reach $365 million by 2021, representing a CAGR of 33%. Translated into monetary value this will be a CAGR of 21% or $4.9 billion in 2021.

As far as the IoT services for connectivity and platforms, industry analyst firm Machina Research in its IoT Forecasts report published in September 2016, claiming that in 2025, cellular will account for 2.2 billion connections up from 334 million at the end of 2015 representing a CAGR of 21% in the period. The outlook for both Telit and the IoT sector overall, including all industrial sectors, continues to be very encouraging.

Our acquisitions over the past few years have materially enhanced our device-to-cloud platform and end-to-end solution capabilities, which is a key factor to increased recurring revenue from the IoT Services business unit. We are well positioned to exploit the numerous opportunities developing around the world in growing markets as well as increased recurring revenue with our market leading position in modules, connectivity, connectivity management and Platform as a Service as well as our wide range of industry partners.

Although we are confident of seeing an increase in recurring revenues and maintaining our double digit revenue growth in the current financial year, there are some uncertainties including the timing of certifications for the LTE CAT-1 Voice over LTE product and a handful of large scale deployments, all of which could be deployed slower than planned.

Our revenue guidance for the financial year till 31, December 2017 is between $400 million to $430 million. We also predict based on already achieved design wins 15% to 20% growth in the 2015 financial year. Overall, we remain confident in the strong second half performance.

Now, let me hand over to Yosi Fait, Telit’s President and Financial Director to present our 2017 half-year results in more detail.

Yosi Fait

Thank you, Oozi and good morning and afternoon everyone. I am very pleased to present our financial results for H1 2017. The results for the first half show solid growth in revenues, which increased by 6.9% to $177.6 million up from $166.1 million in the first half of 2016. As expected, the Group’s financial performance is weighted through the second half of this financial year even more so in the current year.

As Oozi said, we are targeting 2017 as another year of double digit revenue growth. As we expect revenues for the full year to be between $400 million and $430 million, an increase of 8% to 16.1% year-over-year.

Turning to revenue performance across the regions. In the Americas, we increased revenue by 14.1% to $76.8 million, which mainly came from ramping up different programs based on the LTE CAT-1 modules. We saw an increasing demand for the new technologies including CAT-1 and CAT-1 VoLTE, Voice over LTE. A delay in obtaining U.S. carrier certifications of LTE CAT-1 VoLTE chipsets by a blue-chip supplier was the main factor in our reduced revenue growth in this region.

The upcoming certifications by leading U.S. carriers of CAT-1 VoLTE chipsets of a blue-chip supplier are expected to boost revenues during H2 and in 2018. In EMEA which we consider as a mature markets, revenues increased by 8.3% to $68.2 million underlining our strong presence in the region. The prevailing technology is still 2G and the expected shift in technologies from 2G to LTE both high and low categories, in the mid to long-term, will boost the growth in the region.

In APAC we tripled our revenues during the last three years up to $84 billion in full year 2016. And during H1 this year, we experienced some delays in key programs that shifted the ramp up towards H2. This resulted in H1 revenues of $32.6 million, 9% lower than H1 one 2016. We expect this region to return to double digit revenue growth in 2018.

I will turn now into the segmental information. The IoT products business unit generated revenues of $160.4 million with an operating profit of $12.6 million, which represents a 7.9% operational profit margin compared to $24.1 million in H1 2016. The decline is a result of lower than expected revenue growth, a slight decrease in the gross margin and a negative effect of the GainSpan integration.

As previously announced, the GainSpan business will continue to negative effect the operational results during H2. Gross profit generated by IoT products business unit was $59.2 million, a gross margin of 36.9%. Our IoT services business unit generated a high double digit growth in H1 2017 of 25.5% to $17.2 million over $13.7 million in the first half of 2016. Gross profit generated by IoT services business unit was $10.4 million reflecting a gross margin of 60.4%.

As expected this business unit continues to record an operating loss of $6.6 million in H1 2017. This result is due to the continued heavy investment in this growing opportunity. We plan to maintain a high level of investment in this business unit and expect to have similar level of growth in the foreseeable future.

Turning to the P&L. Our gross margin in the first half of the year was 39.2%, a decline of 0.9%. The main reasons for the gross margin decline are the shift from 2G and CDMA technologies both mature technologies with high gross margins to LTE products, which is relatively new technology with lower margin at this stage. These are forecasted to improve as they mature and grow volumes of LTE products.

Gross margin was also affected by the delay in certifications of CAT-1 VoLTE, which led us to sell certain customers higher cost LTE CAT-3 VoLTE products at the same selling price as CAT-1 VoLTE product. Gross profit increased by 4.5% to $69.6 million.

Let me now review the operating expenses. Overall, the Group is meeting its expectations for operating expenses in H1 and is expecting to meet its operational expenditure expectations for H2. Our gross R&D operating expenses before capitalization and amortization of internally generated development costs increased to $35.4 million, 19.9% out of revenues over 17.3% in H1 2016.

The growth in expenditure is mainly due to the acquisition of Stollmann in H1 2016 and GainSpan in H1 2017, and the acceleration in the 4G developments and new automotive projects. We expect gross R&D operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, to decline during H2 and in 2018. The amount capitalized in respect to internally generated development assets was $17.9 million, 10.1% of revenues in comparison to H1 2016 $15.3 million, 9.2% of revenues.

This figure is mainly related to the development of Smart Wi-Fi GainSpan acquisition, 4G product lines for high and low categories including the Cat-M1 and NarrowBand-IoT, the automotive products, and the IoT services. The amortization of internally generated development assets increased by 80.7% to $8 million an increase from $4.4 million in H1 2016. This increase relates mainly to the release of 3G and 4G products to the market during the course of 2015, 2016 and H1 2017. 59% of capitalized R&D assets are now being amortized, up from 48% in H1 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $5.2 million to $35.1 million, that represents 19.8% of revenues. The increase is mainly due to the recent acquisitions and the investments in catering a go to market for these businesses, Smart Bluetooth and Smart Wi-Fi. We expect this expense as a percentage of revenue to decline during H2 and in 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.4 million to $14.4 million, representing 8.1% of revenues. This increase reflects the continued expansion of our activities. Also here we expect G&A as a percentage of revenues, to decline during H2 and in 2018.

Next finance costs, we’re a $1.9 million similar to $1.7 million in H1 2016. Following the fundraising completed May, 2017, we expect a decline in interest on loans and overdrafts during H2. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.7 million, down from $21.4 million in H1 2016. Our adjusted EBIT was therefore $1.6 million compared to $13.1 million in H1 2016. The adjusted figures exclude a non-cash share-based payment charge of $3.3 million, and non-recurring expenses of $0.7 million and amortization of intangible acquired assets of $2.4 million.

Adjusted basic loss per share was $0.08 and reported diluted loss per share was $3.03. We are not paying an interim dividend and we’ll consider paying a dividend for the year subject to the Group’s financial position at the year end.

I will move now to review the main balance sheet items. As at June 30, 2017 net debt was $9.3 million compared to a net debt of $17.7 million in December 2016. The change from 31 of December 2016 is due mainly to $49.7 million raised by capital increase, which was offset by the first half loss an $8 million used for GainSpan acquisition, $6.5 million invested in CapEx, payment of $5.7 million as final dividend for 2016 financial year and an increase in working capital, mainly in the inventory. Net operating cash, before movements in working capital items was $14 million compared to $21.2 million in H1 2016.

In summary, we believe Telit is well positioned in the IoT space with the best-in-class communication technologies and services. Well defined go to market strategy to be able to capture a significant share in the fast growing IoT market across verticals and enterprise. We expect to boost revenues and return to profitability during the second half of the year. We are confident that the overall strategy we have presented during this call will positively be reflected in our results during H2 followed in 2018 and the following years.

Thank you all for joining us today. I will now transfer the call back to the operator for the Q&A session.

Our first question is from the line of Paul Treiber with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Treiber

Thanks very much and good morning. I just hoping you could speak kind of linearity of revenue through the first half of the year. I just considering that on the trading update on April 25, appeared everything was in line with expectations. So the delay in certification occurs sometime in May and June, and there’s a sizable amount of product that you can shift towards the end of the half? Thank you.

Yosi Fait

Hi, Paul its Yosi. Basically you know our budget before the first year was not far away from where we ended up. Our budgets from the first place was leaned significantly through H2, we missed something like $12 million in revenues. As you can see we have been optimistic and rebuilding our inventory to support the sales of around $1.90 million while reaching only $1.78 million fortunately.

So the delta is coming from different delays and different accounts. The delay in the chipset of LTE CAT-1 VoLTE, which unfortunately was promised to be ready months after months after months and now the scenario is most probably it will be ready during August. So for our internal plan which consists of about $430 million for the full year and $190 million for H1, what we’ve missed is $12 million that are unluckily are now in our inventory.

Paul Treiber

Okay. Thank you. That’s helpful. Just in regards to certification expected in August, could you elaborate on potential reasons for the delay and your confidence and having the certification complete in August and then other potential suppliers that you could possibly use?

Oozi Cats

You must remember the restructuring Intel did, I think it was 18, 24 months ago laying out 10% of Intel employees. Then it started with delays on CAT-1 and not CAT-1 VoLTE, only the CAT-1, you remember our H2 2015, which was also a weak one because of that reason at that point of time recovering thereafter in 2016, when the CAT-1 was out there. Now the same story with VoLTE, many of our customers are in the security vertical. This is vertical is using – to use VoLTE, they’re all waiting to redeploy and rushing deploying more based on this product. And we took decision to work with the Intel to walk with VoLTE there. Unfortunately, our bet on them was not good enough and we failed to get the product on time. Hopefully this time what we suspect [indiscernible] but let’s see.

Paul Treiber

Okay. In regards to the financing, potential use of proceeds was on – potential acquisitions. How is that process progressing, how is your funnel looking, what type of businesses – IoT services businesses are you looking at?

Yosi Fait

Yes. We have – the process is moving very, very fast, we are looking at many things, mainly in the IoT services of course. These things are from IoT connectivity, small MNOs, revenues we are not looking to buy small tuff for only technologies as we did in the past. And not lost making businesses, we are looking to buy some healthy growing businesses in the IoT services space like connectivity business.

In factory solution space we have some opportunities in the location services et cetera. So we have a very much focus looking – and many opportunities, we have opportunities in different levels, different stages from meeting introduction to more comprehensive due diligence. We are targeting to do something during the second half of the year. But you know, this is acquisition, this is binaric or it will happen, or it won’t happen. We are doing, all we can do to have something significant and profitable. This will increase our IoT services business inorganically.

Paul Treiber

Okay. Just one last one for me. In regards to automotive, you announced a win with Tesla. Generally speaking the automotive segment is quite competitive and pricing is quite intense. How do you look at the automotive segment? How do you pursue deals in that?

Yosi Fait

I suggest, Oozi, I suggest you take this question please.

Oozi Cats

Sure. Paul, we have grown our automotive business quite nicely in the last few years. And we are having actually a good year, this year as well and 2018 look very bright obviously including Tesla, which help quite a bit. It is true, you’re statement about margins – gross margin in the automotive, we always said that they fall quite lower than our average.

So if our average on hardware is tended towards 40% then automotive is always around 30%. And actually what balances that part is our Platform as a Service which is around 60%. So no change there and Tesla falls right well into – the already well known numbers in our automotive business.

Paul Treiber

Okay. Thank you. I’ll pass the line.

Oozi Cats

Can you repeat that again?

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Shahar Cohen with [indiscernible]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Oozi and Yosi. Regarding IoT services we have seen both margin declines very, very close to the 60%, and Oozi in the last call you mentioned that 60% should be the lower bond rate, if we look ahead. And also the growth pace was decelerated. Is there any concerning trend there that we should be aware of?

Yosi Fait

It’s Yosi, I will answer your question. Yes, our gross margin for the IoT services declined from about 67%, if I recall correctly to 60%, 2018 H1 16% to 60% this report. I don’t think this is something we should be bothered about, still a big chunk of our revenues it’s coming from one-time NREs working with customers to create their solution. This NRE fees are generating the future recurring revenues of course, the connected devices that per month per device. So this half we had some impact on our margin from some big one-time that will be converted into future to be recurring revenues.

So we believe still that when our connectivity business is about 60% margin and our software business platform portal was about 80% margin to 65% for the long-term is the right assumption.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And one question about the marketing expenses, that is in marketing, we – in the previous call you communicated that you see increase in the R&D expenses following the GainSpan et cetera but this half we saw a major uptick of 20% year-over-year of this S&M. Though in the last call, I think Oozi mentioned that you are going – S&M going to be lower this year. So what happened there?

Oozi Cats

Yes, it’s Oozi, just to take you on this one. Look, the cost increase we have in Telit, due to the GainSpan acquisition beginning of 2016 or actually mainly second half of 2016, because it was bought during April – sorry, Stollman acquisition in 2016 and GainSpan in the beginning of this year. The annualized additional cost is about $13 million. Now that is mainly divided between R&D and technical sale. Don’t think about sales and marketing on a very generic aspect.

Technical sales means the people that actually are doing the design in with the customer, that is a process of about a year and a half on BLE and low power Wi-Fi. And the R&D guys are people that are actually developing the product in the platform to begin with. So it’s a little bit misleading thinking about the saved item as just save that for trying to find customers, rather than this is a very technical work that there is being done. And you should look at them more in conjunction, rather than separate.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Then how should we think about the S&M looking to H2 and 2018?

Yosi Fait

You should expect the decline starting in H2, because the S&M and generally our OpEx in H2 should be similar to the one we had in H1. So as expected in revenue growth in H2, we will see a decline – a significant decline. And in 2018, as we mentioned our confident in 15% growth that year and no plan to increase cost again, we should see a fall in the numbers, during 2018.

Oozi Cats

I want to add into that and say that my biggest debate every night now is, should I actually structure the cost of Telit TELE and avoid 10% of it by releasing 10% of even resources, where 1,100 people or be brave enough to actually lead their company into the growth numbers that we see in 2018, while actually freezing the costs? So two alternatives, either the cost you see right now, turns to – this is the yearly cost pretty much and should not be expected to change in 2018, so this is frozen. And therefore any revenue increase, minus obviously the costs, force down into EBITDA, EBIT activity. That basically the two options we have and therefore, if there won’t be growth, as we believe there will be. Then all those factors will improve, because no additional cost will be put in place.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

James Lockyer

Hi Oozi and Yosi. I just have a couple of questions for you, please. If you could talk more about your factory solution, such as where you it seeing it going and what do you think the addressable market is. And a bit more around your end-to-end IoT solution customers that you’ve gained over the period. Thanks.

Yosi Fait

Thank you. Who was asking the question?

Oozi Cats

James.

James Lockyer

It is James Lockyer at Peel Hunt.

Yosi Fait

Hi, James, thank you. Thank you for asking.

James Lockyer

Hi. That’s all right.

Yosi Fait

General statement about factory solution, this is a business line, which is running through the Industrie 4.0 revolution, which is the fourth Industrie revolution, talking about making the entire world, whole beautiful world, connecting production with the consumer and making everything more efficient in order to increase profit. Telit was buying ILF Technologies, back in September 2015, as a platform.

These guys which were spined-off from IBM in 2000 was developing over almost 30 years, a Second To None platform that can connect factory line, PLCs, robots, machines, collect the data push it to the enterprise system and push the production back to the production line. Back on this acquisition with an experience of 30 years, we have invested heavily, converting this great platform to be also an IoT platform. So now we are running with this platform, basically two lines of business.

The first one is connecting factory – factories and we see a very strong demand of the big guy is running 40 factories, 90 factories, over 100 factories to connect, collect the big data and make their production more efficient. And we see a lot of market differentiators in our product. We recently gained one of the biggest pharmaceutical customers, which unfortunately, I cannot name his name at this stage, competing with all the big guys in the market between the Siemens and the Rockwell and the PPC of the world.

So we are gaining a lot of traction and we have a very nice success, because our software is very easily connected to the different PLCs from one end and to different – to the different enterprise systems, which means SAPs, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Azure or whatever it is on the other end. So the customer is getting our ready-to-use software, no need for a coding or tough implementation.

The other line we run under the factory solution is the secureWISE, which is the secured platform, which enable companies that are building OEMs, building very expensive machines for the fab, machines of $50 million value or $100 million value. To be able to remotely activate this machine and help their customers, maintain no downtime or minimal downtime, as possible and to have the best experts, sitting everywhere in the world, the ability to access the factory from remote, in a very, very secured way. And also in this business line, we see a very strong traction as IoT is getting bigger. I thought – I think I answered all your questions or I missed something?

James Lockyer

No, no, that’s fine. Thank you.

Oozi Cats

Yosi, I would like to add, it’s always quite difficult to announce the names, but we did had a great first half of the year, in terms of winning new contracts. You could see one of our announcements, that we won actually an automotive OEM that we already been installed since 2013, they decided to deploy 19 of their U.S. factories now with our deviceWISE. And it’s clearly described, including the brand in our presentation. So you are welcome to look at the presentation and see who it is.

We announced another Tier 1 player that gave us basically a mandate to deploy 30 of their factories, one the biggest Tier 1 in the world for OEMs. Also we signed a deal with a huge blue-chip, which will be jointly announced in IoT, Mobile World Congress Barcelona on October, 2. We will have a very significant announcement there, with a very significant blue-chip player, where is forecasted by 2020 to have millions of devices on our platform.

James Lockyer

Thank you, very clear. Thanks.

Oozi Cats

You’re welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking the follow-up, two questions. A, we have seen Sierra acquire the Numerix, a few days ago, to what extent do you expect that to affect your business, if at all. Second one, the plan to register Telit in the main list in London. It is still invalid for the first half of 2017 over NASDAQ?

Oozi Cats

Yosi, are you taking this, you want me to take the first part?

Yosi Fait

Yes, sure, I will. About Numerix, we have been looking at this company; they were on the shelf for a very long time. We were looking at this company and the shelf in stage, when we exclude what they have. We have got the decision, not to continue, not to pursue this opportunity. Because of many reasons, we will not go into it, because it is all under NDA information, we have got for the review with this. But we decided, it’s not for Telit, it will not give us anything for the future.

We are looking for, except of maybe significant revenue of about $70 million. And maybe a nice EBITDA so the synergies, but since we are managing our business from strategic point of view and want to be very, very focused in what we do. We feel this is not the right acquisition for us, so we stepped out. And about the second question was…

Unidentified Analyst

Stock exchange, main market.

Yosi Fait

Yes, yes. So our next opportunity to move to the main market will be first half of 2018. I think that generally we graduated, we deserve to be there. And the Board will take decision about that, whether we do the move at the first half of 2018, post auditor report that we will publish somewhere in March. Or not – my feeling is that, it might be a positive decision this time.

Oozi Cats

I would like also to add to the Numerix, actually this year wireless, deserve the credit for this deal, this deal suits Sierra far better than Telit. You have to understand that Numerix, basically have two main businesses, which is tank monitoring and mainly security. Those two businesses are basically selling boxes and a certain service for them. That will be actually competing significantly, with those two lines of business that we have with our customers. We are by far the largest player on security and all my customers would see basically us competing with them, if we have taken that business on board. Sierra on the other hand as far as smaller business on telematics or telemetry in monitoring and security and therefore, it’s more – it suits better for zoning.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

